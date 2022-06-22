Chunghwa Post adds four Asian languages to ATMs

By Shelley Shan / Staff reporter





In addition to Chinese and English, Chunghwa Post Co’s (中華郵政) ATMs now offer user interfaces in Indonesian, Vietnamese, Thai and Japanese, the postal company said yesterday.

Chunghwa Post last year began to revamp the user interfaces of its more than 3,000 ATMs nationwide to include four more languages following a suggestion by Democratic Progressive Party Legislator Chung Chia-pin (鍾佳濱).

The company has ATMs all over the nation and should take the lead in offering a multilingual user interface, Chung said at a meeting of the legislature’s Finance Committee.

A woman at a post office in Taipei yesterday points at a Chunghwa Post ATM display with new interface language options in Japanese, Thai, Indonesian and Vietnamese. Photo courtesy of Chunghwa Post

Taiwan is now home to approximately 670,000 migrant workers, including 237,000 from Indonesia, 234,000 from Vietnam and 57,000 from Thailand, Chunghwa Post spokesperson Chen Jing-hsiang (陳敬祥) said, citing Ministry of Labor statistics.

National Immigration Agency data also show that more than 15,000 Japanese live in Taiwan, he said.

Of the Indonesian workers, 175,000 have opened an account at the postal company, Chunghwa Post said, while, 44 percent of Vietnamese workers, 78 percent of Thai workers and 64 percent of Japanese have checking accounts at the company.

“The multilingual user interface shows our care for migrant workers, international students and new immigrants. It is our way of supporting the government’s New Southbound Policy by eliminating language barriers in financial services,” Chen said. “With the user interface of ATMs now available in six different languages, the postal service is able to facilitate the access to financial services for more than 80 percent of the foreigners in Taiwan.”

In other news, Chunghwa Post and Peanuts Worldwide LLC are on Thursday next week to introduce 10 co-branded products featuring Snoopy from the comic strip Peanuts.

The postal firm previously released Hello Kitty-themed products, which were popular collectable items, Chen said, so the company chose another popular and well-loved cartoon character as the theme of its new products, which include mugs, canvas bags, travel bags and key chain ornaments.