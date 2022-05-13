China yesterday defended the arrest of a 90-year-old Catholic cardinal under Hong Kong’s National Security Law, a move that triggered international outrage and deepened concerns over Beijing’s crackdown on freedoms in the territory.
Retired cardinal Joseph Zen (陳日君), one of the most senior Catholic clerics in Asia, was among a group of veteran democracy advocates arrested on Wednesday for “colluding with foreign forces.”
Pop singer Denise Ho (何韻詩), veteran barrister Margaret Ng (吳靄儀) and cultural studies academic Hui Po-keung (許寶強) were also arrested, the latter as he attempted to fly to Europe to take up an academic post.
Photo: AFP
Cyd Ho (何秀蘭), a democracy advocate currently in jail over a previous protest conviction, was arrested yesterday.
“The persons concerned are suspected of conspiracy to collude with foreign countries or foreign forces to endanger national security — an act of severe nature,” the Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affair’s office in Hong Kong said.
Hong Kong’s government said that the religious background of those arrested was “completely irrelevant” and that “no one can enjoy a privilege above the law.”
The five were detained for being trustees of a now-disbanded defense fund that helped pay legal and medical costs for people arrested during democracy protests three years ago.
Beijing responded with a broad campaign to crush the movement and transform the territory so that it more closely resembles mainland China.
Zen and his colleagues, who were released on bail late on Wednesday, join more than 180 Hong Kongers arrested to date under the security law imposed to stop the protests.
Criticism came from Western nations, who have accused China of eviscerating the freedoms it once promised Hong Kong.
The US, which has sanctioned key Chinese officials over the crackdown, called on Beijing to “cease targeting Hong Kong’s advocates.”
British Minister of State for Europe and North America James Cleverly told Parliament in Londin yesterday that the arrests were “unacceptable.”
Canadian Minister of Foreign Affairs Melanie Joly called the arrests “deeply troubling.”
Denise Ho is also a Canadian national.
EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Josep Borrell said that he was following the arrests with “great concern,” while Human Rights Watch called it a “shocking new low for Hong Kong.”
The Vatican said it was concerned by Zen’s arrest and “following the development of the situation very closely.”
Zen fled Shanghai for Hong Kong after the Chinese Communist Party took power in 1949 and rose to become bishop of the territory.
A long-term advocate for Hong Kong’s democracy movement, he has accused the Vatican of “selling out” China’s underground Catholic Church by reaching a compromise with Beijing over the appointment of bishops in mainland China.
The Hong Kong diocese yesterday said that it was “extremely concerned about the condition and safety of Cardinal Joseph Zen.”
“We trust that in the future we will continue enjoying religious freedom in Hong Kong under the Basic Law,” it said in a statement, referencing the mini-constitution of the territory that is meant to guarantee key freedoms.
Zen’s arrest sent shockwaves through Hong Kong’s Catholic community.
“The arrest of cardinal Zen is a blow for the entire church in Hong Kong, China and the world,” Hong Kong-based Italian missionary Franco Mella, 73, told reporters. “It has become obvious that there is a Damocles sword above Zen and other church people.”
A church visitor yesterday who gave her name as Laura said congregants feared that suppression of religion could be coming to Hong Kong.
“The space for religious freedom has apparently shrunk, because even a Catholic cardinal is now under arrest,” she said.
Ta Kung Pao published an article accusing those arrested of “six crimes,” including funding lobbying trips and “activist meetings” with British lawmakers, providing financial aid to Hong Kong “rioters” who had fled to Taiwan and Canada, and accepting donations from overseas and the now-shuttered Apple Daily newspaper.
DISEASE GUIDELINES: A category 4 designation would still require positive cases to quarantine, the only difference being the time frame for reporting diagnoses The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) would consider downgrading COVID-19 from a category 5 notifiable communicable disease to category 4 in July, when the nation’s border controls could also be relaxed, Minister of Health and Welfare Chen Shih-chung (陳時中) said yesterday. COVID-19 was given the category 5 designation in January 2020, allowing the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) to quarantine suspected cases based on the guidelines for communicable disease prevention. Taiwan’s latest outbreak might peak at the end of this month or early next month, after which daily caseloads would fall by two-thirds, Chen said, citing outbreaks in other countries. The center would
‘BITTER EXPERIENCE’: Although the Ukraine war would alter Xi Jinping’s calculations over Taiwan, it would not change his long-term ambition to invade the nation CIA Director William Burns on Saturday said that China is closely monitoring Russia’s conflict in Ukraine and that it is affecting Chinese leaders’ calculations over Taiwan. Burns, speaking at a Financial Times event in Washington, said the Chinese government had been struck by Ukraine’s fierce resistance to Russia’s invasion and by the economic costs Russia is bearing. “I think the Chinese leadership is looking very carefully at all this — at the costs and consequences of any effort to use force to gain control over Taiwan,” Burns said. However, he cautioned that it would not shift Chinese President Xi Jinping’s (習近平) long-term goals
The administrator of two Facebook groups has been sentenced to three months in prison for spreading misinformation about the COVID-19 situation in Taiwan. Hualien resident Yin Yuan-cheng (尹垣程), 37, has been managing the “Di Bar Central Force” and “Di Bar Base” Facebook groups since 2016, prosecutors said. Yin, who is Taiwanese, and his Chinese wife, Liu Hui (劉慧), have been spreading misinformation about disease prevention on the Di Bar group, they said. Other Facebook users have frequently filed complaints against Yin for targeting people who are anti-China and pro-Taiwanese independence, prosecutors said, adding that he opened more than 20 accounts under false names
NO ‘DIGITAL FENCE’: People who share a household with a confirmed case will have to isolate at home for three days and monitor their health for four more days Starting today, close contacts of a COVID-19 case will no longer be required to isolate unless they live under the same roof, the Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) said yesterday. The policy aims to protect the nation’s public health capacity, as the number of daily local COVID-19 cases have surpassed 45,000, Minister of Health and Welfare Chen Shih-chung (陳時中), who heads the center, told a daily briefing. Close contacts who share a household or dormitory with a confirmed case will have to isolate at home for three days, after which they will be required to closely monitor their health for another four