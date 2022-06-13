Diplomatic solutions can prevent conflicts, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said yesterday, when asked to give Taiwan advice.
Zelenskiy made the remark in response to media queries following a special address he gave via video link to the Shangri-La Dialogue security summit in Singapore from Friday to yesterday.
“How do you recommend that Taiwan stand strong as China seeks to impose its control over a free people, by force if necessary?” a reporter asked the Ukrainian president.
Photo: AFP
Pre-emptive measures should be taken against wars, which “no one benefits from,” except for a few political leaders with ever-growing ambitions, Zelenskiy said.
Action should be taken before a war has started and caused “hundreds of thousands of casualties, and even millions of casualties like we have in Ukraine,” he said. “If there is a way out diplomatically, we need to use the diplomatic way.”
Zelenskiy did not directly mention Taiwan or China in his response, but said that Russia’s war against Ukraine is a lesson for the whole world.
Photo: Reuters
“We need a diplomatic resolution to support countries that are in need of help” and not leave them behind to be assaulted by a more powerful country, he said.
Ukraine respects international law and has “no intention or plan” to invade Russian territory, he said, calling on the world to put the Russian leadership in its place — that is, in its own country.
Zelenskiy thanked everyone who backs Ukraine, saying that the support and attention are not only to ensure the safety of Ukraine, but also the safety of the whole world.
FURTHER EASING POSSIBLE: Border control measures would be relaxed carefully, but more policy updates might be announced before September, the health minister said The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) has reduced the quarantine period for all international travelers arriving in Taiwan after 12am on Wednesday to three days of home quarantine, followed by four days of self-disease prevention. It also announced revised rules for Taiwan-based airline crew, exempting quarantine for those who have received a booster dose of a COVID-19 vaccine more than 14 days beforehand. Minister of Health and Welfare Chen Shih-chung (陳時中), who heads the center, said that from 12am on Wednesday, according to the scheduled arrival time, all travelers — irrespective of nationality and visa status — arriving in Taiwan would be
‘VERY RARE’ MENTION: The government said it welcomes any positive measure that contributes to heightening the importance of peace and stability across the Strait A rare mention of Taiwan as a footnote in the official Japanese policy guidelines could signal further warming of Taiwan-Japan ties, as the news came on top of reports that Japan is considering dispatching Self-Defense Force officers to Taiwan. A Japanese newspaper reported that Japan’s Cabinet yesterday ratified the Basic Policies for Economic and Fiscal Management and Reform, which includes a footnote on the importance of peace and stability in the Taiwan Strait. The Japanese government uses the guidelines to draft economic policies and oversee fiscal management. The Japanese-language Asahi Shimbun reported that the Liberal Democratic Party Congress had been divided on whether
‘SERIOUS’ ABOUT DEFENSE: While the Ministry of Foreign Affairs welcomed the deal, a researcher said that such sales lack substance and provide limited military support Washington has approved a proposed sale of US$120 million in spare parts for ships and systems, and related equipment to Taiwan, the fourth Taipei-bound defense package approved by the administration of US President Joe Biden. The US Defense Security Cooperation Agency said in a statement on Wednesday that the sale would include unclassified spare and repair parts for ships and ship systems, logistical technical assistance, US government and contractor representative technical and logistical support, and other related elements of logistical and program support requested by Taiwan. “The proposed sale will contribute to the sustainment of the recipient’s surface-vessel fleet, enhancing its ability
JAB PROTECTION: One overseas study has shown that getting a COVID-19 vaccine can reduce the risk of MIS-C by 97%, a Mackay Memorial Hospital physician said The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) yesterday urged parents to look out for signs of multisystem inflammatory syndrome in children (MIS-C) in the six weeks following a COVID-19 infection. A pediatrician at National Taiwan University Hospital on Sunday reported a case of MIS-C in a 10-year-old boy, who was diagnosed with COVID-19 in late April. The boy had mild symptoms which cleared up after a few days, but he later developed a high fever, diarrhea, rashes and other symptoms between May 28 and Tuesday last week. The boy was admitted to an intensive care unit for emergency treatment on Wednesday last