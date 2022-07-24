The UN’s highest court on Friday ruled that a landmark case accusing military-ruled Myanmar of genocide against minority Rohingya Muslims can go ahead.
The International Court of Justice (ICJ) in The Hague threw out all of Myanmar’s objections to a case filed by the west African nation of the Gambia in 2019.
The decision paves the way for full hearings at the court on allegations over a bloody 2017 crackdown on the Rohingya by majority-Buddhist Myanmar.
Photo: Reuters
“The court finds that it has jurisdiction ... to entertain the application filed by the republic of the Gambia, and that the application is admissible,” ICJ President Joan Donoghue said.
Hundreds of thousands of minority Rohingya fled during the operation five years ago, bringing with them harrowing reports of murder, rape and arson.
About 850,000 Rohingya are languishing in camps in neighboring Bangladesh, while another 600,000 Rohingya remain in Myanmar’s southwestern Rakhine State.
Photo: Reuters
Gambian Minister of Justice Dawda Jallow told reporters outside the court he was “very pleased that the court has delivered justice.”
Several dozen Rohingya activists demonstrated outside the court while the judgement was read out.
“This decision is a great moment for justice for Rohingya, and for all people of Burma,” Burmese Rohingya Organisation UK president Tun Khin said, referring to the country by its former name. “We are pleased that this landmark genocide trial can now finally begin in earnest.”
Attorney-General Thida Oo, who was representing Myanmar, said her country was now “looking forward to finding the best way to protect our people and our country.”
The Gambia filed the case in November 2019 alleging that Myanmar’s treatment of the Rohingya breached the 1948 UN Convention on the Prevention and Punishment of the Crime of Genocide.
Myanmar was originally represented at the ICJ by then-Burmese state counselor Aung San Suu Kyi, but she was ousted in a coup last year and is now in detention.
Myanmar had argued on several grounds that the court had no jurisdiction in the matter, and should dismiss the case while it is still in its preliminary stages.
However, judges unanimously rejected Myanmar’s argument that Gambia was acting as a “proxy” of the 57-nation Organisation of Islamic Cooperation in the case.
Only states, and not organizations, are allowed to file cases at the ICJ, which has ruled on disputes between countries since just after World War II.
REGULATIONS EASED: People no longer need to wear a mask when riding a bicycle, motorcycle or scooter, or when working in an open outdoor area Foreign nationals visiting Taiwan for six purposes are to be allowed entry starting on Monday next week, the Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) announced yesterday, adding that people would no longer be required to wear a mask when riding a bike or a scooter, or when working in an open outdoor space, effective immediately. Bureau of Consular Affairs Deputy Director Chou Chung-hsing (周中興) said the six purposes are volunteer work, missionary work, religious studies, internship, international exchange and foreigners on a working holiday. Foreign nationals, not including residents of Hong Kong or Macau, who are planning to visit Taiwan for these six
AVOIDING ‘STRATEGIC FAILURE’: China was ‘unsettled’ by Russia’s performance in invading Ukraine, and would likely prepare for potential sanctions, the CIA director said China appears determined on using force in Taiwan, with Russia’s experience in Ukraine affecting Beijing’s calculations on when and how — not whether — to invade, the head of the CIA said on Wednesday. Appearing at the Aspen Security Forum, CIA Director Bill Burns said that China likely saw in Ukraine that “you don’t achieve quick, decisive victories with underwhelming force.” He played down speculation that Chinese President Xi Jinping (習近平) could move on Taiwan after a key Chinese Communist Party meeting later this year, but said the risks “become higher, it seems to us, the further into this decade that you
SELLING TAIWAN: The bureau plans to promote tours to Taiwan by inviting overseas media outlets and Internet celebrities to visit the nation, an official said The Tourism Bureau is to soon propose lifting a ban on inbound and outbound tours as the nation seeks to resume normal life amid the COVID-19 pandemic, Minister of Transportation and Communications Wang Kwo-tsai (王國材) said yesterday. Wang made the remarks after President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) on Sunday told the Democratic Progressive Party National Congress that her administration is seeking to revitalize the economy by carefully assessing the best time to reopen borders to international travelers. Newly appointed head of the Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) Victor Wang (王必勝) yesterday also said that the center’s main goals would include easing disease prevention
RE-EXAMINATION: The former US secretary of defense said that the ‘one China’ policy would not be sufficient and sturdy enough to avoid conflicts in the Taiwan Strait The US should move from strategic ambiguity to strategic clarity on cross-strait affairs and re-examine its “one China” policy, former US secretary of defense Mark Esper told President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) yesterday, adding that Taiwan must demonstrate its seriousness in defending itself by increasing its defense spending. “It is my personal view that the ‘one China’ policy has outlived its usefulness and that it is time to move away from strategic ambiguity. I think it is important that we begin that national discussion back in the US, but it will help that discussion and help us educate the American people if