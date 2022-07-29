US House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi invited other top lawmakers to join her on a visit to Taiwan, a US representative told NBC News on Wednesday, in the first on-the-record confirmation of the speaker’s planned visit.
US Representative Michael McCaul said in an interview with the US news outlet that he and fellow Representative Gregory Meeks had been invited to join Pelosi on a visit to Taiwan next month.
McCaul, a Republican, is a ranking member of the House Committee on Foreign Affairs alongside Meeks, the Democratic chairman.
Photo: Bloomberg
Although he declined the offer due to a personal obligation, McCaul encouraged others to go.
“Any member that wants to go, should. It shows political deterrence” to Chinese President Xi Jinping (習近平), McCaul said. “But [Pelosi] should also pay attention to the military if it’s going to cause a blowback and escalate things.”
US Representative Anna Eshoo, a Democrat close to Pelosi, also told NBC News on Wednesday that she had received an invitation, but had to decline.
Photo: EPA-EFE
The comments were the first on-the-record confirmation of plans first reported by the Financial Times on Monday last week.
Pelosi’s office and the White House have declined to confirm the trip.
Although no specific dates have been provided, Japan’s Kyodo News yesterday cited foreign affairs sources as saying the trip would take place early next month.
During the brief interview on Capitol Hill, McCaul also called on Washington to reconsider its policy of “strategic ambiguity” toward Taiwan.
“I think it’s gotten to the point where China is such a threat to Taiwan where we need to revisit that policy,” he said. “I don’t think it should be ambiguous anymore. I think China needs to understand that our policy is one to defend and not be ambiguous about it.”
On Wednesday, Premier Su Tseng-chang (蘇貞昌) thanked Pelosi for her long-time support and friendship, and extended an invitation to “any friendly foreign guests” who want to visit.
The government would make careful arrangements for visitors with respect to their plans, he added.
In related news, a US aircraft carrier and its strike group have returned to the South China Sea after a port call in Singapore, deploying in the disputed region as tensions with China rise over a possible visit to Taiwan by Pelosi.
Officials with the US Navy’s 7th Fleet confirmed the deployment of the USS Ronald Reagan to the vital trade route, but did not comment on questions about tensions over the trip by Pelosi.
“USS Ronald Reagan and her strike group are under way, operating in the South China Sea following a successful port visit to Singapore,” US Commander Hayley Sims said in a statement.
Sims added that the Reagan “is continuing normal, scheduled operations as part of her routine patrol in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific.”
Asked for comment, the Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs yesterday said the US was once again “flexing its muscles” in the South China Sea with the Reagan’s sailing.
“It is clear from this for everyone to see who is the biggest threat to the South China Sea and the Asian region’s peace and stability,” ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian (趙立堅) told a regular briefing.
‘UNNERVED’: Vladimir Putin and Xi Jinping spoke about teamwork before Ukraine’s invasion, but Xi has been shocked by Russia’s ‘pathetic’ performance, Jim Mattis said Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has affected the timing and strategy of Chinese President Xi Jinping’s (習近平) plan to take Taiwan by force, former US secretary of defense Jim Mattis told a forum in Taipei yesterday, where experts from around the world stressed the importance of like-minded democracies standing together in the face of rising authoritarianism. Mattis and other security experts were invited to speak either in-person or virtually at the Ketagalan Forum to discuss the impact of the Russia-Ukraine war on the Indo-Pacific region. Xi and Russian President Vladimir Putin spoke at length about teamwork and partnership before the invasion, but Xi
‘OUTDATED’: Lawmakers have urged Pelosi to proceed with the trip despite China’s threats, and called on her to convene a vote on ending the US’ ‘one China’ policy Former US secretary of state Mike Pompeo yesterday said that he was willing to travel to Taiwan with US House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi. “Nancy, I’ll go with you. I’m banned in China, but not freedom-loving Taiwan,” Pompeo wrote on Twitter. “See you there!” Pompeo — who visited Taiwan for the first time in March and has urged the US to officially recognize it as a free, independent nation, and establish official diplomatic ties — made the comment amid frothy rhetoric from China and contradictory signals coming out of Washington over Pelosi’s possible visit. The Financial Times on Monday last week first
‘SENSE OF URGENCY’: The 500-page report calls Taiwan ‘an extremely important partner for Japan’ that is ‘critical for Japan’s security and must be closely monitored’ Japan’s latest defense white paper highlights Taiwan’s defense measures, as well as Tokyo’s and the international community’s concerns over stability in the Taiwan Strait. Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida’s Cabinet yesterday approved the 500-page report — the second published under Japanese Minister of Defense Nobuo Kishi that gives substantial attention to the Taiwan issue. Last year’s edition for the first time separated Taiwan from a chapter devoted to China and placed it in a section on China-US relations. This year’s edition includes 10 pages on Taiwan, double the length of last year’s paper. The paper introduces Taiwan’s defense situation and its approach to national
COMING TO TAIWAN? A US aircraft carrier and its strike group have returned to the South China Sea as tensions with China rise over the House speaker’s possible visit US House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi invited other top lawmakers to join her on a visit to Taiwan, a US representative told NBC News on Wednesday, in the first on-the-record confirmation of the speaker’s planned visit. US Representative Michael McCaul said in an interview with the US news outlet that he and fellow Representative Gregory Meeks had been invited to join Pelosi on a visit to Taiwan next month. McCaul, a Republican, is a ranking member of the House Committee on Foreign Affairs alongside Meeks, the Democratic chairman. Although he declined the offer due to a personal obligation, McCaul encouraged others to