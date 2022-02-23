The Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) yesterday said that it welcomes a petition by former vice president Chen Chien-jen (陳建仁) to become a party member.
The DPP welcomes all those who support President Tsai Ing-wen’s (蔡英文) views and the party’s values, party spokesman Chou Chiang-chieh (周江杰) said.
Separately, Premier Su Tseng-chang (蘇貞昌) yesterday dismissed media reports that Chen wants to join the DPP in a bid to become the next head of the Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC).
Photo courtesy of Momo TV via CNA
Media reports said that Chen’s petition late last year to join the party under Tsai’s sponsorship would give the DPP more leeway to appoint a new CECC head or have a fresh face run for Taipei mayor.
There are no plans to swap out Minister of Health and Welfare Chen Shih-chung (陳時中) as head of the CECC, Su said, adding that DPP membership is not a prerequisite for leading the center.
Chou said that Chen Chien-jen, when serving as vice president, fully supported Tsai’s efforts to push through pension reforms and other policies on the DPP’s platform.
He also provided the government much-needed support and assistance, drawing on his experience as a public health expert, Chou added.
Chou would not comment on who the DPP’s candidate for Taipei mayor might be, saying only that the party, having performed well in the central and local governments, would name the best possible candidate for the local elections at the end of this year.
Commenting on the possibility of Chen Chien-jen running for Taipei mayor on the DPP ticket, Chinese Nationalist Party (KMT) Legislator Chiang Wan-an (蔣萬安), widely seen as the KMT’s candidate for the position, said only that it was a good thing that so many people wished to offer themselves to serve as mayor of the capital.
‘TECHNOLOGY TRANSFER’: A company executive said it set up a subsidiary in Taiwan to cooperate with local hospitals and regulators directly to provide vaccines US biotechnology company Moderna Inc, one of the two leading makers of mRNA vaccines for COVID-19, on Tuesday announced that it would establish four subsidiaries in Taiwan, Hong Kong, Malaysia and Singapore to support delivery of its vaccines and therapeutics. The subsidiary in Taiwan is expected to be set up by the end of this year, Moderna told Chinese-language media, adding that it would recruit local talent and collaborate with local hospitals on clinical trials. Moderna has signed a contract with Taiwan to offer 20 million COVID-19 vaccine and booster doses this year, and another 15 million next year, the company said
Several people have died and fire departments nationwide announced a sharp increase in ambulance calls over the weekend for suspected cold-weather-induced heart attacks and strokes as the most severe cold spell of the winter hit Taiwan. The Central Weather Bureau yesterday issued warnings for low temperatures and heavy rain across most of Taiwan. The bureau issued an “orange” warning for areas north of Changhua County, as well as Yilan County, and the islands of Kinmen and Matsu. Under the bureau’s three-color cold weather advisory, an “orange” warning signifies “very cold” weather, with a minimum ground-level temperature below 6°C, or a minimum ground-level temperature
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Saturday said that if Western nations failed to fulfill their promises to support Ukraine’s independence, it would have damaging consequences worldwide, including for Taiwan. Russian troops are massed near Ukraine’s borders, and Russian President Vladimir Putin has overseen military exercises by strategic nuclear missile forces, but Russia rejects Western concerns that it is poised to invade. “We do not fully know what President Putin intends, but the omens are grim,” Johnson told a security conference in Munich, Germany. “If Ukraine is endangered, the shock will echo around the world, and those echoes will be heard in East
‘HIGHLY INAPPROPRIATE’: A legislator called for legal changes to prohibit athletes from ‘damaging the nation’s honor’ as other officials took turns chiding the speedskater Premier Su Tseng-chang (蘇貞昌) has requested an investigation to determine if speedskater Huang Yu-ting (黃郁婷) should be reprimanded for wearing China’s uniform during practice for Winter Olympics events in Beijing, Executive Yuan spokesman Lo Ping-cheng (羅秉成) said yesterday. Lo said that Su described Huang’s action as “highly inappropriate,” and said that the Sports Administration has been asked to investigate, as well as establish an oversight mechanism to regulate the behavior of national team athletes when representing Taiwan abroad. “The athletes are competing for honors as Taiwan national team members. Their every move and comment is on display on the international stage, and