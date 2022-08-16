Philippines drops Russian helicopter purchase, talking to US

Reuters, MANILA





Manila is looking to buy heavy-lift Chinook helicopters from the US, after scrapping a deal with Russia worth 12.7 billion pesos (US$227.43 million) to avoid sanctions, Philippine Ambassador to Washington Jose Manuel Romualdez said yesterday.

In June, days before then-Philippine president Rodrigo Duterte ended his six-year term, the Philippines scrapped a deal to buy 16 Mi-17 Russian military transport helicopters because of fears of US sanctions linked to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

“This cancellation of this contract is precipitated mainly by the war in Ukraine. While there are sanctions expected to come our way, from the United States and western countries, obviously it is not in our interest to continue and pursue this contract,” Romualdez told journalists in a virtual forum.

A U.S. Army CH-47F Chinook helicopter lands at Rzeszow-Jasionka Airport, Poland February 15, 2022. Photo: Reuters

Romualdez said the Chinooks would replace existing hardware used for the movement of troops and for disaster preparedness in the Southeast Asian country.

The US is willing to strike a deal for the amount the Philippines was set to spend on the Russian helicopters, Romualdez said, adding that it would likely include maintenance, service and parts.

The Philippines is pursuing discussions with Russia to recover its US$38 million down payment for the helicopters, the delivery of which was supposed to start in November next year, or 24 months after the contract was signed.

The Philippines is at the tail-end of a five-year, 300 billion pesos modernization of its outdated military hardware, which includes warships from World War II and helicopters used by the US in the Vietnam War.

Aside from military deals, the nation, under Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr, also wants increased economic exchanges with the US, in fields such as manufacturing, digital infrastructure and clean energy, including modular nuclear power, Romualdez said.