Guatemalan President Alejandro Giammattei has said that his country would keep its diplomatic ties with Taiwan.
The pledge came after Beijing has in the past few years increased its attempt to poach Taiwan’s allies amid heightened cross-strait tensions.
Guatemala is the biggest country that recognizes Taiwan instead of China, Giammattei said during an interview with LatAm Investor, a UK-based Latin America-focused investment magazine.
Screen grab from Twitter
“We are the biggest country they [Taiwan] still have left, and we will remain with Taiwan,” Giammattei said during the interview, which was published on Thursday. “So while I am president, I recognize one China and it is called Taiwan.”
Giammattei assumed office in January 2020. He cannot seek re-election, as the Guatemalan constitution does not allow a president to serve multiple four-year terms.
Giammattei’s reaffirmation came only days after Guatemalan Minister of Foreign Affairs Mario Bucano expressed the same stance in an interview published on Wednesday in Japan’s Nikkei daily.
“For us, relationships with the United States and with Taiwan are our keys,” Bucano said. “We will continue to have them at all levels.”
“We want peace in the [Asia-Pacific] region, sovereignty of the people of Taiwan and territorial integrity. And we will continue to support Taiwan in its endeavor,” he said.
Guatemala is one of 14 countries that recognizes Taipei instead of Beijing. It established formal ties with the Republic of China in 1935, making it one of Taipei’s oldest allies.
In Taipei, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs shared Giammattei’s interview with LatAm Investor on Twitter and thanked him for his support.
“We sincerely thank the president of Guatemala for spotlighting the strength of our bilateral ties & contributions of Taiwan to the Central American country’s national development & the international community,” the ministry wrote.
Since President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) assumed office in May 2016, Taiwan has lost eight diplomatic allies to China — Burkina Faso, the Dominican Republic, El Salvador, Kiribati, Nicaragua, Panama, Sao Tome and Principe, and the Solomon Islands.
Deteriorating relations between Taipei and Beijing are widely seen as the reason for this trend. Beijing is suspected of offering Taiwan’s allies economic benefits for switching recognition.
‘DEMOCRATIC FISH’: Soichiro Hayashi said he wants to return Taiwan’s kindness after it helped with relief efforts after the March 11, 2011, earthquake and tsunami Japanese fish farmers are ready to help Taiwan after China banned Taiwanese grouper imports, the Sankei Shimbun reported yesterday. The Chinese General Administration of Customs suspended imports of the fish on Monday last week, citing prohibited chemicals and excessive levels of oxytetracycline allegedly found in grouper imports since December last year. Soichiro Hayashi, president of the Hayashi Trout Farm in Japan’s Fukushima Prefecture, is leading the push for Taiwanese grouper imports, the newspaper said. His call has caught the attention of several large sushi chains, the report said. Hayashi, who is the Fukushima branch head of the Friends of Lee Teng-hui Association in Japan,
‘TROJAN HORSE’ SCHEME: The comment that a bridge would allow China’s PLA to easily launch an attack shows ‘a lack of backbone,’ Taipei Mayor Ko Wen-je said Critics accused Taipei Mayor Ko Wen-je (柯文哲) of being oblivious to national security concerns after he proposed constructing a bridge to link Kinmen and China’s Xiamen (廈門). Ko, who is also the Taiwan People’s Party (TPP) chairman, made the proposal when presiding over the opening ceremony of the party’s office in Kinmen on Saturday. He said the bridge could solve Kinmen’s population, electricity and garbage problems, as well as serve as a shortcut for leaving or entering Taiwan without traveling via Taipei International Airport (Songshan airport). He also proposed building a hospital in Kinmen to attract people who are seeking medical treatment in
OVER THE HUMP: In a seven-day period ending on Wednesday, the nation reported 366,628 new cases, down 19 percent from the 451,358 reported in the previous week The nation might further open up to more arrivals in the next two months, the Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) said yesterday, as it reported 48,283 new local COVID-19 cases, down from more than 50,000 in the previous few days. Taiwan on Wednesday last week introduced a plan to allow up to 25,000 arrivals per week as part of efforts to gradually reopen borders, which includes reducing mandatory quarantines for inbound travelers from seven to three days, followed by four days in “self-initiated epidemic prevention.” The quota covers inbound Taiwanese arrivals, businesspeople and migrant workers. Former vice president Chen Chien-jen (陳建仁) yesterday said
The Ministry of National Defense yesterday said it is monitoring Chinese People’s Liberation Army (PLA) Navy ship movements near Taiwan, after the Japanese Ministry of Defense disclosed that Chinese vessels made a rare voyage between Yilan County and Japan’s Yonaguni. The Japanese ministry on Wednesday said that two Chinese navy ships on Tuesday diverted from their usual route of entering the Pacific Ocean via the Miyako Strait and for the first time traveled there between Yilan and Yonaguni. The Japan Self-Defense Forces said that it picked up the presence of China’s Type-056A Jiangdao-class corvette 220km north of Yonaguni at 9am on Tuesday. The