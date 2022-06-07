Taiwan is a far more important economic partner of Slovakia than China, visiting Slovak National Council Deputy Speaker Milan Laurencik said yesterday.
Laurencik, on the second day of his 10-member delegation’s visit to Taiwan from Sunday until Friday, made the remarks when meeting Premier Su Tseng-chang (蘇貞昌), adding that it was a pleasure to visit Taiwan.
“Taiwan is geographically far from Slovakia, but the two have the same goal of safeguarding democracy,” Laurencik said.
Photo: CNA
He expressed gratitude to Taiwan for donating 700,000 masks to Slovakia when the COVID-19 pandemic there was at its most serious.
Laurencik said he believed that Slovakia and Taiwan would remember the pandemic as a time when ties between the nations became closer and stronger.
Three committees of the Slovak National Council have passed a resolution to support Taiwan’s bid to join the World Health Assembly and other WHO events, as Taiwan has advanced science and medicine capabilities, he said.
“Taiwan has provided great help to Slovakia through trade” as Taiwanese companies offered job opportunities, new horizons and safety to thousands of Slovakians, he said.
He wished Taiwan a peaceful future and called on like-minded nations to pay attention to democratic allies’ response to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.
“We are obligated to stand side-by-side with other democratic countries and contribute to the well-being of Slovakian and Taiwanese people,” he said.
The premier thanked Slovakia for donating 160,000 AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine doses during an outbreak in Taiwan last year.
Su said the two nations would support each other during difficult times, adding that the delegation has witnessed first-hand that China’s promise to “take care of Taiwanese” is a lie.
The delegation is scheduled to meet President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) today.
In related news, European think tank GLOBSEC has released its Trends 2022 report, which includes a section on central and eastern Europeans’ perceptions of Taiwan’s position.
The report showed that 41 percent of survey respondents considered Taiwan to be an “independent country,” while 21 percent considered it a “disputed country,” 13 percent “part of China” and 25 percent “do not know.”
Fifty-nine percent of respondents from the Czech Republic considered Taiwan to be an independent country, followed by 49 percent of Estonian respondents, 46 percent of Lithuanian respondents and 42 of percent Slovakian respondents, while only 31 percent of Romanian and Bulgarian respondents thought the same.
Additional reporting by Lu Yi-hsuan
The Jerusalem Post yesterday refused to take down an interview with Minister of Foreign Affairs Joseph Wu (吳釗燮), after China demanded that the Israeli newspaper remove the article. Yaakov Katz, editor-in-chief of Israel’s best-selling English newspaper, wrote on Twitter that he received a call from the Chinese embassy demanding the story be taken down or China would sever ties with the paper and “downgrade relations with the state of Israel.” “Needless to say, [the] story ain’t going anywhere,” Katz wrote. In the interview published on Monday, Wu said that Taiwan is on the front lines of China’s “rapidly expanding authoritarianism,” which is also
PARTNERSHIP ACT: President Tsai Ing-wen and US Senator Tammy Duckworth met the day after 30 Chinese warplanes entered Taiwan’s air defense identification zone The US National Guard is planning to cooperate with the Taiwanese military, President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) said yesterday, a day after China made its second-largest incursion into the nation’s air defense identification zone (ADIZ) this year. Meeting visiting US Senator Tammy Duckworth at the Presidential Office in Taipei, Tsai said the lawmaker was one of the main sponsors of the Taiwan partnership act, which had received bipartisan support in the US Congress, although it has yet to become law. “As a result, the US Department of Defense is now proactively planning cooperation between the US National Guard and Taiwan’s defense forces,” Tsai
UPBEAT OUTLOOK: The impact of Dragon Boat Festival travel remains to be seen, even though crowds at tourist spots were relatively small, the health minister said Taiwan is likely to see a nationwide decline in daily COVID-19 cases after June 10, Minister of Health and Welfare Chen Shih-chung (陳時中) said yesterday. Taiwan’s COVID-19 situation is still plateauing, with case numbers declining in the north, but rising in the south, although the situation is likely to improve nationwide after Friday. Chen, who heads the Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC), made the comments while visiting a temporary vaccination center for children set up at Liberty Square in Taipei. He said it remains to be seen whether the gathering of crowds over the Dragon Boat Festival holiday weekend will have an impact
‘INTENSIFIED STANDOFF POSSIBLE’: Taiwan would respond by improving its defense capabilities, the Ministry of National Defense said in a report to the Legislative Yuan The Chinese military would be capable of fighting against Taiwan and allied forces by 2027, a Ministry of National Defense (MND) report said yesterday. China has set a goal of modernizing its warfare capabilities by that year, which is to mark the 100th anniversary of its army’s founding, and it might by then be able to act more aggressively toward Taiwan, said the report, which the ministry submitted to the Legislative Yuan for review. The ministry did not cite any evidence that China was planning to invade Taiwan by 2027 or provide any intelligence that Beijing had given up on its vow