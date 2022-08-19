KMT comments might cause societal rift: MAC official

By Chen Cheng-yu, Shih Hsiao-kuang and William Hetherington / Staff reporters, with staff writer





Comments by a member of a Chinese Nationalist Party (KMT) delegation to China could cause a rift in society, Mainland Affairs Council (MAC) Deputy Minister Chiu Chui-cheng (邱垂正) said yesterday.

KMT Mainland Affairs Department head Lin Chu-chia (林祖嘉), who was part of a recent delegation to China led by KMT Vice Chairman Andrew Hsia (夏立言), on Wednesday attended a forum on cross-strait relations via videoconference.

Lin said in his opening remarks that the KMT upheld the “1992 consensus” — a term former MAC chairman Su Chi (蘇起) in 2006 admitted making up in 2000 — opposed Taiwanese independence and sought improved cross-strait exchanges, as well as peace and stability in the Taiwan Strait.

Chinese Nationalist Party (KMT) Mainland Affairs Department head Lin Chu-chia addresses a forum in China’s Henan Province via teleconference on Wednesday. Photo: Screenshot from a livestream

Chiu said the delegation should not “echo the position of the Chinese Communist Party [CCP], nor give it a united front, which could divide Taiwanese society.”

The CCP’s interpretation of the “1992 consensus” leaves no room for Republic of China (ROC) sovereignty, he said, adding that Taiwanese have rejected the concept.

The council expressed its opposition to the KMT delegation’s trip, saying it was not the right time, he said.

“The government hopes there can be unity among parties at this time so we can face China’s violent threats toward Taiwan in solidarity, and together protect national interests,” he said.

Democratic Progressive Party spokeswoman Lee Yen-hui (李妍慧) yesterday said that Lin had broken the KMT’s promise that the delegation would not discuss politics.

She said the delegation should “exercise restraint and not forget about the country and people” it represents.

“Could it be that the only way the KMT can try to ensure cross-strait peace and stability is to abandon its self-proclaimed ‘anti-communist’ position, and to bow down to the CCP and appease it in every possible way?” she asked.

KMT Secretary-General Justin Huang (黃健庭) said in response that President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) has publicly stated that cross-strait relations should be promoted in accordance with the Constitution under the principle of reciprocity and peace, and that she also encourages constructive dialogue.

Lin’s comments at the forum were “in line with KMT’s party charter, and did not violate the ROC Constitution,” he added.

The KMT caucus said it was “absolutely not accommodating China,” while KMT LegislatorChiang Wan-an (蔣萬安) said that Hsia should “clearly express the KMT’s opposition to the CCP’s military exercises, as well as the KMT’s resolve to defend the sovereignty of the ROC.”

Additional reporting by Wang Chien-hao and Tsai Ssu-pei