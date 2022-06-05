Hong Kong is systematically removing reminders of the Tiananmen Square Massacre, President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) said yesterday, the 33rd anniversary of the incident.
Authorities in Hong Kong, where people had held annual candlelight vigils at Victoria Park on the massacre’s anniversary for many years, had not received an application for such an event this year, she said on Facebook.
Statues commemorating the massacre, among other expressions of support for democracy, have been removed from university campuses in the territory without an explanation from authorities, Tsai said.
Photo: Sam Yeh, AFP
“The collective memory of the Tiananmen Square Massacre is being systematically removed in Hong Kong,” she said, adding that such brutish methods would not eradicate people’s memories of the incident.
Increasing threats from authoritarian countries against democracies highlight the necessity of upholding democratic values and enhancing collaborations with like-minded international partners, Tsai said.
As authoritarianism is increasingly threatening democracy worldwide, Taiwan and other like-minded democracies must reinforce joint efforts to uphold democratic values, Tsai said, citing as examples of collaboration Japan’s donation of 1.24 million COVID-19 vaccine doses last year, as well as vaccine sharing between the US and its European allies.
Photo: CNA
We must cherish our democratic freedoms, but at the same time should be cautious when exercising our right to free speech, Tsai said.
Disinformation about COVID-19 might cause social unrest and place a heavy burden on medical personnel, Tsai said, referring to a controversy last month when TV celebrity Anthony Kuo (郭彥均) posted a screenshot on Facebook that he originally said represented a conversation with a medical professional who said that “many children passed away” from the virus in Taiwan.
The government denied that the alleged statement by a doctor represented the truth, causing a large number of people to say that Taiwan is trying to limit freedom of speech.
Tsai said she believes in transparency of information, adding that every member of the public is entitled to voice their opinion.
She said she believes that a diversity of opinions benefits society and that communication can help mitigate conflicts.
Taiwan’s widely praised COVID-19 pandemic response is the result of civilian oversight, while authoritarian governments undemocratic efforts to limit pandemic information might lead to the pandemic getting worse, she said.
DELIBERATIONS: Minister of Health and Welfare Chen Shih-chung said international arrivals might receive saliva-based tests and have a shorter home quarantine period A shorter home quarantine period for international travelers and an initial cap of 25,000 inbound travelers per week are being discussed, the government said yesterday, as it considers the first stages of reopening Taiwan’s borders. Premier Su Tseng-chang (蘇貞昌) in a meeting yesterday morning instructed the Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) and related ministries to plan for the easing of border controls, as long as the nation can maintain adequate healthcare capacity. Minister of Health and Welfare Chen Shih-chung (陳時中), who heads the center, said that quarantine requirements would not yet be scrapped, but that the home quarantine period for international travelers
The Jerusalem Post yesterday refused to take down an interview with Minister of Foreign Affairs Joseph Wu (吳釗燮), after China demanded that the Israeli newspaper remove the article. Yaakov Katz, editor-in-chief of Israel’s best-selling English newspaper, wrote on Twitter that he received a call from the Chinese embassy demanding the story be taken down or China would sever ties with the paper and “downgrade relations with the state of Israel.” “Needless to say, [the] story ain’t going anywhere,” Katz wrote. In the interview published on Monday, Wu said that Taiwan is on the front lines of China’s “rapidly expanding authoritarianism,” which is also
‘CONCERNED’: While Blinken criticized the conditions imposed on Michelle Bachelet in China, she defended her trip, saying she told Beijing that it cannot ignore human rights Minister of Foreign Affairs Joseph Wu (吳釗燮) yesterday warned of China’s ambitions, including the annexation of Taiwan, after the US expressed concern over China’s “efforts to restrict and manipulate” the UN human rights chief’s visit to the Xinjiang region. UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Michelle Bachelet’s long-planned trip this week took her to the far-western Xinjiang region, where Beijing is accused of detaining more than 1 million Uighurs and other Muslim minorities, forced sterilization of women and coerced labor. Her visit had already been criticized for failing to secure guarantees of unfettered access to Xinjiang. “1st they took #Tibet for ‘peace.’ Then
PARTNERSHIP ACT: President Tsai Ing-wen and US Senator Tammy Duckworth met the day after 30 Chinese warplanes entered Taiwan’s air defense identification zone The US National Guard is planning to cooperate with the Taiwanese military, President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) said yesterday, a day after China made its second-largest incursion into the nation’s air defense identification zone (ADIZ) this year. Meeting visiting US Senator Tammy Duckworth at the Presidential Office in Taipei, Tsai said the lawmaker was one of the main sponsors of the Taiwan partnership act, which had received bipartisan support in the US Congress, although it has yet to become law. “As a result, the US Department of Defense is now proactively planning cooperation between the US National Guard and Taiwan’s defense forces,” Tsai