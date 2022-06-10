Iran plans to install two new cascades of advanced centrifuges that would allow it to rapidly enrich more uranium, the UN’s nuclear watchdog said yesterday.
The decision to add the two IR-6 centrifuge cascades at its underground Natanz nuclear facility comes as countries at an International Atomic Energy Agency meeting in Vienna on Wednesday voted to censure Iran.
The rebuke deals with what the watchdog refers to as Iran’s failure to provide “credible information” over nuclear material found at three sites.
Photo: Reuters
Even before the vote, Iran shut off two devices that the agency uses to monitor enrichment at Natanz.
The agency said its director-general, Rafael Mariano Grossi, told members that Iran informed the agency it planned to install two new cascades at Natanz.
A cascade is a series of centrifuges hooked together to rapidly spin uranium gas to enrich it.
An IR-6 centrifuge spins uranium 10 times as fast as the first-generation centrifuges that Iran was once limited to under a 2015 nuclear deal with world powers.
As of February, Iran already had been spinning a cascade of IR-6s at its underground facility at Fordo, the agency said.
At Natanz, about 200km south of the capital, Tehran, Iran earlier said it planned to install one cascade of IR-6s.
The agency said that it “verified” the ongoing installation of that cascade on Monday, while the newly promised two additional cascades had yet to begin.
Experts warn that Iran has enriched enough uranium up to 60 percent purity — a short technical step from weapons-grade levels of 90 percent — to make one nuclear weapon.
The censure resolution at the meeting in Vienna, sponsored by Germany, France, the UK and the US, passed with the support of 30 of 35 governors.
Russia and China voted against, Russian Ambassador to the UN Mikhail Ulyanov wrote on Twitter.
After the vote, a joint statement from France, Germany, the UK and the US said that the censure “sends an unambiguous message to Iran that it must meet its safeguards obligations and provide technically credible clarifications on outstanding safeguards issues.”
The Iranian Ministry of Foreign Affairs called the censure a “political, incorrect and unconstructive action.”
An Iranian official earlier warned agency officials that Tehran was now considering taking “other measures” as well.
“We hope that they come to their senses and respond to Iran’s cooperation with cooperation,” said Behrouz Kamalvandi, a spokesman for the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran. “It is not acceptable that they show inappropriate behavior while Iran continues to cooperate.”
