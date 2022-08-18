A wave of arson and bombing attacks overnight hit Thailand’s southernmost provinces, which for almost two decades have been the scene of a Muslim separatist insurgency, officials said yesterday.
At least 17 attacks occurred on Tuesday in Pattani, Narathiwat and Yala provinces, mostly at convenience stores and gas stations, military spokesman Pramote Promin said.
Three civilians were reported injured. There had been no claims of responsibility.
Photo: AP
Pramote said that the attackers “dressed up as women, using motorcycles and in many cases using petrol bombs, throwing them into the target sites.”
“It is clear that the insurgents remain committed to using violence on people, damaging confidence in the economy, creating uncertainty and undermining the government system,” he said.
Police Captain Sarayuth Kotchawong said he received a report shortly before midnight that a suspect had entered a convenience store at a gas station in Yala’s Yaha District, placed a black bag inside and warned employees to leave if they “do not want die.”
The workers left before the bag exploded 10 minutes later.
More than 7,300 people have been killed since the insurgency began in 2004 in the three provinces, the only ones with Muslim majorities in Buddhist-dominated Thailand. Attacks have also taken place in Songkhla Province.
Muslim residents have long said that they are treated like second-class citizens in Thailand, and separatist movements have been periodically active for decades.
The attacks are the most high-profile ones since early April, when the Thai government and the Barisan Revolusi Nasional Melayu Patani, believed to be the biggest of several insurgent groups, agreed to halt violence during the Muslim holy month of Ramadan.
