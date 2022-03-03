Taiwan seeks place in deterrence effort

PRESIDENT’S COMMENTS: Tsai Ing-wen said that ignoring aggression worsens the threat and ‘now is the time for all democracies around the world to come together’

By Shelley Shan / Staff reporter





Taiwan would join the collective effort of democracies worldwide to deter any military aggression that threatens the democratic way of life, President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) yesterday told a delegation sent by US President Joe Biden.

The delegation, led by former US Joint Chiefs of Staff chairman Mike Mullen, also included Meghan O’Sullivan, a former deputy national security adviser, former US undersecretary of defense Michele Flournoy, and Michael Green and Evan Medeiros, former US National Security Council senior directors for Asian affairs.

The delegation met with Tsai at the Presidential Office in Taipei after arriving on Tuesday.

President Tsai Ing-wen, second right, greet members of a US delegation lead by former US Joint Chiefs of Staff chairman Michael Mullen, right, at the Presidential Office in Taipei yesterday. Photo: AFP / Presidential Office

The group arrived after Taiwan joined multiple countries in imposing sanctions on Russia over its invasion of Ukraine, and offered aid to Ukrainian refugees.

As Biden has said that the US would not deploy troops to Ukraine to fight Russian forces, some commentators in Taiwan have asked whether a similar policy would apply were China to invade Taiwan.

Tsai told the delegation that the visit’s timing demonstrates the importance the US places on the bilateral partnership, and highlights Taiwan’s key role in regional and global security.

A woman and children cross the border into Siret, Romania, from Ukraine yesterday. Photo: Bloomberg

Besides its sanctions against Russia, Taiwan has begun providing aid to Ukraine, she said.

“History teaches us that if we turn a blind eye to military aggression, we only worsen the threat to ourselves,” she said. “Now is the time for all democracies around the world to come together. Taiwan cannot and will not be absent from this effort.”

“The Ukrainian people’s commitment to protect their freedom and democracy, and their fearless dedication to defending their country have been met with deep empathy from the people of Taiwan, as we too stand on the front line of the battle for democracy,” she said.

Tsai also spoke about China’s rising military threat in the Taiwan Strait and the region, the limits placed on Taiwan’s international participation, and Beijing’s use of cognitive warfare and disinformation to divide Taiwanese society and erode the nation’s democracy.

Despite the challenges, Taiwanese have never given up on their convictions, she said.

“On the contrary, we have worked even harder to safeguard our country,” she said. “We in Taiwan want the world to know that we have the determination to defend ourselves, and uphold our free and democratic way of life.”

The Ukraine crisis has shown the world that cooperation and coordinated action among democratic countries is crucial, she said, adding that Taiwan would work more closely with the US and other stakeholders in the region to respond to actions that could affect security in the area.

Mullen said that the delegation arrived at a difficult and critical moment when democracy is facing sustained and alarming challenges.

“Now more than ever, democracy needs champions,” he said.

“This delegation reflects the bipartisan nature of support for the US’ strong partnership with Taiwan, and maintaining peace and stability across the Taiwan Strait is not just the US interest, but also a global one,” he said.

“The United States will continue to oppose any unilateral changes to the status quo and will continue to support a peaceful resolution of cross-strait issues, consistent with the wishes and best interests of the people of Taiwan,” he said. “I do hope by being here with you, we can reassure you and your people, as well as our allies and partners in the region, that the United States stands firm behind its commitments.”

Mullen praised Taiwan for being one of the world’s vibrant democracies, its handling of the COVID-19 pandemic, and its response to corrosive disinformation and malign influences without sacrificing core democratic values.

He thanked Taiwan for being the largest donor of masks to the US during the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic.