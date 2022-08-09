President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) yesterday expressed the nation’s sincere gratitude to Saint Vincent and the Grenadines Prime Minister Ralph Gonsalves for visiting Taiwan amid heightened tensions across the Taiwan Strait.
Gonsalves and a delegation of Saint Vincent and the Grenadines officials were welcomed with a 21-gun salute outside the Presidential Office Building and the national anthems of both countries were played.
Tsai and Gonsalves then observed a parade of honor guards and military bands.
Photo: Ann Wang, Reuters
Tsai said she would like to extend the warmest welcome to the prime minister who is a “close and dear friend of Taiwan.”
Tsai said Gonsalves told reporters before his six-day-visit, which began on Sunday, that Chinese military drills would not prevent him from visiting his “friends in Taiwan.”
Tsai said she was deeply touched by Gonsalves’ visit, which is his 11th as prime minister and the first since he was re-elected for a fifth consecutive term in November 2020.
Photo: CNA
Gonsalves arrived amid military drills being conducted by China around Taiwan in response to a visit last week by US House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi.
Taiwan and Saint Vincent and the Grenadines have supported each other since establishing ties in 1981 and achieved much, despite the constantly changing international landscape, Tsai said.
Gonsalves delivered a livestreamed speech in which he said Taiwan and Saint Vincent and the Grenadines are both island nations that share common values related to “the protection and promotion of democracy and human rights.”
Commenting on the Chinese drills, he said: “We do not like it, and do not support any powerful neighbor seeking to intimidate us or bully us.”
“Wherever there are differences, we must settle them peacefully in a civilized manner,” he added.
Gonsalves said his visit is meant to express Saint Vincent and the Grenadines’ solidarity with Taiwan, and is aimed at reinforcing bilateral relations and securing peace, security and prosperity for all.
He also expressed his country’s gratitude to Taiwan for offering assistance after a volcanic eruption last year and in combating the COVID-19 pandemic.
The two leaders also attended meetings to discuss issues of mutual interest, witnessed the signing of a bilateral judicial cooperation agreement and a letter of intent for collaboration in higher education, the Presidential Office said.
Saint Vincent and the Grenadines is one of 14 UN members that diplomatically recognize Taiwan instead of the People’s Republic of China.
Separately, the Permanent Mission of the Republic of the Marshall Islands to the UN and other international organizations in Geneva, Switzerland, on Sunday posted Twitter messages in support of Taiwan.
“The Republic of the Marshall Islands is a true friend and ally” of Taiwan, the mission said, reiterating its promise to maintain the rules-based international order as well as peace and stability across the Taiwan Strait.
“We condemn the recent military actions in the Taiwan Strait that threaten to disrupt peace and stability in the Taiwan Strait and across the Indo-Pacific region,” it said.
It expressed the hope that the dispute can be resolved through constructive dialogue, adding that any communication should be transparent to prevent misunderstanding.
SCHEDULE: Nancy Pelosi was expected to visit the legislature for about an hour before speaking with democracy advocates at Jingmei Human Rights Park US House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi arrived in Taipei last night and was reportedly scheduled to meet with President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文), legislators and democracy advocates before departing later today. The speaker departed from Kuala Lumpur yesterday afternoon and touched down at Taipei International Airport (Songshan airport) at about 10:43pm, where she was greeted by Minister of Foreign Affairs Joseph Wu (吳釗燮). The stop marks the first time in 25 years that a sitting US House speaker is visiting Taiwan. Beijing has strongly condemned the visit, with Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs spokeswoman Hua Chunying (華春瑩) yesterday warning that the US “will
MIDWAY ACTIVITY: A source said that Chinese aircraft conducted tactical moves of briefly ‘touching’ the median line of the Taiwan Strait before circling back from it The Ministry of National Defense yesterday raised its combat alertness level until noon tomorrow in response to Chinese live-fire exercises ahead of a visit to Taiwan by US House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi. The alert is to be adjusted depending on the military threat from the Chinese People’s Liberation Army (PLA), a source familiar with the matter said. However, the source added that combat readiness remains at “normal readiness” under the nation’s two-tier system and had not been raised to “emergency readiness.” Before Pelosi’s arrival yesterday, several Chinese warplanes flew close to the median line of the Taiwan Strait, another source told
‘IRRATIONAL ACTS’: The defense ministry condemned the drills, during which China tested successors to missiles deployed during the Taiwan Strait Crisis in 1995 and 1996 China yesterday fired several Dongfeng ballistic missiles as it began four days of unprecedented military drills off Taiwan proper following US House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s visit to Taipei the previous day. On Tuesday, Chinese Minister of Foreign Affairs Wang Yi (王毅) said Beijing would “take all necessary measures” in retaliation should Pelosi visit Taiwan during her Asia tour. The Chinese People’s Liberation Army (PLA) from 1:56pm to 4pm fired 11 Dongfeng missiles into waters north, east and south of Taiwan proper, the Ministry of National Defense (MND) said. Taiwanese armed forces, using “forward warning and surveillance mechanisms,” monitored the missile tests
ANNEXATION PLANS: Remarks by the Chinese ambassador to France showed that Beijing seeks to normalize genocide, re-education and gulags, a US official said European and US officials condemned comments from Chinese Ambassador to France Lu Shaye (盧沙野), after he on Wednesday said that Taiwanese would be “re-educated” after any annexation by China. In an interview on French television, Lu accused the Democratic Progressive Party of “extremist” propaganda and turning Taiwanese against “reunification” with China. “We will re-educate. I’m sure that the Taiwanese population will again become favorable of the reunification and will become patriots again,” Lu told BFM TV. The term “re-education” has been used to describe Chinese authorities’ treatment of Uighurs and other Muslim minority groups in Xinjiang. European Parliament Subcommittee on Security and Defense Chairwoman