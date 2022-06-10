China, Russia defend North Korean sanction vetoes

AP, UNITED NATIONS





China and Russia defended their vetoes of a US-led resolution that would have imposed new sanctions on North Korea, speaking at a UN General Assembly meeting on Wednesday.

The debate was held under new rules requiring the assembly to examine any veto wielded in the UN Security Council by one of its five permanent members.

China and Russia reiterated their opposition to more sanctions, blaming the US for rising tensions on the Korean Peninsula, and insisting that what is needed now is dialogue between North Korea and the administration of US President Joe Biden.

Members of the Workers’ Party arrive at the party’s headquarters in Pyongyang on Wednesday. Photo: AP

The assembly’s adoption of a resolution on April 26 requiring a debate on the North Korea issue not only gives the country or countries casting a veto an opportunity to explain their reasons, but it gives all UN member nations “a welcome opportunity to share our views on the matter at hand,” he said.

The 13-2 vote on May 26 marked a first serious division among the council’s five veto-wielding permanent members — China, Russia, the US, Britain and France — on a North Korea sanctions resolution.

US Deputy Ambassador to the UN Jeffrey DeLaurentis told the assembly that recent missile launches by North Korea are “finalizing preparations for a potential seventh nuclear test.”

“The United States is more than prepared to discuss easing sanctions to achieve the complete denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula,” De Laurentis said.

Unfortunately, it has only responded with “destabilizing launches that threaten not only the region, but the world,” he said.

Chinese Ambassador to the UN Zhang Jun (張軍) accused the US of ignoring positive steps taken by North Korea and returning to its “old path” of “chanting empty slogans for dialogue and increasing sanctions against the” nation.

Russian Deputy Ambassador to the UN Anna Evstigneeva said that new sanctions “would be a dead end,” adding that current UN sanctions have failed to guarantee security in the region “nor moved us any further toward settling the nuclear missile non-proliferation issues.”

“Anyone who is seriously addressing the North Korean problem has long understood that it’s futile to expect Pyongyang to unconditionally disarm under the threat of a spiral of sanctions,” Evstigneeva said. “The creation of new military blocs in the regions, such as the formation of the US-Great Britain and Australia, casts serious doubt on the good intentions of these countries,” including in Pyongyang.