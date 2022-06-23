Lysychansk city is enduring ‘massive’ bombardment: Kyiv

AFP, KYIV





Ukrainian forces are facing “massive” and relentless artillery attacks in a battleground eastern city, Kyiv said on Tuesday.

Moscow’s troops have been pummeling eastern Ukraine for weeks and are slowly advancing, despite fierce resistance from the outgunned Ukrainian military.

With Russian President Vladimir Putin’s forces tightening their grip on Severodonetsk in the Donbas region, its twin city of Lysychansk is now coming under heavier bombardment.

Ukrainian troops ride in a tank in Donbas region on Tuesday. Photo: AFP

“The Russian army is massively shelling Lysychansk,” Sergiy Gaiday, governor of the Lugansk region, which includes both cities, wrote on Telegram. “They are just destroying everything there... They destroyed buildings and unfortunately there are casualties.”

Russian forces have been occupying villages in the area and taking control of the two cities would give Moscow control of the whole of Lugansk, allowing them to press further into the Donbas.

In Lysychansk, a Russian strike had left a gaping hole in a police station and damaged nearby apartment blocks, journalists in the city reported.

The direct hit on the station on Monday wounded 20 police officers, authorities said.

“Partition walls fell down and the doors were blown out,” said a policeman who gave his nickname as Petrovich, showing the damage to the building.

In his daily address on Tuesday, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy accused the Russian army of “brutal and cynical” shelling in the eastern Kharkiv region.

“The Russian army is deaf to any rationality. It simply destroys, simply kills,” Zelenskiy said.

Fifteen people were killed by Russian shelling in Kharkiv on Tuesday, its governor said.

Away from the battlefield, Moscow was locked in an increasingly bitter dispute with EU member Lithuania over the country’s restrictions on rail traffic to the Russian outpost of Kaliningrad.

The territory is about 1,600km from Moscow, bordering Lithuania and Poland.

By blocking goods arriving from Russia, Lithuania says it is simply adhering to EU-wide sanctions on Moscow.

However, Moscow accused Brussels of an “escalation” and summoned the EU’s ambassador to Russia.

The US made clear its commitment to Lithuania as an ally in NATO, which considers an attack against one member an attack on all.

“We stand by our NATO allies and we stand by Lithuania,” US Department of State spokesman Ned Price told reporters in Washington.