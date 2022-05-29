Russia claims capture of railway hub in east Ukraine

Russia yesterday said its forces were in full control of the Ukrainian town of Lyman, a railway hub in the Donetsk region, in a gain that would help set the stage for the next phase of the Kremlin’s offensive in the eastern Donbas.

Ukrainian and Russian forces had been fighting for Lyman for several days. The town lies 40km west of Sievierodonetsk, the largest Donbas city still held by Ukraine, but now under heavy assault from Russian forces.

Serhiy Gaidai, governor of the Luhansk region, which along with Donetsk makes up the Donbas, said on Friday that Russian troops had entered Sievierodonetsk — the focus of the main Russian offensive.

The Russian gains indicate a shift in momentum in the war.

Although the forces that invaded Ukraine on Feb. 24 failed to capture the capital, Kyiv, in the conflict’s early stage, they are making slow but steady advances in the Donbas, large parts of which were already controlled by Moscow-backed separatists before the war.

Russia’s tactics involve mass artillery bombardments and airstrikes that have laid waste to towns and cities.

“If Russia did succeed in taking over these areas, it would highly likely be seen by the Kremlin as a substantive political achievement and be portrayed to the Russian people as justifying the invasion,” the British Ministry of Defence said in its daily intelligence report yesterday.

The British report said Russian forces had “likely” captured most of Lyman, and the Russian Ministry of Defense said later on Saturday that they had taken full control of the town.

Russia also said it had used missile strikes to destroy Ukrainian command posts in Bakhmut and Soledar. Both towns lie on an important road running southwest from Lysychansk and Sievierodonetsk.

Lyman is a railway junction and also the gateway to rail and road bridges over the Siverskyy Donets River.

The British briefing said a bridgehead near Lyman would give Russia an advantage in the potential next phase of the Donbas offensive. Russian forces were likely to attempt to cross the river in the coming days, it said.

The General Staff of Ukraine’s armed forces said Ukrainian forces had repelled eight assaults in Donetsk and Luhansk in the previous 24 hours.

Russia’s attacks included artillery assaults in the Sievierodonetsk area “with no success,” it said.

Gaidai said on Friday that Ukrainian forces might have to retreat from Sievierodonetsk, which lies on the eastern side of the river, to avoid capture after Russian troops entered it.

About 90 percent of buildings in Sievierodonetsk were damaged, with 14 high-rise buildings destroyed in the latest shelling, he said.