Researchers from National Yang Ming Chiao Tung University’s Advanced Rocket Research Center (ARRC) yesterday successfully tested the second-stage propulsion system of a domestically designed rocket.
Minister of Science and Technology Wu Cheng-chung (吳政忠) lauded the test of the HTTP-3A sounding rocket’s propulsion system, saying it demonstrated the integration of industry and academia in Taiwan at a time when the global space industry is developing.
The test, which was originally scheduled for May 3, began at 6:12am yesterday, with the rocket launching from Syuhai Village (旭海) in Pingtung County’s Mudan Township (牡丹).
Photo provided by the National Space Center
According to the initial flight plan, the 4.8m, 365kg rocket was to lift off vertically for five seconds before arcing out over the sea, when its engine would shut off after 60 seconds and a drogue parachute would deploy after 90 seconds.
Then, after reaching a lower altitude, it would release a second parachute and land in the sea, having reached an altitude of 12km during an eight to 10-minute flight.
Yesterday’s launch fell short in that regard, as the rocket stayed in the air for two minutes and reached a maximum altitude of about 3km, but it was nevertheless “99 percent successful,” the ARRC said.
Photo: Tsai Tsung-hsien, Taipei Times
The launch tested the rocket’s hybrid propulsion system — which uses a mix of liquid and solid-state propellants — navigation system, ground controls, recovery parachute and launch preparations, it added.
The hybrid-fuel sounding rocket does not need navigation assistance to guide its flight, ARRC director Wei Shih-hsin (魏世昕) said, adding that after vertical takeoff the rocket can adjust its flight path, thrust magnitude and thrust vector by itself.
“The HTTP-3A is the world’s first hybrid rocket with guidance and control technology. Although it is not capable of flying very high, it represents a major technological breakthrough,” he said.
The launch allowed the team to test its self-developed, six degrees of freedom mission-analysis simulator, called ZIYASim, he said, adding that it was the first successful rocket launch at the launch site.
“It was much hotter than in May when we were first scheduled to launch, making it a harsher work environment, but the team lived up to expectations,” he said. “The team showed that ZIYASim achieves great accuracy, and all of the data we gathered will be used for the next stage as we move toward launching satellites.”
The media’s reporting of the launch since May has focused attention on Taiwan’s domestic space industry, and the Ministry of Science and Technology’s support made it possible to ensure that the launch site and facilities were ready in just one month, he added.
Additional reporting by CNA
