US House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy on Sunday called for speedier delivery of weapons to Taiwan, saying that the invasion of Ukraine should serve as a “lesson” to Washington when responding to cross-strait tensions.
In an interview on Fox News Sunday, the top Republican in the US House of Representatives suggested that Russia “probably never would have invaded” had the US supplied arms to Ukraine sooner.
“Ukraine was craving the ability to defend themselves. Had we moved the weapons to Ukraine earlier ... it would have saved thousands of lives,” he said, denying that Russian President Vladimir Putin ever cared about sanctions.
Photo: AP
McCarthy then urged the White House to avoid making the same mistake in the Taiwan Strait.
“What we need to do is learn from here ... but also look to the future of what China is doing,” he said. “Taiwan has been waiting more than a year for weapons they’ve already purchased to defend themselves.”
“Let democracies defend themselves,” he added. “This is a lesson we should learn today.”
Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has sparked international concern that the next conflict might be centered in the Taiwan Strait, especially as China has over the past few years stepped up military harassment of Taiwan.
When a group of six senior US lawmakers met with President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) on Friday last week during an unannounced two-day visit, China sent six aircraft to conduct military drills near Taiwan’s southwest air defense identification zone.
The Chinese People’s Liberation Army Eastern Theater Command in a statement said that the exercise was conducted “in response to the recent frequent release of wrong signals by the United States on the Taiwan issue,” without specifically mentioning the US delegation.
Additional reporting by Reuters
DAILY CASES SURPASS 1,000: People should continue living their life as usual, as only two among this year’s 6,543 local cases had severe symptoms, the CECC said Taiwan’s local COVID-19 case count might reach 10,000 per day and a cummulative total of more than 1 million Taiwanese might be infected by the end of the month, Minister of Health and Welfare Chen Shih-chung (陳時中), who heads the Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC), said yesterday, as the nation posted a daily record of 1,209 new domestic cases. Chen said that rather than suppressing the spread of the ongoing outbreak involving the Omicron variant of SARS-CoV-2, the nation should strive to reduce its damage, as Omicron cases usually have mild or no symptoms. The means to that end should be raising
‘SCALING UP’: A Swedish and European delegation emphasized their unified support for Taiwan, calling their visit a signal across the Strait of support from Europe to Taiwan A delegation of six high-ranking US lawmakers yesterday arrived in Taipei for a one-day visit as part of their Asia tour. US Senator Lindsey Graham, who is ranking member of the US Senate Budget Committee, is leading the delegation, which also includes US Senate Foreign Relations Committee Chairman Robert Menendez, a Democrat, and Republican senators Richard Burr, Ben Sasse and Rob Portman. Republican Representative Ronny Jackson is the only US House of Representatives member on the visit. Burr is ranking member of the Senate Health, Education, Labor and Pensions Committee, while Portman is ranking member of the Senate Homeland Security Committee. The group touched
HERBAL FORMULA: A health official said NRICM101, a Chinese traditional medicine, would be available via a prescription for people who have no or mild symptoms The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) yesterday reported a record single-day high of 744 local COVID-19 infections and 189 imported cases, and said that a Taiwan-developed traditional herbal formula — Taiwan Chingguan Yihau (NRICM101) — would be offered to people with mild symptoms who apply for it. Minister of Health and Welfare Chen Shih-chung (陳時中), who heads the center, said that the most domestic cases were reported in New Taipei City (264 cases), followed by Taipei (141 cases), Taoyuan (65 cases), Keelung (56 cases), Kaohsiung (50 cases), Hualien County (48 cases), Taichung (23 cases), Hsinchu County (23 cases), and one to
Former US national security adviser John Bolton on Saturday called for US troops to be stationed in Taiwan, harkening back to the allies’ arrangement prior to 1979. Given the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war, Bolton called for Taiwan to be protected through political and military deterrence. That means increasing defense budgets and tightening coordination between the two militaries, he said. It could also mean stationing troops in Taiwan as the US did before formal diplomatic relations were severed in 1979, a move Bolton said would benefit both sides. Bolton, who served from 2018 to 2019 under former US president Donald Trump, made the comments in