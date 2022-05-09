John Lee (李家超), a hardline security chief who oversaw a crackdown on Hong Kong’s pro-democracy movement, was yesterday elected as the territory’s next leader in a vote cast by a largely pro-Beijing committee.
Lee was the only candidate and won with more than 99 percent of the vote in which nearly all 1,500 committee members were carefully vetted by the central government in Beijing.
He is to replace Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam (林鄭月娥) on July 1. Her term was marked by huge pro-democracy protests calling for her resignation, a security crackdown that has quashed virtually all dissent and a COVID-19 outbreak that overwhelmed the health system — events that have undermined Hong Kong’s reputation as an international business hub with Western-style freedoms.
Photo: AFP
“I look forward to all of us starting a new chapter together, building a Hong Kong that is caring, open and vibrant, and a Hong Kong that is full of opportunities and harmony,” Lee said in his victory speech.
Lam congratulated Lee in a statement and said she would submit the election results to Beijing.
The election followed major changes to Hong Kong’s electoral laws last year to ensure that only “patriots” loyal to Beijing can hold office. The legislature was also reorganized to all but eliminate opposition voices.
The elaborate arrangements surrounding the predetermined outcome speak to Beijing’s desire for a veneer of democracy. The committee members voted in a secret ballot, and Lee’s 1,416 votes were the highest support ever for the territory’s top leadership position.
Without opposition, Lee would likely have easier time governing Hong Kong compared with Lam, said Ivan Choy (蔡子強), a senior lecturer at the Chinese University of Hong Kong’s Department of Government and Public Administration.
In Taipei, the Mainland Affairs Council called on Lee to “listen and respond to public opinion, respect Hong Kongers’ right to pursue democracy and refrain from violating freedom and human rights in Hong Kong.”
Additional reporting by Chen Yu-fu
NOT FINALIZED: Minister of Health and Welfare Chen Shih-chung said dropping isolation in June for people with a booster and a negative result is being discussed Starting next week, the mandatory home quarantine for inbound travelers is to be shortened to seven days, followed by seven days of self-health management, the Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) said yesterday. Minister of Health and Welfare Chen Shih-chung (陳時中), who heads the center, said that travelers on flights arriving in Taiwan after 12am on Monday would need to quarantine at home for seven days, not 10 days. People in quarantine would need to be tested for COVID-19 twice: a polymerase chain reaction (PCR) test at the airport upon their arrival (day zero) and a rapid COVID-19 test on the day of
PRODUCTION SNARL: The Ministry of National Defense said it is considering a truck-based rocket launcher made by Lockheed Martin, which would still help it modernize The Ministry of National Defense yesterday said it was considering alternative weapons options after the US informed it that the delivery of an artillery system would be delayed due to a “crowded” production line. Washington last year approved the potential sale of 40 155mm M109A6 Paladin self-propelled howitzers to Taiwan in a deal valued at up to US$750 million. Eight of the artillery systems were originally set for delivery next year, with 16 more expected in 2024 and 16 in 2025. However, the ministry said that because of a “crowded” production line for the M109A6, the US said it would not happen until
TELEMEDICINE: From May 12, people who test positive using rapid test kits can report the results and have it confirmed by health professionals via the EUCARE app Starting on Thursday next week, people in home isolation who return a positive COVID-19 rapid antigen test result are to be counted as confirmed cases, the Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) announced yesterday. At present, close contacts under government-mandated home quarantine or self-initiated home isolation are required to take a more accurate, but more time-consuming polymerase chain reaction (PCR) test to be confirmed as positive. However, due to overcrowding at PCR test sites, people who return a positive rapid test result from next week can report it and have it evaluated by a healthcare professional using the EUCARE (健康益友) telemedicine app. Should
NO ‘DIGITAL FENCE’: People who share a household with a confirmed case will have to isolate at home for three days and monitor their health for four more days Starting today, close contacts of a COVID-19 case will no longer be required to isolate unless they live under the same roof, the Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) said yesterday. The policy aims to protect the nation’s public health capacity, as the number of daily local COVID-19 cases have surpassed 45,000, Minister of Health and Welfare Chen Shih-chung (陳時中), who heads the center, told a daily briefing. Close contacts who share a household or dormitory with a confirmed case will have to isolate at home for three days, after which they will be required to closely monitor their health for another four