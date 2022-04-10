The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) yesterday reported the nation’s fourth COVID-19 death this year and 442 new locally transmitted cases.
The latest death was a woman in her 90s who was confirmed with COVID-19 on Monday. She was linked to a cluster infection in Keelung involving several police officers.
She died on Friday, the CECC said.
Photo courtesy of CECC
The woman had high blood pressure and Parkinson’s disease, and had not been vaccinated against COVID-19, Centers for Disease Control Deputy Director-General Philip Lo (羅一鈞), deputy head of the CECC’s medical response division, told a news conference.
Her blood oxygen saturation level was below 94 percent, Lo said.
She also developed bacterial pneumonia and septic shock while being treated with remdesivir before passing away, he added.
Yesterday’s local case count of 442 was the highest single-day tally for this year. The CECC has reported more than 100 new domestic cases every day since Friday last week.
The six special municipalities continue to account for the majority of cases, Minister of Health and Welfare Chen Shih-chung (陳時中) told the news conference.
New Taipei City had the highest number of new cases with 143, followed by Taipei with 95, Taoyuan with 41, Kaohsiung with 38, Taichung with seven and Tainan with six, said Chen, who heads the CECC.
Other areas in Taiwan that recorded at least 10 cases include Keelung with 39 cases, Hualien County with 24, Pingtung County with 14 and Yilan County with 10, Chen said.
The CECC reported five new moderate to severe infections, including the deceased woman, bringing the total to 10 this year. She was the second person with moderate to severe infection to die this year. The remainder of the local cases reported yesterday were mild or asymptomatic.
The CECC has reported 3,108 local cases this year so far.
The center also reported 136 new imported cases yesterday, 107 of whom tested positive upon arrival in Taiwan.
The CECC also expanded a rapid antigen test requirement for passengers arriving from Vietnam on all airlines, instead of only Vietnamese carriers, as it had announced on Thursday.
Starting yesterday, passengers from Vietnam must present a negative rapid antigen test for COVID-19 within six hours of boarding a flight to Taiwan, Chen said.
They must also present a negative polymerase chain reaction test result from within two days before the flight. The program is to run until May 6.
While COVID-19 positivity rates have fallen among passengers arriving on Vietnam Airlines, Vietjet Air and Bamboo Airways since the measure was introduced on Thursday, the CECC noticed an increase among passengers arriving on Taiwanese carriers, Chen said.
Therefore, the policy’s coverage has been expanded to reduce the impact of imported cases on Taiwan’s medical system amid a spike in domestic cases, he added.
The CECC has confirmed 26,836 cases since the COVID-19 pandemic began in early 2020, including 18,149 locally transmitted infections. It has reported 854 deaths from the disease.
The Ministry of Health and Welfare yesterday launched a new pandemic response strategy to mark the government’s departure from a “zero COVID-19” policy. The revised strategy — billed as the “new Taiwanese model” and authorized by Premier Su Tseng-chang (蘇貞昌) at a meeting earlier in the day — would no longer focus on total suppression, Centers for Disease Control Deputy Director-General Chuang Jen-hsiang (莊人祥) told a news conference in Taipei. The shift in priorities was prompted by the nature of the Omicron variant of SARS-CoV-2, which produces milder to no symptoms in infected people, to mitigate health risks to communities, reduce the
‘TANGIBLE THREAT’: Satellite imagery showed Evergreen hulls under construction near China’s newest aircraft carrier and docked next to Chinese cruisers, a report said Contracts between China’s top state-owned shipbuilding firm and Taiwan’s leading shipping company are likely lowering the costs of upgrading China’s navy, posing security concerns for the nation, a US think tank said on Thursday. China State Shipbuilding Corp (CSSC, 中國船舶集團有限公司) is a key producer of vessels for the rapidly expanding Chinese People’s Liberation Army Navy, and is thought to be building its third aircraft carrier. Taiwan’s Evergreen Marine Corp (長榮海運) has purchased 44 vessels from China since 2018, all but two of which were ordered from shipyards that produce Chinese warships, including CSSC, the Center for Strategic and International Studies said in
ON EDGE: China warned that it would take strong measures and that the US should bear the consequences if the US House of Representatives speaker visits Taiwan US House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi is scheduled to arrive in Taiwan on Sunday in a show of support for Taipei amid concerns over cross-strait relations following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, media reports said yesterday. Should Pelosi’s rumored trip go ahead, she would be the first sitting House speaker to visit Taiwan since 1997, when Republican Newt Gingrich met with then-president Lee Teng-hui (李登輝). Ministry of Foreign Affairs spokeswoman Joanne Ou (歐江安) would not confirm the visit, saying only that the government had always extended an invitation to US friends to visit. “We will make details of any such trip public when
RESPONSIBILITY URGED: The health minister said that the aim is for people to live as normally as possible, so no restrictions on necessary daily activities would be imposed The criteria for releasing COVID-19 cases from isolation have been eased slightly, the Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) announced yesterday. Minister of Health and Welfare Chen Shih-chung (陳時中), who heads the center, said that specialists attended a meeting yesterday morning to discuss the criteria for releasing people with mild or no COVID-19 symptoms. To preserve healthcare capacity and as more has been learned about the virus, those at the meeting suggested that the criteria be modified, he said. As of Saturday, of the 1,530 local cases reported this year, 1,527, or 99.8 percent, were asymptomatic or had mild symptoms, Chen said. Centers for Disease