B: I did a research project on giant pandas during high school. I’ve got a panda fact for you: Although most people believe giant pandas are herbivores, this is actually not true.
A: Really?
B: Yep. Although they eat bamboo shoots most of the time, they still have the digestive system of a carnivore. Wild pandas have been known to eat meat: Watch out!
B: 我高中的時候做過大貓熊的研究報告。這邊告訴你一個大貓熊知識：大部分的人都以為大貓熊是草食性動物，其實不是哦。
A : 真的嗎？
B : 真的。雖然大貓熊大多數時間都吃竹筍，他們仍然有肉食性動物的消化系統。野外的大貓熊是會吃肉的，小心唷！
English 英文:
Chinese 中文:
It’s the sort a sneaky trick only a gull would learn: by watching how people handle their food, the birds can work out when there are snacks to be had. Researchers found that herring gulls were more likely to peck at items left on the ground if humans had pretended to eat them first. The study suggests that gulls take cues from human behavior to help them home in on tasty scraps in the rubbish people leave behind. “People don’t tend to think of wild animals as using cues from humans like this,” said Madeleine Goumas, a researcher at the University
Singer 2020, the eighth season of the hit singing competition, attracted much attention by inviting Japanese pop singer Misia to compete. The other six starting contestants for this season include Taiwan’s Jam Hsiao, a co-host of the show, LaLa Hsu, and China’s Hua Chenyu, Tia Ray, Mao Buyi and Zhou Shen. Due to the COVID-19 outbreak, the reality TV show premiere had been repeatedly postponed, before finally being broadcast on Feb. 7. In order to avoid home quarantine, all the singers have recorded their weekly performances separately in five different locations — Beijing, Shanghai, Changsha, Taipei and Tokyo — without
From Feb. 24 to March 1, Russians celebrated Maslenitsa, possibly the oldest Slavic religious and folk holiday. Also known as “butter week” or “pancake week,” Maslenitsa is a way to welcome spring by eating pancakes, which represent the sun. The name Maslenitsa dates to the 17th century, when the festival was officially recognized by the Russian Orthodox church. Before that, it was a pagan festival. It used to have a pagan name, “Komoyeditsa,” which means “feeding bears.” “Kom” is an old Russian word for “bear,” the sacred animal of Slavs, and according to one theory people would offer them pancakes when they
B: I learned the piano for a few years when I was little. I always felt that Beethoven’s music was really hard and beyond the reach of the average pianist. A: That’s because Beethoven was a virtuoso pianist. During the early years, he would write music for himself and give performances to the public. That’s why much of his music contains sections of virtuosity: It was a way to capture the attention of his audience. B: 我小時候學過幾年鋼琴，我總覺得貝多芬的作品很難，不像是一般人有能力演奏的。 A: 這是因為貝多芬本身也是一名技術高超的鋼琴家。其實，他年輕時許多作品是寫給自己、在大眾面前演奏的。所以他寫下許多炫技的音樂片段，藉以吸引觀眾的目光。 English 英文: Chinese 中文: