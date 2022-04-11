The deployment of new short-range automated defense systems on two outlying islands is running ahead of schedule and is to be completed by the end of this year at the latest, the military said in a briefing to lawmakers.
The army and navy have purchased six sets of the short-range weapons systems to be in part deployed on Lienchiang County’s Dongyin Island (東引) and Kinmen County’s Wuchiu Island (烏坵).
The Chinese-language United Daily News (UDN) yesterday reported that the Wuchiu system is expected to be deployed by June, while the system in Dongyin should become operational by the end of this year.
Photo: Screen grab from Chungshan Institute of Science and Technology’s Web site
News of the early deployment schedule came weeks after a Chinese civilian aircraft on Feb. 5 flew near Dongyin in a move widely interpreted as a provocation or test of Taiwan’s combat readiness.
The systems are based on the locally produced T-75 20mm autocannon, with the option of the single-barrel XTR-101 or twin-barrel XTR-102, the Ministry of National Defense said previously of the purchase.
It can be used on land, or mounted on vehicles or ships, as well as remotely controlled to ensure operational safety.
Equipped with image recognition, target locking, ballistic correction and fire-control tracking, the system ensures “fast, fierce, vicious and accurate” firepower, greatly enhancing the military’s short-range defense capabilities, the newspaper quoted the Chungshan Institute of Science and Technology as saying.
The UDN quoted the Navy Command as saying in the report to the Legislative Yuan that testing of four weapons systems was completed by Oct. 8 last year, while construction and electrical installations at the site were completed by December.
Originally scheduled to become operational by the end of this year, the navy said it moved the deployment of the Wuchiu system forward to June.
Construction work on Dongyin was completed last month, the Army Command Headquarters said.
The system is expected to be moved to the island between next month and July, and installed in August and September, the UDN cited the report as saying.
Training would be conducted in September for final checks by October or November, it added.
‘TANGIBLE THREAT’: Satellite imagery showed Evergreen hulls under construction near China’s newest aircraft carrier and docked next to Chinese cruisers, a report said Contracts between China’s top state-owned shipbuilding firm and Taiwan’s leading shipping company are likely lowering the costs of upgrading China’s navy, posing security concerns for the nation, a US think tank said on Thursday. China State Shipbuilding Corp (CSSC, 中國船舶集團有限公司) is a key producer of vessels for the rapidly expanding Chinese People’s Liberation Army Navy, and is thought to be building its third aircraft carrier. Taiwan’s Evergreen Marine Corp (長榮海運) has purchased 44 vessels from China since 2018, all but two of which were ordered from shipyards that produce Chinese warships, including CSSC, the Center for Strategic and International Studies said in
The Ministry of Health and Welfare yesterday launched a new pandemic response strategy to mark the government’s departure from a “zero COVID-19” policy. The revised strategy — billed as the “new Taiwanese model” and authorized by Premier Su Tseng-chang (蘇貞昌) at a meeting earlier in the day — would no longer focus on total suppression, Centers for Disease Control Deputy Director-General Chuang Jen-hsiang (莊人祥) told a news conference in Taipei. The shift in priorities was prompted by the nature of the Omicron variant of SARS-CoV-2, which produces milder to no symptoms in infected people, to mitigate health risks to communities, reduce the
ON EDGE: China warned that it would take strong measures and that the US should bear the consequences if the US House of Representatives speaker visits Taiwan US House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi is scheduled to arrive in Taiwan on Sunday in a show of support for Taipei amid concerns over cross-strait relations following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, media reports said yesterday. Should Pelosi’s rumored trip go ahead, she would be the first sitting House speaker to visit Taiwan since 1997, when Republican Newt Gingrich met with then-president Lee Teng-hui (李登輝). Ministry of Foreign Affairs spokeswoman Joanne Ou (歐江安) would not confirm the visit, saying only that the government had always extended an invitation to US friends to visit. “We will make details of any such trip public when
EXPEDITED REARMING: Australia has accelerated plans to purchase long-range strike missiles years ahead of schedule because of growing threats posed by Russia and China China would learn from Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, but when Beijing might launch an invasion is difficult to predict, US Pacific Fleet Commander Admiral Samuel Paparo told a media roundtable with reporters from across the Indo-Pacific region yesterday. Paparo made the comment when asked whether the performance of Ukraine’s military and Western sanctions against Russia might deter Beijing from launching an assault or accelerate its plans for an invasion. Beijing is, without a doubt, keeping close tabs on the war in Ukraine and attempting to learn from it, Paparo said. Regardless of what it learns, Beijing would apply the lessons to bolstering its