Military to hold drills to test combat readiness

PINGTUNG: This week’s drills are to involve 120mm mortars and 155mm self-propelled howitzers, while a separate annual exercise is planned for next month

Staff writer, with CNA





The military is to conduct planned live-fire artillery drills in Pingtung County tomorrow and on Thursday to test the combat readiness of units amid China’s live-fire military exercises around Taiwan, a source familiar with the matter said yesterday.

The drills to be held near the county’s Fonggang (楓港) would involve 78 155mm self-propelled howitzers and six 120mm mortars, the source said.

They would be carried out by the Eighth Army Corps’ 43rd Artillery Command and 333rd Mechanized Infantry Brigade, and the defense commands in Hualien and Taitung counties, as well as the coast guard, the source said.

Three Taiwanese Air Force Mirage 2000-5 fighter jets taxi on the runway before take off at an airbase in Hsinchu, Taiwan yesterday. Following a visit of US House of Representatives Speaker Pelosi to Taiwan, the Chinese military started to hold a series of live-fire drills in six maritime areas around Taiwan’s main islan from Aug. 4 to Aug. 7, 2022. Photo: EPA

The army is also to conduct an annual exercise on Sept. 5, also in Pingtung, involving snipers from combined arms battalions, combat vehicles, Clouded Leopard armored vehicles and mortars.

The army’s AH-1W Super Cobra and AH-64 Apache attack helicopters would be deployed during the exercise, the source said.

The announcement of this week’s drills come after the Chinese People’s Liberation Army (PLA) held four days of live-fire drills in six maritime areas around Taiwan that were expected to end yesterday.

Taiwan Navy soldiers rehearse a missile loading operation in response to the military exercises by Chinese People`s Liberation Army (PLA) around Taiwan, at an undisclosed location in this handout image released yesterday. Photo: Taiwan Military News Agency

On Thursday, the PLA fired 11 Dongfeng ballistic missiles into waters near Taiwan, in retaliation for US House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s visit to the nation last week.

Pelosi arrived in Taiwan late on Tuesday night, ignoring threats by China. Pelosi’s stopover, part of a wider tour of Asia, made the 82-year-old the first sitting US House speaker to visit Taiwan since 1997.