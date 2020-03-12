EVERYDAY ENGLISH

B: I did a research project on giant pandas during high school. I’ve got a panda fact for you: Although most people believe giant pandas are herbivores, this is actually not true.

A: Really?

B: Yep. Although they eat bamboo shoots most of the time, they still have the digestive system of a carnivore. Wild pandas have been known to eat meat: Watch out!

B: 我高中的時候做過大貓熊的研究報告。這邊告訴你一個大貓熊知識：大部分的人都以為大貓熊是草食性動物，其實不是哦。

A : 真的嗎？

B : 真的。雖然大貓熊大多數時間都吃竹筍，他們仍然有肉食性動物的消化系統。野外的大貓熊是會吃肉的，小心唷！

English 英文:

Chinese 中文: