Foreign English-language teachers working in Hong Kong government schools must swear allegiance to the territory, despite fears that educators would flee the territory amid increasing restrictions.
The Hong Kong Education Bureau said that native-speaking English teachers (NETs) and advisers working in government-run schools must by Tuesday next week sign a declaration to continue working in the coming school year.
Since 2020, Hong Kong has applied oath-taking requirements to an increasing number of jobs, mainly those in the public sector, as a way to fulfil the Chinese government’s demand of loyalty.
Photo: AFP
NETs must declare they will bear allegiance to Hong Kong and uphold the Basic Law — the territory’s constitutional text — as well as be responsible to the government.
“Neglect, refusal or failure” to sign the declaration would lead to contract termination, authorities said on Saturday.
The new declaration would “further safeguard and promote the core values that should be upheld by all government employees” and ensure effective governance, a government spokesperson said.
Hong Kong introduced the NET program in 1997 to improve students’ language skills, and has gradually made NETs standard in primary and secondary schools.
In addition to market-beating salaries, NETs enjoy government allowances and other incentives to ensure retention, which has been a growing problem over the past few years. In April, the government reported that 13 percent of NETs in secondary schools left in the 2020-2021 school year, the highest figure in five years.
However, officials said retention and attrition rates of NETs have been “largely stable.”
Hong Kong Secretary for Education Kevin Yeung (楊潤雄) has also denied that an increasing number of NETs have left due to Hong Kong’s strict “zero COVID-19” strategy.
“There are no substantial grounds for attributing the departure of NETs, or their decision to or not to come to teach in Hong Kong to our compulsory quarantine measure,” he told lawmakers in April.
The loyalty requirement was imposed on civil servants in October 2020 and extended to government staff hired on contract seven months later.
“National security education” is a priority in schools, and some teachers have said they avoid sensitive topics such as the 1989 Tiananmen Square Massacre.
FURTHER EASING POSSIBLE: Border control measures would be relaxed carefully, but more policy updates might be announced before September, the health minister said The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) has reduced the quarantine period for all international travelers arriving in Taiwan after 12am on Wednesday to three days of home quarantine, followed by four days of self-disease prevention. It also announced revised rules for Taiwan-based airline crew, exempting quarantine for those who have received a booster dose of a COVID-19 vaccine more than 14 days beforehand. Minister of Health and Welfare Chen Shih-chung (陳時中), who heads the center, said that from 12am on Wednesday, according to the scheduled arrival time, all travelers — irrespective of nationality and visa status — arriving in Taiwan would be
‘VERY RARE’ MENTION: The government said it welcomes any positive measure that contributes to heightening the importance of peace and stability across the Strait A rare mention of Taiwan as a footnote in the official Japanese policy guidelines could signal further warming of Taiwan-Japan ties, as the news came on top of reports that Japan is considering dispatching Self-Defense Force officers to Taiwan. A Japanese newspaper reported that Japan’s Cabinet yesterday ratified the Basic Policies for Economic and Fiscal Management and Reform, which includes a footnote on the importance of peace and stability in the Taiwan Strait. The Japanese government uses the guidelines to draft economic policies and oversee fiscal management. The Japanese-language Asahi Shimbun reported that the Liberal Democratic Party Congress had been divided on whether
‘SERIOUS’ ABOUT DEFENSE: While the Ministry of Foreign Affairs welcomed the deal, a researcher said that such sales lack substance and provide limited military support Washington has approved a proposed sale of US$120 million in spare parts for ships and systems, and related equipment to Taiwan, the fourth Taipei-bound defense package approved by the administration of US President Joe Biden. The US Defense Security Cooperation Agency said in a statement on Wednesday that the sale would include unclassified spare and repair parts for ships and ship systems, logistical technical assistance, US government and contractor representative technical and logistical support, and other related elements of logistical and program support requested by Taiwan. “The proposed sale will contribute to the sustainment of the recipient’s surface-vessel fleet, enhancing its ability
JAB PROTECTION: One overseas study has shown that getting a COVID-19 vaccine can reduce the risk of MIS-C by 97%, a Mackay Memorial Hospital physician said The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) yesterday urged parents to look out for signs of multisystem inflammatory syndrome in children (MIS-C) in the six weeks following a COVID-19 infection. A pediatrician at National Taiwan University Hospital on Sunday reported a case of MIS-C in a 10-year-old boy, who was diagnosed with COVID-19 in late April. The boy had mild symptoms which cleared up after a few days, but he later developed a high fever, diarrhea, rashes and other symptoms between May 28 and Tuesday last week. The boy was admitted to an intensive care unit for emergency treatment on Wednesday last