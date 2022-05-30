Newly elected Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said Pacific leaders have been “very positive” about his government’s renewed engagement, even as Beijing continues its diplomatic blitz across the increasingly contested region.
The comments from Albanese — aired yesterday in an interview with Sky News — came as Chinese Minister of Foreign Affairs Wang Yi (王毅) visited Fiji for closely watched meetings with the island nation’s leaders and other Pacific foreign ministers.
Wang, who began his South Pacific tour on Thursday in the Solomon Islands, is expected to discuss with his fellow foreign ministers a wide-ranging draft agreement and five-year plan, which was leaked last week.
Photo: Reuters
The leaked drafts, obtained by Agence France-Presse, were circulated to at least 10 Pacific nations ahead of the Fiji meeting, sparking concern about Beijing’s ambitions to dramatically expand security and economic cooperation within the South Pacific.
Albanese was scathing in his assessment of the former Australian government’s Pacific plan, saying that it had “dropped the ball” in the region — blaming foreign aid cuts and “a nonengagement on values.”
“For our Pacific island neighbors, the issue of climate change is an absolute national security issue,” he said.
In addition to increased action on the environment, Albanese touted a boost in aid and a plan to set up a defense training school in the Pacific.
During Australia’s election campaign, Albanese’s centre-left Labor Party said the school would involve forces from Papua New Guinea, Fiji, Tonga, East Timor, Vanuatu and the Solomon Islands.
Albanese said Australia’s renewed diplomatic push in the Pacific, which began with a visit to Fiji by Australian Minister of Foreign Affairs Penny Wong (黃英賢) had been well-received.
“The response has been very positive,” he said.
Australia and China have been locked in a tense duel for influence in the Pacific, after Beijing last month surprised Canberra by securing a wide-ranging security pact with the Solomon Islands.
Wang is expected to remain in Fiji’s capital until at least tomorrow, meeting with the country’s leaders and hosting the second China-Pacific Island Countries Foreign Ministers’ meeting.
Wang met yesterday with Pacific Islands Forum Secretary-General Henry Puna, who said economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic and “urgent and ambitious climate change action” were key issues for their discussion.
“We welcome China’s climate change commitments,” Puna said.
Wang is expected to visit Tonga, Vanuatu and Papua New Guinea to round out his tour.
FATES LINKED: The US president said that sanctions on Russia over Ukraine must exact a ‘long-term price,’ because otherwise ‘what signal does that send to China?’ US President Joe Biden yesterday vowed that US forces would defend Taiwan militarily in the event of a Chinese attack in his strongest statement to date on the issue. Beijing is already “flirting with danger,” Biden said following talks with Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida in Tokyo, in which the pair agreed to monitor Chinese naval activity and joint Chinese-Russian exercises. Asked if Washington was willing to get involved militarily to defend Taiwan, he replied: “Yes.” “That’s the commitment we made,” Biden said. “We agreed with the ‘one China’ policy, we signed on to it ... but the idea that it can be
INFORMATION LEAKED: Documents from Xinjiang purportedly showed top leaders in Beijing calling for a forceful crackdown and even orders to shoot to kill Chinese President Xi Jinping (習近平) yesterday held a videoconference with UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Michelle Bachelet as she visited Xinjiang during a mission overshadowed by fresh allegations of Uighur abuses and fears she is being used as a public relations tool. The Chinese Communist Party (CCP) has been accused of detaining more than 1 million Uighurs and other Muslim minorities in the region as part of a years-long crackdown the US and lawmakers in other Western nations have labeled a “genocide.” China denies the allegations. Bachelet was expected to visit the cities of Urumqi and Kashgar on a six-day tour. The US
REOPENING PLANS: Although Taiwan’s COVID-19 infection rate is about the same as among inbound travelers, healthcare capacity is the main factor being considered The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) yesterday said a policy for reopening national borders to business travelers was being discussed with the Ministry of Economic Affairs and “would be announced soon.” Minister of Health and Welfare Chen Shih-chung (陳時中), who heads the center, said that the COVID-19 infection rate in Taiwan has increased to about 6 percent, which is about the same as the positivity rate detected among inbound travelers. The tight border control measures imposed since the COVID-19 pandemic began had aimed to keep the virus out, but as the infection rate has increased, stopping the virus at the border is
SUBTLE? While Biden said the US policy of ‘strategic ambiguity’ on Taiwan had not changed, the group targeted China and Russia without naming them Leaders of Australia, India, Japan and the US yesterday warned against attempts to “change the status quo by force,” as concerns grow about whether China could invade Taiwan. The issue of Taiwan loomed over a leadership meeting in Tokyo of the Quadrilateral Security Dialogue (Quad) nations — the US, Japan, Australia and India — who stressed their determination to ensure a free and open Indo-Pacific region in the face of an increasingly assertive China, although Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said the group was not targeting any one country. The four leaders said in a joint statement issued after their talks