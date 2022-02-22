The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) yesterday announced that food products from five Japanese prefectures that were banned after the Fukushima Dai-ichi nuclear power plant disaster in 2011 can now be imported to Taiwan, effective yesterday.
The Ministry of Health and Welfare on Feb. 8 promulgated draft measures for “types of food, and their production or manufacturing areas in Japan where imports are suspended,” saying that “designated foods imported from Japan shall be accompanied with a certificate of radioactive examination results for import inspection,” before opening a period of public comment.
“The proposals take effect immediately,” the FDA said.
Photo: CNA
The measures prohibit the importation of certain products, instead of banning all products from specific regions; require importers of high-risk food products to submit a certificate of origin and a certificate of radiation inspection; and require that food products from the five prefectures be inspected batch by batch.
About 17,000 imported food items are inspected for radioactive contamination each year, and an estimated 8,000 additional items would need to be inspected after the ban is lifted, Minister of Health and Welfare Chen Shih-chung (陳時中) said.
Taiwan has the capacity to conduct radioactive contamination inspections on up to 69,000 imported food items per year, so consumers need not worry, Chen said.
Food labels would indicate products imported from the five prefectures and inspection certificates would be included for certain food products, he said.
Asked whether 10 days were too short for public comment, Chen said that a referendum was held on the issue in 2018 and millions of people cast their votes, so it is not a new issue.
An adequate number of public comments was collected, he added.
The online Public Policy Participation Network Platform gathered 36 public comments: 17 in support of the policy, four against, and 15 that offered suggestions or inquired about the policy, he said.
The policy is based on scientific evidence and international food safety standards, Chen said, adding that public health would be safeguarded.
Asked when the first batch of food products from the five prefectures might arrive, Chen said he did not know any details, but had heard that some companies planned to import the products.
‘TECHNOLOGY TRANSFER’: A company executive said it set up a subsidiary in Taiwan to cooperate with local hospitals and regulators directly to provide vaccines US biotechnology company Moderna Inc, one of the two leading makers of mRNA vaccines for COVID-19, on Tuesday announced that it would establish four subsidiaries in Taiwan, Hong Kong, Malaysia and Singapore to support delivery of its vaccines and therapeutics. The subsidiary in Taiwan is expected to be set up by the end of this year, Moderna told Chinese-language media, adding that it would recruit local talent and collaborate with local hospitals on clinical trials. Moderna has signed a contract with Taiwan to offer 20 million COVID-19 vaccine and booster doses this year, and another 15 million next year, the company said
Several people have died and fire departments nationwide announced a sharp increase in ambulance calls over the weekend for suspected cold-weather-induced heart attacks and strokes as the most severe cold spell of the winter hit Taiwan. The Central Weather Bureau yesterday issued warnings for low temperatures and heavy rain across most of Taiwan. The bureau issued an “orange” warning for areas north of Changhua County, as well as Yilan County, and the islands of Kinmen and Matsu. Under the bureau’s three-color cold weather advisory, an “orange” warning signifies “very cold” weather, with a minimum ground-level temperature below 6°C, or a minimum ground-level temperature
‘HIGHLY INAPPROPRIATE’: A legislator called for legal changes to prohibit athletes from ‘damaging the nation’s honor’ as other officials took turns chiding the speedskater Premier Su Tseng-chang (蘇貞昌) has requested an investigation to determine if speedskater Huang Yu-ting (黃郁婷) should be reprimanded for wearing China’s uniform during practice for Winter Olympics events in Beijing, Executive Yuan spokesman Lo Ping-cheng (羅秉成) said yesterday. Lo said that Su described Huang’s action as “highly inappropriate,” and said that the Sports Administration has been asked to investigate, as well as establish an oversight mechanism to regulate the behavior of national team athletes when representing Taiwan abroad. “The athletes are competing for honors as Taiwan national team members. Their every move and comment is on display on the international stage, and
BIG IMPROVEMENTS: Taiwan’s judicial effectiveness scored 94.2, an increase of 21.3 points from a year earlier, while labor freedom increased 8.3 points to 68.7 Taiwan ranked sixth in this year’s Index of Economic Freedom, the same as last year, but its overall score gained 1.5 points to 80.1, joining the “Free” index category for the first time, thanks to improvements in judicial effectiveness and labor freedom, the Heritage Foundation said in an annual survey released yesterday. The US think tank grades 12 indicators in 184 economies — from property rights to financial freedom — grouped into four categories: rule of law; government integrity; judicial effectiveness; and regulatory efficiency and open market. “Taiwan is one of the few countries in the world to have experienced continuous economic