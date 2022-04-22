The Executive Yuan yesterday approved a carbon pricing scheme to be imposed in phases starting with large emitters, with preferential rates granted to enterprises working to reduce their carbon output.
Although details are still being decided, the scheme would involve differential pricing to encourage emissions reduction, Environmental Protection Administration Deputy Minister Tsai Hung-teh (蔡鴻德) told a news conference after the weekly Cabinet meeting.
Phased implementation would begin with large emitters, meaning enterprises that produce more than 25,000 tonnes of carbon per year, Tsai said.
Photo: CNA
Other groups would be added successively after the initial law is passed, he added.
As for when the carbon fee would be introduced, Tsai estimated sometime in 2024 or 2025.
The scheme is included in sweeping amendments to the Greenhouse Gas Reduction and Management Act (溫室氣體減量及管理法) approved by the Cabinet yesterday, to be renamed the “climate change response act” if enacted.
The changes most notably seek to bring the law in line with the government’s goal of achieving net-zero emissions by 2050.
The act currently aims to cut emissions to less than half of 2005 levels by 2050, a target derided by climate activists as unambitious.
Premier Su Tseng-chang (蘇貞昌) lauded the passage as another milestone to commemorate Earth Day today, after President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) a year earlier marked the occasion by setting the carbon neutrality goal.
Recognizing the urgent need to amend the conflicting target in climate law, Su told attendees at a meeting of the National Council of Sustainable Development in August last year to expedite the process.
Yesterday’s approval and a net-zero emissions road map released by the National Development Council late last month “are not only the first step to completing a legal system to support climate action, but are also significant for their signaling and substance,” Su said.
He also highlighted other important additions to the law, including a special clause on adaptation to climate change, clarifying the sustainable development council’s role as coordinator and requiring local governments to convene climate response committees.
With an eye to economic concerns, apart from carbon pricing, the amendments also include provisions to develop talent and technologies to help combat climate change, he added.
DAILY CASES SURPASS 1,000: People should continue living their life as usual, as only two among this year’s 6,543 local cases had severe symptoms, the CECC said Taiwan’s local COVID-19 case count might reach 10,000 per day by the end of the month and a cummulative total of more than 1 million Taiwanese might be infected by the end of this wave of outbreak, Minister of Health and Welfare Chen Shih-chung (陳時中), who heads the Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC), said yesterday, as the nation posted a daily record of 1,209 new domestic cases. Chen said that rather than suppressing the spread of the ongoing outbreak involving the Omicron variant of SARS-CoV-2, the nation should strive to reduce its damage, as Omicron cases usually have mild or no
Former US national security adviser John Bolton on Saturday called for US troops to be stationed in Taiwan, harkening back to the allies’ arrangement prior to 1979. Given the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war, Bolton called for Taiwan to be protected through political and military deterrence. That means increasing defense budgets and tightening coordination between the two militaries, he said. It could also mean stationing troops in Taiwan as the US did before formal diplomatic relations were severed in 1979, a move Bolton said would benefit both sides. Bolton, who served from 2018 to 2019 under former US president Donald Trump, made the comments in
QUARANTINE-FREE ENTRY: Minister of Health and Welfare Chen Shih-chung said ‘free entry’ might be an option in July with nations having similar infection rates Taiwan is to have a rationing scheme for rapid COVID-19 test kits similar to the one introduced for masks in February 2020, Minister of Health and Welfare Chen Shih-chung (陳時中) said yesterday. Under the new rationing system, which is expected to begin early next month, every resident would be given a quota of five at-home test kits, Chen told a committee hearing at the Legislative Yuan. Chen, who heads the Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC), said that over the next four months, the government would contract with local manufacturers to purchase about 31 million rapid test kits for the program. At the same
LOW RISK: A clinical trial found the chance of children aged six to 11 having a bad reaction to the Moderna vaccine was about the same as for adults, the FDA said The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) yesterday issued emergency use authorization for the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine for children aged six to 11. Specialists attended a meeting at the FDA yesterday morning to review the safety and effectiveness of Moderna’s Spikevax vaccine on children aged six to 11, FDA Director Wu Shou-mei (吳秀梅) said. They agreed that the vaccine is suitable for children in that age category as their primary series of vaccines, she said, adding that each dosage should be 0.25ml, or only half the adult dose, and the two doses should be administered at least 28 days apart. According to a phase