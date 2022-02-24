Taiwan is not ruling out the possibility of imposing sanctions against Russia over its conflict with Ukraine, the Ministry of Economic Affairs said yesterday, highlighting the nation’s willingness to contribute to efforts to peacefully resolve international conflicts.
Russian President Vladimir Putin on Monday announced that his country would recognize breakaway regions in eastern Ukraine held by Russian-backed separatists, saying that “Russian peacekeepers” would be deployed to the so-called Donetsk People’s Republic and Luhansk People’s Republic.
The US and the EU condemned the move, announcing that those involved would be sanctioned.
Photo: Bloomberg and Taipei Times
The ministry said that if Taiwan imposes sanctions, they would include an export ban on semiconductors and other key components to Russia.
The sanctions would not negatively affect the domestic semiconductor industry, as chip exports to Russia are minimal, totaling only US$21.64 million in 2020, or 0.013 percent of the nation’s exports of US$15.55 billion, it said.
The ministry said it would continue to closely monitor the situation at the Russia-Ukraine border, adding that, as a member of the international community, Taiwan is willing to contribute to efforts to peacefully resolve conflicts.
A Foreign Policy report on Tuesday said that Taiwan — along with Singapore and Japan — supports US calls to implement restrictive export controls on Russia.
The US plan follows a relatively new pattern — dubbed the Foreign Direct Product Rule — which extends US jurisdiction over foreign-made products using US technology, the report said.
“All semiconductors on the planet are made with US software or tools in part, so this will catch any destined to Russia,” the report quoted former US assistant secretary of commerce for export administration Kevin Wolf as saying.
Foreign Policy also quoted other US sources as saying that some US allies in Asia are worried that China might adopt Russia’s playbook for launching an attack on Taiwan.
Top US diplomats, such as US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, are monitoring the Russia-Ukraine situation with regard to possible Western reactions to a Chinese attack on Taiwan, the sources were quoted as saying.
Several people have died and fire departments nationwide announced a sharp increase in ambulance calls over the weekend for suspected cold-weather-induced heart attacks and strokes as the most severe cold spell of the winter hit Taiwan. The Central Weather Bureau yesterday issued warnings for low temperatures and heavy rain across most of Taiwan. The bureau issued an “orange” warning for areas north of Changhua County, as well as Yilan County, and the islands of Kinmen and Matsu. Under the bureau’s three-color cold weather advisory, an “orange” warning signifies “very cold” weather, with a minimum ground-level temperature below 6°C, or a minimum ground-level temperature
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Saturday said that if Western nations failed to fulfill their promises to support Ukraine’s independence, it would have damaging consequences worldwide, including for Taiwan. Russian troops are massed near Ukraine’s borders, and Russian President Vladimir Putin has overseen military exercises by strategic nuclear missile forces, but Russia rejects Western concerns that it is poised to invade. “We do not fully know what President Putin intends, but the omens are grim,” Johnson told a security conference in Munich, Germany. “If Ukraine is endangered, the shock will echo around the world, and those echoes will be heard in East
‘HIGHLY INAPPROPRIATE’: A legislator called for legal changes to prohibit athletes from ‘damaging the nation’s honor’ as other officials took turns chiding the speedskater Premier Su Tseng-chang (蘇貞昌) has requested an investigation to determine if speedskater Huang Yu-ting (黃郁婷) should be reprimanded for wearing China’s uniform during practice for Winter Olympics events in Beijing, Executive Yuan spokesman Lo Ping-cheng (羅秉成) said yesterday. Lo said that Su described Huang’s action as “highly inappropriate,” and said that the Sports Administration has been asked to investigate, as well as establish an oversight mechanism to regulate the behavior of national team athletes when representing Taiwan abroad. “The athletes are competing for honors as Taiwan national team members. Their every move and comment is on display on the international stage, and
ANGER: ‘No lows too low, no lies too blatant, no red lines too red to cross,’ Lithuanian Prime Minister Ingrida Simonyte said in summing up the political disgust felt globally With the smell of war in the air over Europe, world leaders got over the shock of Russian President Vladimir Putin’s order to deploy troops to separatist regions of eastern Ukraine and are focused on producing as forceful a reaction as possible. Germany made the first big move, taking steps to halt the process of certifying the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline from Russia. The West insisted that Putin’s bold moves in Ukraine contravened countless international agreements and since words of diplomacy had failed, it was time to move toward action. “No lows too low, no lies too blatant, no red lines too