GlobalWafers Co (環球晶圓) plans to start construction on a US$5 billion wafer fabrication facility in Texas in November, after passage of the US$52 billion Creating Helpful Incentives to Produce Semiconductors (CHIPS) for America Act.
The fab would be the largest of its kind in the US and one of the largest in the world, with a monthly capacity of 1.2 million wafers, GlobalWafers said, adding that the investment would be the first new fab in the US in more than 20 years and critical to closing a semiconductor supply chain gap.
The world’s No. 3 silicon wafer supplier said the project, which would have multiple stages, is to begin with an investment of about NT$55 billion (US$1.85 billion) to build a monthly capacity of 15,000 wafers.
Photo: CNA
The production is expected to begin in 2025, if everything goes smoothly, GlobalWafers said.
“This [the passage of the CHIPS Act] is the only factor we have no control over... The CHIPS Act funding is crucial for us. In other words, if the act’s passage is delayed for too long, we will certainly need to adjust for that. We have some contingency plans ready,” GlobalWafers chairwoman Doris Hsu (徐秀蘭) told a news briefing yesterday. “We cannot wait for a long time. We have secured a lot of long-term supply agreements from our customers.”
About 80 percent of the new manufacturing facility’s capacity has been booked, the company said.
To start construction in November, the act would need to pass before the US Congress’ August recess.
GlobalWafers said the government subsidies were one of the main reasons it opted to build the fab in Texas.
Funding from the US government would help to offset the high cost of construction in the US and alleviate some of the financial pressure in the initial operating stages, Hsu said.
The company was also drawn to the US because of rapidly growing demand from its customers there, Hsu said.
There are a substantial number of firms in the US semiconductor supply chain, from polysilicon suppliers, foundries and integrated devices manufacturers to chip design houses, she added.
The world’s major chipmakers, including Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (台積電), GlobalFoundries Inc, Intel Corp, Samsung Electronics Co and Texas Instruments Inc, have announced plans to construct new factories in the US.
“With the global chip shortage and ongoing geopolitical concerns, GlobalWafers is taking this chance to address the issue of the resiliency of the US’ semiconductor supply chain by building an advanced node, state-of-the-art, 300mm silicon wafer factory,” Hsu said.
GlobalWafers has two fabs in the US, one in Texas and one in Missouri.
Separately, GlobalWafers said that the Ministry of Economic Affairs’ decision to increase the cost of electricity for industrial heavy users by 15 percent far exceeded what it had expected and would add to its operating costs.
GlobalWafers said it supports rate hikes and hopes that the increase would result in a stable, high-quality power supply.
The cost increase from the rate hike should be manageable, the company said, adding that it would step up power conservation measures and increase green energy adoption to minimize the impact.
The domestically designed Teng Yun 2 drone passed development milestones over the weekend, flying for more than 10 hours straight and circling Taiwan’s air defense identification zone (ADIZ), in the longest flight of an indigenous uncrewed combat aerial vehicle. Developed by the Chungshan Institute of Science and Technology, the Teng Yun 2, or “Cloud Rider” (騰雲二型), recorded its longest flight yet over the weekend, after a three-hour test flight last month, followed by five and seven-hour stretches in the air. The Teng Yun 2 No. 1812 departed from Chiashan Air Base in Hualien County at 6:46pm on Saturday and flew on a
OVER THE HUMP: In a seven-day period ending on Wednesday, the nation reported 366,628 new cases, down 19 percent from the 451,358 reported in the previous week The nation might further open up to more arrivals in the next two months, the Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) said yesterday, as it reported 48,283 new local COVID-19 cases, down from more than 50,000 in the previous few days. Taiwan on Wednesday last week introduced a plan to allow up to 25,000 arrivals per week as part of efforts to gradually reopen borders, which includes reducing mandatory quarantines for inbound travelers from seven to three days, followed by four days in “self-initiated epidemic prevention.” The quota covers inbound Taiwanese arrivals, businesspeople and migrant workers. Former vice president Chen Chien-jen (陳建仁) yesterday said
The Ministry of National Defense yesterday said it is monitoring Chinese People’s Liberation Army (PLA) Navy ship movements near Taiwan, after the Japanese Ministry of Defense disclosed that Chinese vessels made a rare voyage between Yilan County and Japan’s Yonaguni. The Japanese ministry on Wednesday said that two Chinese navy ships on Tuesday diverted from their usual route of entering the Pacific Ocean via the Miyako Strait and for the first time traveled there between Yilan and Yonaguni. The Japan Self-Defense Forces said that it picked up the presence of China’s Type-056A Jiangdao-class corvette 220km north of Yonaguni at 9am on Tuesday. The
CECC UPDATE: Officials said the definition of a confirmed COVID-19 case has been revised to include those who are positive in a PCR home test confirmed by a doctor The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) yesterday said that it would probably list monkeypox as a category 2 notifiable communicable disease today or tomorrow. The WHO is to convene an emergency committee meeting today in accordance with the International Health Regulations to discuss whether the spread of monkeypox to 39 countries, including 32 non-endemic countries, constitutes a public health emergency of international concern. On Tuesday, the Singaporean Ministry of Health confirmed its first imported case of monkeypox, which is also the first case reported in Southeast Asia. South Korea yesterday reported its first confirmed case of monkeypox — a South Korean national who