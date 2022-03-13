The National Immigration Agency (NIA) has conducted raids and questioned five people in connection with a suspected loan-sharking operation targeting Indonesian migrant workers, it said yesterday.
The agency in a statement said that a Taiwanese man surnamed Yang (楊) allegedly colluded with a Chinese-Indonesian woman surnamed Huang (黃) to run the loan-sharking business starting in 2020.
They are estimated to have reaped illegal profits totaling several million New Taiwan dollars by lending money to migrant workers at high interest rates, it said.
Photo courtesy of the NIA’s Chiayi County Specialized Operations Brigade
The raids were carried out last week by the agency’s Chiayi County Specialized Operations Brigade.
Five people were served summonses for their alleged involvement in the operations — Yang, his two daughters, Huang and her husband — the agency said.
Materials uncovered during the raids included NT$7 million (US$246,453) in cash, mobile phones, receipts, account ledgers and records of money transfers, brigade vice captain Lai Shu-yi (賴淑怡) said.
Brigade members also found 342 Indonesian passports, which likely belong to the victims, as the loan sharks allegedly confiscated the passports of debtors who could not pay back their loans, Lai said.
Seized materials and transaction records suggest that more than 700 Indonesians working across Taiwan had borrowed money from Yang and Huang over the past two years, Lai added.
The five face pending charges for alleged contraventions of the Banking Act (銀行法) and for operating an illegal banking and money lending business, along with the offense of “charging usurious interest rates when lending money to take advantage of individuals’ urgent need” as stipulated by Article 344 of the Criminal Code, Lai said.
Yang and Huang allegedly used social media advertisements that said “money lending made easy” in Bahasa Indonesia to target migrant workers in need of money, Lai said.
One of the advertisements allegedly promoted a loan of NT$20,000 that would be approved quickly, with an interest payment of NT$6,000 and a handling fee of NT$1,000 each month, which translates into an annual interest rate of about 120 to 152 percent, much higher than the 9 percent charged by private lending firms and the 3 percent annual interest charged by banks, Lai said.
“This loan-sharking operation took advantage of the issues and barriers facing migrant workers, such as not being able to understand Mandarin or read official documents, having no legal status and being unable to deal with Taiwanese banks... When they have urgent financial needs, they resort to lending operations known by fellow Indonesians,” Lai said.
‘WE ARE CERTAIN’: Taiwan is much easier to defend than invade and the nation can destroy nearly all of the landing troops in the event of an attack, an arms expert said China’s military budget for this year is to be 1.45 trillion yuan (US$229.5 billion), or 17 times Taiwan’s defense spending for the year. The Chinese Ministry of Finance said in a statement on Saturday that the defense budget would increase 7.1 percent from last year. The figure indicates a faster expansion than before and widens the defense spending gap between Taiwan and China. Speaking to the Chinese National People’s Congress in Beijing, Chinese Premier Li Keqiang (李克強) said China is to implement “Chinese President Xi Jinping (習近平) thought as it pertains to the strengthening of the military and realize the centennial goals for
Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC, 台積電) joined a large-scale job fair at National Taiwan University on Saturday, as it aims to hire more than 8,000 workers this year amid aggressive capacity expansion in the local industry and stiff competition for skilled workers. The world’s largest contract chipmaker said it offers competitive salaries, adding that new recruits with a master’s degree in engineering could expect to earn up to NT$2 million (US$71,136) per year. The chipmaker said it seeks talent from a range of disciplines, including electronics, electrical engineering, optoelectronics, physics, materials, chemistry, information engineering, information management, industrial management, financial management and human
Defending Taiwan is something Taiwanese must do on their own, United Microelectronics Corp (UMC, 聯電) founder Robert Tsao (曹興誠) said, adding that those who doubt the US’ commitment to Taiwan aim to “dampen morale” and “create panic within Taiwan.” Tsao made the remarks in two articles shared by Democratic Progressive Party caucus whip Ker Chien-ming (柯建銘), who posted them on Facebook on Saturday. Tsao said that he was asked whether he believed statements by some Chinese Nationalist Party (KMT) members that the US would not send troops to help Taiwan in the event of a Chinese attack. Even asking such a question
RISING THREATS: China is taking advantage of the war in Ukraine to heighten its political and economic pressure on Taiwan, the National Security Bureau said War in the Taiwan Strait would only result in a “miserable victory” because of the high cost to the winner, Minister of National Defense Chiu Kuo-cheng (邱國正) told the legislature yesterday, while vowing that Taiwan would do everything in its power to avoid military conflict. There are similarities between the situation in Ukraine, which has been invaded by Russia, and that of Taiwan, but there are also significant differences, he said. “We have a geographic advantage, as the Taiwan Strait is a maritime barrier that is risky to cross,” he told the Foreign Affairs and National Defense Committee. “No one wants war. It