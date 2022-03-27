Forty-two companies — including three Taiwanese firms — are still operating in Russia, despite the majority of international companies having left the country in protest over its invasion of Ukraine, US research showed yesterday.
On Feb. 28 — four days after the invasion began — Jeffrey Sonnenfeld, the senior associate dean for Leadership Studies at the Yale School of Management, and other Yale researchers published on a Web site a list of companies that had left Russia or were continuing to operate in the country.
The team divided the list into five categories: “withdrawal,” “suspension,” “scaling back,” “buying time” and “digging in” to describe their actions since the invasion.
Photo: Cho Yi-chun, Taipei Times
The Web site says that firms in the “suspension” category are “temporarily curtailing operations while keeping return options open,” while those “buying time” are “postponing future planned investment, development and marketing while continuing substantive business.”
Those “digging in” are “companies defying demands for exit/reduction of activities,” it says.
As of yesterday, the Yale School of Management Web site, where an Excel spreadsheet of the firms can be downloaded, showed 174 companies in the “withdrawal” category, or an “A” grade, 195 in “suspension” (B grade), 31 “scaling back” (C grade) and 56 “buying time” (D grade).
Forty-two were listed as “digging in,” or given an “F” grade, including Taiwanese tech firms Acer Inc (宏碁), Asustek Computer Inc (華碩, Asus) and Micro-Star International Co (微星科技, MSI).
Other international companies listed as remaining in the Russian market included French supermarket chain Carrefour, French sporting goods retailer Decathlon, British-Swedish pharmaceutical and biotechnology company AstraZeneca and Swiss financial services firm Credit Suisse.
New Taipei City-based Acer yesterday said that it would “comply with all laws and regulations related to international trade.”
MSI as of press time last night had not commented publicly on its inclusion on the list.
Asus on March 14 said that it has effectively stopped shipping to Russia and would donate NT$30 million (US$1.05 million) to a disaster relief fund for Ukraine after Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister Mykhailo Fedorov wrote on Twitter that Asus should withdraw from the Russian market.
Chinese academics have reportedly been instructed to evaluate the possibility of unifying with Taiwan by force, as the war in Ukraine has caused Beijing to bring the Taiwan question to the fore of its agenda, a national security official said on Sunday. The Chinese Communist Party (CCP) is moving ahead on its “overall strategy for resolving the Taiwan issue in the new era,” which centers on peaceful methods such as legal or other action, the official said, speaking on condition of anonymity. However, it is also studying the possibility of using force, including lessons to be learned from Russia’s invasion of Ukraine
‘PULLING WEEDS’: Some college students thought four months of military service is not enough, while others said that time spent training should be put to better use College students are calling for conscription reform in light of the war in Ukraine, although views diverge on length of service. Observing the Russian invasion of Ukraine has underlined the need for Taiwan to review its compulsory military service system, which requires men born after Jan. 1, 1994, to serve for four months, National Taiwan University student council president Chang Cheng-yu (張承宇) said yesterday. However, service length is not as key as providing all citizens with general defense training, he said. Everyone should be trained in basic response measures such as first aid, transportation and coordination, as well as up-to-date combat technologies and
SOUTH CHINA SEA: US Indo-Pacific Commander Admiral John Aquilino said if deterrence fails in the disputed area, ‘my second mission is to be prepared to fight and win’ China has fully militarized at least three of several islands it built up in the disputed South China Sea, arming them with anti-ship and anti-aircraft missile systems, laser and jamming equipment, and fighter jets in an increasingly aggressive move that threatens all nations operating nearby, a top US military commander said on Sunday. US Indo-Pacific Commander Admiral John Aquilino said that the hostile actions were in stark contrast to Chinese President Xi Jinping’s (習近平) past assurances that Beijing would not transform the artificially enlarged islands in contested waters into military bases. The efforts were the flexing of military muscle by the People’s
REUNIFICATION LAW? Chen Ming-tong said he does not see China adopting such a law, as it would put too much pressure on Beijing to set a timetable to achieve it It is “highly unlikely” that China would invade Taiwan this autumn, National Security Bureau (NSB) Director-General Chen Ming-tong (陳明通) told lawmakers yesterday, amid reports of a leaked Russian intelligence document suggesting that Chinese President Xi Jinping (習近平) is considering doing so. “I believe this so-called leaked document is part of cognitive warfare targeting Taiwan,” Chen told a meeting of the legislature’s Foreign Affairs and National Defense Committee, but stopped short of naming China or Russia. As the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) is scheduled to hold its 20th National Congress this autumn, the party’s main task is to maintain stability, Chen said. It is