Efforts to draft an ambitious global agreement on halting nature loss ended on Sunday with little progress made in the Nairobi negotiations, leaving limited time for brokering a biodiversity pact this year.
About 1,000 negotiators from 150 countries were supposed to finalize a new draft agreement on protecting nature and wildlife, which would then be considered for adoption at the COP15 biodiversity summit in Montreal, Canada, in December.
However, by Sunday’s closing, the delegations had agreed on the wording of only two of more than 20 goals, with much of the draft document still riddled with brackets — signaling a lack of consensus.
Photo: AFP
“There is a significant amount of work in front of us … a lot more than what we thought,” said meeting cochair Basile van Havre of the Canadian Ministry of Environment and Climate Change.
Some environmental groups said they thought some delegations were becoming less ambitious from meeting to meeting.
“Previous proposals have [since] been weakened; commitments are being made more vague and pushed down the road to 2050 instead of 2030,” said Guido Broekhoven, head of policy at World Wildlife Fund International.
For example, parties were still debating whether the agreement should address pesticide use.
Meanwhile, delegates had removed all mention of infrastructure, such as roads, threatening wildlife, Broekhoven said.
Observers worried that the lack of progress in Nairobi would spell failure in Montreal.
“We cannot afford to fail,” said Elizabeth Maruma Mrema, executive secretary of the UN Convention on Biological Diversity.
Organizers said they would seek to schedule yet another round of talks before the Montreal summit.
The Nairobi talks had been organized quickly, after March talks in Geneva, Switzerland, failed to make much progress on the draft.
The decision to hold COP15 in Montreal was announced last week, after the Chinese hosts postponed the summit four times due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
While China will continue to hold the summit presidency, some observers said they hoped the change of venue would boost opportunities for public engagement, and participation by civil society and nonprofit groups.
For example, China does not allow for mass demonstrations.
“You would expect that there are going to be mobilizations from different groups, in particular indigenous peoples,” said Eddy Perez of the nonprofit Climate Action Network in Montreal.
The domestically designed Teng Yun 2 drone passed development milestones over the weekend, flying for more than 10 hours straight and circling Taiwan’s air defense identification zone (ADIZ), in the longest flight of an indigenous uncrewed combat aerial vehicle. Developed by the Chungshan Institute of Science and Technology, the Teng Yun 2, or “Cloud Rider” (騰雲二型), recorded its longest flight yet over the weekend, after a three-hour test flight last month, followed by five and seven-hour stretches in the air. The Teng Yun 2 No. 1812 departed from Chiashan Air Base in Hualien County at 6:46pm on Saturday and flew on a
OVER THE HUMP: In a seven-day period ending on Wednesday, the nation reported 366,628 new cases, down 19 percent from the 451,358 reported in the previous week The nation might further open up to more arrivals in the next two months, the Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) said yesterday, as it reported 48,283 new local COVID-19 cases, down from more than 50,000 in the previous few days. Taiwan on Wednesday last week introduced a plan to allow up to 25,000 arrivals per week as part of efforts to gradually reopen borders, which includes reducing mandatory quarantines for inbound travelers from seven to three days, followed by four days in “self-initiated epidemic prevention.” The quota covers inbound Taiwanese arrivals, businesspeople and migrant workers. Former vice president Chen Chien-jen (陳建仁) yesterday said
The Ministry of National Defense yesterday said it is monitoring Chinese People’s Liberation Army (PLA) Navy ship movements near Taiwan, after the Japanese Ministry of Defense disclosed that Chinese vessels made a rare voyage between Yilan County and Japan’s Yonaguni. The Japanese ministry on Wednesday said that two Chinese navy ships on Tuesday diverted from their usual route of entering the Pacific Ocean via the Miyako Strait and for the first time traveled there between Yilan and Yonaguni. The Japan Self-Defense Forces said that it picked up the presence of China’s Type-056A Jiangdao-class corvette 220km north of Yonaguni at 9am on Tuesday. The
CECC UPDATE: Officials said the definition of a confirmed COVID-19 case has been revised to include those who are positive in a PCR home test confirmed by a doctor The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) yesterday said that it would probably list monkeypox as a category 2 notifiable communicable disease today or tomorrow. The WHO is to convene an emergency committee meeting today in accordance with the International Health Regulations to discuss whether the spread of monkeypox to 39 countries, including 32 non-endemic countries, constitutes a public health emergency of international concern. On Tuesday, the Singaporean Ministry of Health confirmed its first imported case of monkeypox, which is also the first case reported in Southeast Asia. South Korea yesterday reported its first confirmed case of monkeypox — a South Korean national who