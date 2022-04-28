A real-name rationing scheme for rapid COVID-19 test kits is to start today at pharmacies contracted to the government nationwide, the Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) said yesterday.
In each round of the scheme, an individual can purchase a pack of five rapid test kits for NT$500 on presentation of their National Health Insurance (NHI) or residency card, the center said.
Given the rise in domestic COVID-19 infections and demand for rapid test kits, the center has introduced real-name rationing for the products, similar to the real-name rationing scheme used for masks soon after the COVID-19 pandemic began.
Photo: CNA
Minister of Health and Welfare Chen Shih-chung (陳時中), who heads the CECC, said that the test kits are to be available for purchase at any of the nation’s 4,909 NHI-contracted pharmacies, as well as at 58 public health centers in remote areas.
In each round, people can use their NHI or residency card to buy one pack, as well as one pack for a friend or family member, by presenting their card, although each additional pack must be bought in a separate purchase, Chen said.
No one can present several cards at once to purchase multiple packs, because that would be unfair to people waiting in line, he said.
In the first round, 50 million test kits, or 10 million packs, are to be sold, so people do not have to rush to pharmacies during the first few days, Chen said.
Similar to the rationing scheme for masks, people whose identification cards end in an even number can purchase test kits on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays, while those whose identification cards end in an odd number can purchase kits on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays, he said, adding that anyone can make a purchase on Sundays.
There are two other ways to get test kits: Government-subsidized test kits are given to people being treated for COVID-19 and people instructed to isolate, and test kits are still to be sold at convenience stores, supermarkets and chain drug stores, he said.
As the test kits are considered medical devices, they cannot be returned or exchanged after purchase, the center said.
Details on the rationing scheme and a list of NHI-contracted pharmacies can be found on the Web sites of the National Health Insurance Administration, the Food and Drug Administration and the Federation of Taiwan Pharmacists’ Associations.
JUST THE BEGINNING: As local cases rose to 5,092, the health minister said an NHRI simulation found that confirmed cases could peak at about 45,000 per day Premier Su Tseng-chang (蘇貞昌) yesterday agreed to a new policy to shorten home isolation to three days, as long as those involved test negative for COVID-19 in the following four days and adhere to certain restrictions. The “3+4” policy was agreed upon during a disease prevention meeting at the Executive Yuan. The exact implementation date for the new policy would be announced after the Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) has held discussions with local governments, the Executive Yuan said. Those who test negative for COVID-19 using rapid tests in the four days following their three days of isolation can leave the house,
REPRIEVE: People who have been in home isolation for more than three days and who test negative can be released from isolation tomorrow, Chen Shih-chung said Home isolation for close contacts of COVID-19 cases is to be reduced to three days of isolation, followed by a four-day “self-disease prevention” period, starting today, the Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) announced yesterday, adding that a simplified contact tracing method would take effect immediately. The CECC also reported 5,108 domestic infections and 113 imported cases yesterday. Minister of Health and Welfare Chen Shih-chung (陳時中), who heads the CECC, said a meeting with all local government heads and health officials was held yesterday morning, and their ideas were discussed by a specialist advisory panel in the afternoon. The advisory panel agreed that contact
EFFECTIVE TRACING: Six local governments agreed to limit the scope of close contacts to family members, classmates and coworkers to avoid disrupting daily life Taiwan would not go into a lockdown like the one in Shanghai to control a rise in domestic COVID-19 cases, as the vast majority of those infected have no symptoms or show only minor symptoms, Premier Su Tseng-chang (蘇貞昌) said yesterday, pledging to keep opening up. Backed by a high vaccination rate, the government has been promoting the “new Taiwan model,” learning to gradually live with the virus and avoiding shutting down the economy, unlike in Shanghai, which is in its third week of a lockdown to control the COVID-19 pandemic. Speaking to reporters, Su said the government was confident in the
Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC, 台積電) is recruiting Taiwanese technicians without a university degree or related experience to work at its planned plant in Arizona, media reports said last week. However, the world’s largest contract chipmaker is asking that job candidates speak fluent English, with a score of 800 or better on the Test of English for International Communication, the reports said. An increasing number of companies and schools in Taiwan use the test for recruitment purposes or as a requirement for graduation. TSMC’s Fab 21 in Arizona is expected to start production of advanced 5-nanometer chips in 2024. The company needs workers