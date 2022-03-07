Defending Taiwan is up to Taiwanese: UMC founder

By Chung li-hua, Shih Hsiao-kuang and William Hetherington / Staff reporters, with staff writer





Defending Taiwan is something Taiwanese must do on their own, United Microelectronics Corp (UMC, 聯電) founder Robert Tsao (曹興誠) said, adding that those who doubt the US’ commitment to Taiwan aim to “dampen morale” and “create panic within Taiwan.”

Tsao made the remarks in two articles shared by Democratic Progressive Party caucus whip Ker Chien-ming (柯建銘), who posted them on Facebook on Saturday.

Tsao said that he was asked whether he believed statements by some Chinese Nationalist Party (KMT) members that the US would not send troops to help Taiwan in the event of a Chinese attack.

United Microelectronics Corp founder Robert Tsao speaks to reporters in an undated photograph. Photo: Chen Yu-fu, Taipei Times

Even asking such a question was an “embarrassment,” he said.

Tsao said the question of US troop deployment in the Taiwan Strait has been discussed a lot recently given Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, which some argued could spur Beijing to act on its own ambitions toward Taiwan.

“Russian President Vladimir Putin’s invasion of Ukraine is an act of insanity, but what is even more insane is those in Taiwan’s pan-blue camp expressing support for China,” he said. “Taiwanese should be on alert toward the threat created by these crazy people.”

Tsao said that with at least 10 million people between the ages of 18 and 65 who are combat capable, Taiwan could defend itself without US involvement.

Citing an example, he said that in seven wars with Arab countries, Israel requested only weapons from the US and the UK, not troop commitments.

Ukraine has also been resisting Russia with only arms support from other countries, he said.

“There are some things you can ask friends for help with, but the defense of your nation is something you must do on your own,” Tsao said.

The Taliban takeover of Afghanistan following the withdrawal of US troops shows that if locals are not willing to fight, then it is irrelevant how many troops the US sends, he said.

“In Ukraine there are even women in their 70s joining the fight. This spirit and courage in defending their nation has won Ukrainians the world’s sympathy and support,” he added.

Tsao said the US could provide weapons and facilities to train Taiwanese and better prepare them for war.

The US and Japan would be willing to provide further weapons and training if Taiwanese have the will to defend themselves, he said.

“The US has patrolled the Taiwan Strait for 70 years, but some politicians in Taiwan still doubt the US’ commitment to Taiwan,” he said. “Their aim is to dampen morale, create panic within Taiwan, and maliciously undermine Taiwan-US relations.”

In response to Tsao citing her as an example of someone who asked “malicious and shameless questions,” former KMT chairwoman Hung Hsiu-chu (洪秀柱) on Saturday said that she felt Tsao’s words were “regrettable” and that her perception of him had been changed.