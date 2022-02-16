Taiwan ranked sixth in this year’s Index of Economic Freedom, the same as last year, but its overall score gained 1.5 points to 80.1, joining the “Free” index category for the first time, thanks to improvements in judicial effectiveness and labor freedom, the Heritage Foundation said in an annual survey released yesterday.
The US think tank grades 12 indicators in 184 economies — from property rights to financial freedom — grouped into four categories: rule of law; government integrity; judicial effectiveness; and regulatory efficiency and open market.
“Taiwan is one of the few countries in the world to have experienced continuous economic growth during the past five years. Economic freedom has increased significantly during that period as well,” the Washington-based foundation said.
Photo: CNA
Taiwan ranked third among 39 nations in the Asia-Pacific region and its overall score was higher than the regional and global averages, the foundation said.
By comparison, South Korea was ranked 19th, Japan 35th and China 158th.
With strong scores across the board inflated by improved judicial effectiveness and labor freedom, Taiwan recorded a 3.6 point gain in economic freedom since 2017, it said.
The National Development Council said the government’s efforts to pursue economic freedom had paid off, adding that Taiwan now lags behind Luxembourg and New Zealand by just 0.5 points. Singapore leads the survey, followed by Switzerland and Ireland.
Taiwan’s judicial effectiveness scored 94.2, an increase of 21.3 points from a year earlier, the council said, adding that the nation gained 10 points in investment freedom to 70 and added 8.3 points to labor freedom at 68.7.
Taiwan’s currency freedom picked up 1.8 points to 86.1, but it lost points in business freedom, property rights, government integrity, government spending and fiscal health, the survey showed.
Additional improvements in business freedom and financial freedom would propel Taiwan’s economic freedom even higher, the foundation said.
Taiwan put up a flat showing in trade freedom and financial freedom from the previous year, it said.
Taiwan has six preferential trade agreements in force with the trade-weighted average tariff rate at 2 percent and 391 non-tariff measures in effect. Some agricultural imports face extra barriers, the survey found.
As of Dec. 1 last year, Taiwan had reported 848 deaths attributable to COVID-19 and the government’s response to the pandemic ranked 94th among nations in terms of its stringency, it said.
President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) yesterday received representatives from the Heritage Foundation, including founder Edwin Feulner Jr and research fellow Anthony Kim, at the Presidential Office in Taipei.
Tsai outlined the government’s efforts and achievements in creating a more open economy and liberalized trade, and said she expects a closer Taiwan-US relationship in light of upcoming free-trade and digital economy talks between Taipei and Washington.
Feulner said that Taiwan is an important ally and a cornerstone of the US’ Indo-Pacific strategy.
‘STEP OUT TO THE WORLD’: The government must take into account livelihoods and economic development, and gradually return to normal life, the premier said Taiwan is aiming to ease its strict COVID-19 quarantine policy from next month as it needs to gradually resume normal life and reopen to the world, the government said yesterday. Since the COVID-19 pandemic began two years ago, Taiwan has succeeded in keeping reported cases below 20,000, having enforced a blanket two-week quarantine for everyone arriving in the nation, even as large parts of the rest of the world have reopened. Speaking at a meeting with senior health officials, Premier Su Tseng-chang (蘇貞昌) said that even though there could be further domestic infections, the government was “quite confident” in its disease prevention
The government would begin easing some border restrictions by Wednesday at the earliest, Central Minister of Health and Welfare Chen Shih-chung (陳時中) said on Saturday. The new measures would include allowing the entry of foreign business travelers, Chen, who heads the Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC), said in an interview with the Liberty Times (the Taipei Times’ sister newspaper). Those entering on business visas would be subject to the same quarantine rules as returning Taiwanese nationals, he said. However, if special circumstances arise, the CECC would establish “business travel bubbles” under which business travelers would be subjected to shorter quarantine periods,
’G7 POWER’: Taiwan and all of the members of the G7 have joined forces against China Taiwan, Japan, the US, the UK, Australia and Canada have asked to join talks about the EU’s complaint to the WTO over China’s economic sanctions against Lithuania, said the global trade agency on Friday. The EU first brought the case to the WTO on Jan. 27, saying it had a wealth of evidence that China had been economically pressuring Lithuania for allowing a Taiwanese representative office to be established in Vilnius. Chinese actions against Lithuania include “a refusal to clear Lithuanian goods through customs, rejection of import applications from Lithuania and pressuring EU companies operating out of other EU Member States to
‘CHINESE BULLYING’: The Ministry of Foreign Affairs said that Taiwan would stand firmly with Lithuania and take practical steps to support it through its difficulties Taiwan would continue sharing its views with the US on Washington’s proposed “Indo-Pacific Economic Framework,” the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said yesterday as it welcomed the US’ plan to re-enter regional trade discussions. US President Joe Biden first proposed exploring an Indo-Pacific framework with US partners at the East Asia Summit in October last year. Its aim would be to “define our shared objectives around trade facilitation, standards for the digital economy and technology, supply chain resiliency, decarbonization and clean energy, infrastructure, worker standards and other areas of shared interest,” Biden said at the time. The Wall Street Journal, Bloomberg and other media