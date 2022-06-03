The US for the first time became Taiwan’s largest market for exports of agricultural products, with outbound shipments in the first quarter surging 33.3 percent to US$23.2 million from a year earlier, the Council of Agriculture (COA) said yesterday.
The council’s latest report showed that the top five importers of Taiwanese agricultural produce, totaling 450,000 tonnes, in the first three months of this year were, in descending order, the US, Japan, China, Hong Kong and Vietnam.
China was the largest importer of Taiwanese produce from 2013 to last year. However, its share of Taiwanese agricultural exports fell to 14.4 percent in the first quarter of this year from 21.1 percent a year earlier.
Photo: AFP
While first-quarter exports of agricultural produce in volume terms dropped 11.6 percent from a year earlier, total export value, adjusted for inflation, was similar to the same period last year, the council said.
First-quarter exports to the US jumped 48.7 percent to 75,742 tonnes from a year earlier, council data showed.
In particular, exports to the US of soybeans, mushrooms, fresh and refrigerated produce, honey, Oncidium flexuosum orchids, moth orchids, sea bass and mackerel all posted significant growth, the council said.
Outbound shipments of agricultural products used in the hand-shaken beverage industry, such as tea leaves, tapioca flour, and pineapple and mango juices also saw sharp growth, it said.
Exports of pineapple juice jumped 440.5 percent to 72 tonnes, while exports of mango juice surged 191.6 percent to 280 tonnes, it added.
Meanwhile, exports to Japan rose 16.6 percent to US$2.07 million in the first three months of this year, council data showed.
The council expects agricultural exports in the first half of the year to follow the trend in the first quarter, COA International Division Director Lin Chia-jung (林家榮) said, as the COVID-19 pandemic continues to affect logistics and transportation.
An upcoming trade initiative meeting with the US should further flesh out bilateral trade regulations, such as establishing a science and risk-based standard, and benefit bilateral agricultural trade, he added.
Lin was referring to the talks on the Taiwan-US Initiative on 21st Century Trade, set to be held in Washington at the end of this month.
REOPENING PLANS: Although Taiwan’s COVID-19 infection rate is about the same as among inbound travelers, healthcare capacity is the main factor being considered The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) yesterday said a policy for reopening national borders to business travelers was being discussed with the Ministry of Economic Affairs and “would be announced soon.” Minister of Health and Welfare Chen Shih-chung (陳時中), who heads the center, said that the COVID-19 infection rate in Taiwan has increased to about 6 percent, which is about the same as the positivity rate detected among inbound travelers. The tight border control measures imposed since the COVID-19 pandemic began had aimed to keep the virus out, but as the infection rate has increased, stopping the virus at the border is
DELIBERATIONS: Minister of Health and Welfare Chen Shih-chung said international arrivals might receive saliva-based tests and have a shorter home quarantine period A shorter home quarantine period for international travelers and an initial cap of 25,000 inbound travelers per week are being discussed, the government said yesterday, as it considers the first stages of reopening Taiwan’s borders. Premier Su Tseng-chang (蘇貞昌) in a meeting yesterday morning instructed the Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) and related ministries to plan for the easing of border controls, as long as the nation can maintain adequate healthcare capacity. Minister of Health and Welfare Chen Shih-chung (陳時中), who heads the center, said that quarantine requirements would not yet be scrapped, but that the home quarantine period for international travelers
‘CONCERNED’: While Blinken criticized the conditions imposed on Michelle Bachelet in China, she defended her trip, saying she told Beijing that it cannot ignore human rights Minister of Foreign Affairs Joseph Wu (吳釗燮) yesterday warned of China’s ambitions, including the annexation of Taiwan, after the US expressed concern over China’s “efforts to restrict and manipulate” the UN human rights chief’s visit to the Xinjiang region. UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Michelle Bachelet’s long-planned trip this week took her to the far-western Xinjiang region, where Beijing is accused of detaining more than 1 million Uighurs and other Muslim minorities, forced sterilization of women and coerced labor. Her visit had already been criticized for failing to secure guarantees of unfettered access to Xinjiang. “1st they took #Tibet for ‘peace.’ Then
The Jerusalem Post yesterday refused to take down an interview with Minister of Foreign Affairs Joseph Wu (吳釗燮), after China demanded that the Israeli newspaper remove the article. Yaakov Katz, editor-in-chief of Israel’s best-selling English newspaper, wrote on Twitter that he received a call from the Chinese embassy demanding the story be taken down or China would sever ties with the paper and “downgrade relations with the state of Israel.” “Needless to say, [the] story ain’t going anywhere,” Katz wrote. In the interview published on Monday, Wu said that Taiwan is on the front lines of China’s “rapidly expanding authoritarianism,” which is also