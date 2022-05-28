The COVID-19 pandemic has reached a plateau, with cases at a high but stable level, the Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) said yesterday, as it announced single-day records of 94,808 domestic infections and 126 deaths.
Minister of Health and Welfare Chen Shih-chung (陳時中), who heads the center, said that infections could stay near the current level for another two weeks before declining.
“Overall, daily cases have remained stable,” he told the CECC’s daily news conference. “They have plateaued in the past week or so. We hope this peak will soon pass.”
Photo: CNA
Hospital beds earmarked for COVID-19 patients were at 59 percent occupancy and the load on medical resources remained stable, Chen said, although he added that the government was closely watching the number of fatalities.
“We are on high alert and watching this number closely,” he said, urging hospitals to allocate enough intensive care units for COVID-19 patients.
Children aged up to 6 would receive five free rapid testing kits from Wednesday to June 30, the CECC said.
Allocation would be made based on the last digit of the recipient’s national identification card or Alien Resident Certificate, with odd numbers able to pick up test kits on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays, and even numbers on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays, it said.
Anyone can pick up test kits on a Sunday.
However, the kits cannot be used on children aged 2 or younger, the center said, adding that their allocations could be used by parents or caregivers.
Meanwhile, the Sports Administration yesterday said that people who have not had three doses of a COVID-19 vaccine could return to gyms, as long as they wear a mask at all times.
Asked whether the policy would extend to other venues with the restriction, Chen said that “it is best if not.”
The announcement followed another policy change on Thursday for incoming migrant workers, who starting from yesterday are no longer required to observe a seven-day self-health management protocol that follows mandatory quarantine.
Under the previous rules, incoming workers had to enter seven days of quarantine at a hotel, followed by seven days of self-health management at the same location.
The relaxation would free up capacity at quarantine hotels, which have been housing an increasing number of people who have tested positive for COVID-19, the Ministry of Labor said.
The new rule applies to migrant workers who are already in Taiwan and are in quarantine or observing self-health management, the ministry said.
Of the 126 people who died — who ranged in age from 10 to 100 — 113 had chronic illnesses or other severe diseases, while 52 were unvaccinated, CECC data showed.
The youngest was a 12-year-old boy with a hereditary neurological disease who developed a fever on Friday last week and the following day was confirmed as having been infected, it said.
The CECC said that 116 previously reported cases had developed severe infections, while 227 others had developed moderate symptoms.
The legislature yesterday approved a Cabinet request to extend the special COVID-19 relief scheme and its associated budget to June 30 next year.
The one-year extension of the Special Act for Prevention, Relief, and Revitalization Measures for Severe Pneumonia with Novel Pathogens (嚴重特殊傳染性肺炎防治及紓困振興特別條例) cleared the legislature unanimously.
The Cabinet made the request last month without seeking any additional funding above the already allocated NT$839.34 billion (US$28.6 billion), as NT$130 billion from the previous allocation had yet to be spent.
Additional reporting by Wu Liang-yi
The US Department of State yesterday criticized Beijing over its misrepresentation of the US’ “one China” policy in the latest diplomatic salvo between the two countries over a bid by Taiwan to regain its observer status at the World Health Assembly, the decisionmaking body of the WHO. “The PRC [People’s Republic of China] continues to publicly misrepresent U.S. policy,” Department of State spokesman Ned Price wrote on Twitter. “The United States does not subscribe to the PRC’s ‘one China principle’ — we remain committed to our longstanding, bipartisan one China policy, guided by the Taiwan Relations Act, Three Joint Communiques, and
FATES LINKED: The US president said that sanctions on Russia over Ukraine must exact a ‘long-term price,’ because otherwise ‘what signal does that send to China?’ US President Joe Biden yesterday vowed that US forces would defend Taiwan militarily in the event of a Chinese attack in his strongest statement to date on the issue. Beijing is already “flirting with danger,” Biden said following talks with Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida in Tokyo, in which the pair agreed to monitor Chinese naval activity and joint Chinese-Russian exercises. Asked if Washington was willing to get involved militarily to defend Taiwan, he replied: “Yes.” “That’s the commitment we made,” Biden said. “We agreed with the ‘one China’ policy, we signed on to it ... but the idea that it can be
INFORMATION LEAKED: Documents from Xinjiang purportedly showed top leaders in Beijing calling for a forceful crackdown and even orders to shoot to kill Chinese President Xi Jinping (習近平) yesterday held a videoconference with UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Michelle Bachelet as she visited Xinjiang during a mission overshadowed by fresh allegations of Uighur abuses and fears she is being used as a public relations tool. The Chinese Communist Party (CCP) has been accused of detaining more than 1 million Uighurs and other Muslim minorities in the region as part of a years-long crackdown the US and lawmakers in other Western nations have labeled a “genocide.” China denies the allegations. Bachelet was expected to visit the cities of Urumqi and Kashgar on a six-day tour. The US
SUBTLE? While Biden said the US policy of ‘strategic ambiguity’ on Taiwan had not changed, the group targeted China and Russia without naming them Leaders of Australia, India, Japan and the US yesterday warned against attempts to “change the status quo by force,” as concerns grow about whether China could invade Taiwan. The issue of Taiwan loomed over a leadership meeting in Tokyo of the Quadrilateral Security Dialogue (Quad) nations — the US, Japan, Australia and India — who stressed their determination to ensure a free and open Indo-Pacific region in the face of an increasingly assertive China, although Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said the group was not targeting any one country. The four leaders said in a joint statement issued after their talks