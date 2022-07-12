Tensions between China and the US, and the withdrawal of the Pacific island nation of Kiribati, have overshadowed the Pacific Islands Forum as leaders yesterday arrived in Fiji for the first in-person summit in three years.
During the four-day meeting, Pacific island leaders are to discuss how to gather more international support and funding to fight the impact of rising sea levels and climate change, as well as China’s ambitions for greater security ties across the region.
A bid by Beijing to sign a broader regional trade and security deal with 10 nations that recognize China, but is opposed by some forum members, was also to be discussed.
Photo: Reuters
Tuvaluan Minister of Foreign Affairs Simon Kofe said in an interview that he was saddened by news of Kiribati’s withdrawal and that Pacific leaders would need to “look at the concerns raised by Kiribati” when they meet this week.
Kiribati President Taneti Maamau said in a letter his country would withdraw from the forum because it did not agree with terms of a deal brokered weeks ago to solve a rift between Micronesian states and other members, and wanted the meeting delayed.
New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said Kiribati’s withdrawal was “disappointing,” while Australia pledged A$2 million (US$1.36 million) to assist Kiribati with drinking water amid a severe drought.
Also being discussed by Pacific leaders is fisheries — tuna is a major source of revenue in the region — but the issue also risks being caught up in geopolitical tensions, Kofe said.
China operates a large fishing fleet in the Pacific and is seeking greater access to one of the world’s richest fishing grounds.
The Quadrilateral Security Dialogue of the US, Japan, Australia and India have offered Pacific islands increased surveillance to stop illegal fishing in exclusive economic zones.
“This geopolitical competition will continue and it is important the Pacific focuses on the issues that are critical to the Pacific — climate change and the conservation of our resources,” Kofe said.
The US wants to expand a fisheries treaty in the Pacific to cover “other security issues,” he said, adding that this would be discussed at the forum.
Tuvalu is one of four Pacific nations that have diplomatic ties with Taiwan and not Beijing.
Nonetheless, Kofe said Tuvalu does not want differences between China and Taiwan to distract Pacific islands from what unifies all nations in the region this week.
“Maintaining the unity and solidarity of the Pacific family is critical for us to be able to navigate many of these issues that we are facing,” he said.
EASIER TRAVEL: Health officials said that while there has been a rise in travel, most people are spending only one to two weeks abroad, making PCR testing problematic A requirement that Taiwanese and residents should provide a negative polymerase chain reaction (PCR) test for COVID-19 to enter Taiwan is to end on Thursday next week, the Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) said yesterday as it increased the cap for inbound travelers to 40,000 people per week. “Although the BA.4 and BA.5 Omicron subvariants [of SARS-CoV-2] are highly contagious, they do not lead to a surge in the rate of severe symptoms,” said Minister of Health and Welfare Chen Shih-chung (陳時中), who heads the center. “As such, restrictions on inbound travelers should be eased.” The purpose of requiring a negative PCR
Thirty-seven percent of children and adolescents hospitalized with COVID-19 had neurological symptoms, a study conducted by National Taiwan University Hospital (NTUH) found. Two of them had a stroke after developing encephalitis, the hospital told a news conference on Friday morning to promote COVID-19 vaccinations for children. NTUH Department of Pediatrics director Lee Wang-tso (李旺祚) said the hospital worked with more than a dozen other hospitals to established a reporting system for people aged 18 or younger who were diagnosed with COVID-19. Among the 1,163 cases in its database, 404 were hospitalized, 148 of whom, or 37 percent, exhibited neurological symptoms, including 13 cases,
Taiwan recorded its first local cases of the Omicron subvariant BA.5 of SARS-CoV-2, two family members of imported cases who arrived from the US, the Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) said yesterday. Centers for Disease Control (CDC) Deputy Director-General Philip Lo (羅一鈞), deputy head of the CECC’s medical response division, said that the index case — reported on Monday — tested positive with the COVID-19 subvariant after arriving from the US. The woman returned to Taiwan with her two children, both aged under 10, on June 19, and they underwent a polymerase chain reaction (PCR) test upon arrival, Lo said, adding that
INTERNATIONAL WATERS: Chinese aggression is on the rise, which concerns France, as it has territories in the Indo-Pacific region, Rear Admiral Jean-Mathieu Rey said The Taiwan Strait is international waters, and France would sail through it if it deems such action necessary, a French naval commander said in an interview with a Tahitian newspaper on Thursday. During the interview with the French-language Tahiti Infos, Rear Admiral Jean-Mathieu Rey, joint commander of the French Armed Forces in the Asia-Pacific, spoke about tensions between France and China, as well as France’s cooperation with Southeast Asian countries. Chinese aggression in the Indo-Pacific region is increasing, and Chinese military vessels and aircraft have frequently contravened international rules, he said. The issue is of growing concern to France due to its territories