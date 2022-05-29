Russia yesterday said its forces were in full control of the Ukrainian town of Lyman, a railway hub in the Donetsk region, in a gain that would help set the stage for the next phase of the Kremlin’s offensive in the eastern Donbas.
Ukrainian and Russian forces had been fighting for Lyman for several days. The town lies 40km west of Sievierodonetsk, the largest Donbas city still held by Ukraine, but now under heavy assault from Russian forces.
Serhiy Gaidai, governor of the Luhansk region, which along with Donetsk makes up the Donbas, said on Friday that Russian troops had entered Sievierodonetsk — the focus of the main Russian offensive.
Photo: AFP
The Russian gains indicate a shift in momentum in the war.
Although the forces that invaded Ukraine on Feb. 24 failed to capture the capital, Kyiv, in the conflict’s early stage, they are making slow but steady advances in the Donbas, large parts of which were already controlled by Moscow-backed separatists before the war.
Russia’s tactics involve mass artillery bombardments and airstrikes that have laid waste to towns and cities.
“If Russia did succeed in taking over these areas, it would highly likely be seen by the Kremlin as a substantive political achievement and be portrayed to the Russian people as justifying the invasion,” the British Ministry of Defence said in its daily intelligence report yesterday.
The British report said Russian forces had “likely” captured most of Lyman, and the Russian Ministry of Defense said later on Saturday that they had taken full control of the town.
Russia also said it had used missile strikes to destroy Ukrainian command posts in Bakhmut and Soledar. Both towns lie on an important road running southwest from Lysychansk and Sievierodonetsk.
Lyman is a railway junction and also the gateway to rail and road bridges over the Siverskyy Donets River.
The British briefing said a bridgehead near Lyman would give Russia an advantage in the potential next phase of the Donbas offensive. Russian forces were likely to attempt to cross the river in the coming days, it said.
The General Staff of Ukraine’s armed forces said Ukrainian forces had repelled eight assaults in Donetsk and Luhansk in the previous 24 hours.
Russia’s attacks included artillery assaults in the Sievierodonetsk area “with no success,” it said.
Gaidai said on Friday that Ukrainian forces might have to retreat from Sievierodonetsk, which lies on the eastern side of the river, to avoid capture after Russian troops entered it.
About 90 percent of buildings in Sievierodonetsk were damaged, with 14 high-rise buildings destroyed in the latest shelling, he said.
FATES LINKED: The US president said that sanctions on Russia over Ukraine must exact a ‘long-term price,’ because otherwise ‘what signal does that send to China?’ US President Joe Biden yesterday vowed that US forces would defend Taiwan militarily in the event of a Chinese attack in his strongest statement to date on the issue. Beijing is already “flirting with danger,” Biden said following talks with Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida in Tokyo, in which the pair agreed to monitor Chinese naval activity and joint Chinese-Russian exercises. Asked if Washington was willing to get involved militarily to defend Taiwan, he replied: “Yes.” “That’s the commitment we made,” Biden said. “We agreed with the ‘one China’ policy, we signed on to it ... but the idea that it can be
INFORMATION LEAKED: Documents from Xinjiang purportedly showed top leaders in Beijing calling for a forceful crackdown and even orders to shoot to kill Chinese President Xi Jinping (習近平) yesterday held a videoconference with UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Michelle Bachelet as she visited Xinjiang during a mission overshadowed by fresh allegations of Uighur abuses and fears she is being used as a public relations tool. The Chinese Communist Party (CCP) has been accused of detaining more than 1 million Uighurs and other Muslim minorities in the region as part of a years-long crackdown the US and lawmakers in other Western nations have labeled a “genocide.” China denies the allegations. Bachelet was expected to visit the cities of Urumqi and Kashgar on a six-day tour. The US
SUBTLE? While Biden said the US policy of ‘strategic ambiguity’ on Taiwan had not changed, the group targeted China and Russia without naming them Leaders of Australia, India, Japan and the US yesterday warned against attempts to “change the status quo by force,” as concerns grow about whether China could invade Taiwan. The issue of Taiwan loomed over a leadership meeting in Tokyo of the Quadrilateral Security Dialogue (Quad) nations — the US, Japan, Australia and India — who stressed their determination to ensure a free and open Indo-Pacific region in the face of an increasingly assertive China, although Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said the group was not targeting any one country. The four leaders said in a joint statement issued after their talks
TRAGIC LOSSES: Among yesterday’s 104 reported deaths were a one-year-old girl who died of septic shock and a four-year-old who had developed encephalitis, the CECC said The government is to provide free COVID-19 antigen rapid test kits to middle and low-income households, as well as long-term care facility residents, Executive Yuan spokesman Lo Ping-cheng (羅秉成) said yesterday, as the Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) reported a record death toll for the second consecutive day. Every member of a middle or low-income family is to receive five COVID-19 rapid test kits for free, and each resident of a long-term care facility would receive three, Lo told reporters after the Cabinet’s weekly meeting. Providing the tests would help ease the financial burden of the pandemic for about 800,000 people, Lo