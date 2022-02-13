Taiwan, Japan, the US, the UK, Australia and Canada have asked to join talks about the EU’s complaint to the WTO over China’s economic sanctions against Lithuania, said the global trade agency on Friday.
The EU first brought the case to the WTO on Jan. 27, saying it had a wealth of evidence that China had been economically pressuring Lithuania for allowing a Taiwanese representative office to be established in Vilnius.
Chinese actions against Lithuania include “a refusal to clear Lithuanian goods through customs, rejection of import applications from Lithuania and pressuring EU companies operating out of other EU Member States to remove Lithuanian inputs from their supply chains when exporting to China,” the EU said in a statement.
Photo: Reuters
Taiwan and Australia aside, the states are G7 members, with EU members France, Germany and Italy making up the remainder.
“This case is important for most WTO members. The world’s most powerful economies, including all members of the G7, have joined forces against China’s illegal actions that threaten the entire international trading system,” Lithuanian Minister of Foreign Affairs Gabrielius Landsbergis said.
The refusal of customs clearance for goods not only threatens the EU’s domestic and foreign supply chains, but also affects Taiwan’s foreign trade, a source cited the letter as saying.
The WTO said that according to regulations, the first stage of talks must be between the two parties directly involved in the conflict — in this case the EU and China.
If no consensus is reached within 60 days, the talks would enter the second stage, at which time the EU could form a dispute-resolution panel with third parties, it said.
In a statement to the WTO on Friday, the EU said that China’s actions toward Lithuania constitute “discriminatory trade,” and that such actions have already affected the entire EU supply chain.
However, the EU has also said that despite evidence China contravened WTO rules, it would continue to seek a diplomatic solution, because China is an “important partner” of the EU.
Additional reporting by AP
PROPAGANDA TOOL: The council said Beijing is using the idea of a democratic consultation to deceive and reach its goal of uniting Taiwan with China The so-called “democratic consultation” is a tactic China uses to cheat Taiwanese into accepting its “one country, two systems” policy and destroy Taiwan, the Mainland Affairs Council (MAC) said yesterday, adding that the government would not agree to such a proposal. The consultation proposal was first advocated by Chinese President Xi Jinping (習近平) in a 2019 speech to commemorate the 40th anniversary of the “Message to Compatriots in Taiwan.” The “democratic consultation” should be conducted through representatives recommended by political parties and all sectors on both sides of the Taiwan Strait, and proceed on the common political foundation of upholding the
‘TAIWANESE MODEL’: The CECC aims to find a fitting balance of openness and prevention following the 228 Peace Memorial Day holiday, the health minister said The second phase of a program to bring migrant workers to Taiwan is to start on Tuesday next week, after the first phase of the Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC)-approved program was launched on Nov. 11 last year, Workforce Development Agency Director-General Tsai Meng-liang (蔡孟良) has said. While phase one allowed entry to workers from Indonesia and Thailand, phase two would allow entry to those from the Philippines and Vietnam, Tsai said. Migrant workers — all of whom must be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 — are required to register on the Ministry of Labor’s airport service Web site for foreign labor (fwas.wda.gov.tw),
JOINT EFFORT: Oudkirk said Washington would continue looking for ways for Taiwan to join international conversations and hopes local firms will invest more in the US In her first six months as American Institute in Taiwan (AIT) director, Sandra Oudkirk has overseen a productive period in Taiwan-US relations. In a Jan. 26 interview with the Liberty Times (the Taipei Times’ sister newspaper) she discussed the US’ dedication to ensuring that Taiwan’s voice is heard, and addressed heightened security concerns and the expansion of the Global Cooperation Training Framework (GCTF). The economic partnership between Taiwan and the US has taken significant strides recently. Oudkirk said that looking at the trade and economic space, “we are already in a really good place.” “In 2020, Taiwan was [the US’] ninth-largest trading partner
DETERRENT CAPABILITIES: The US Defense Security Cooperation Agency said the five-year US$100 million defense deal would ‘ensure readiness for air operations’ The Ministry of National Defense yesterday thanked Washington after the US Department of State approved the sale of up to US$100 million in equipment and services to support Taiwan’s air and missile defense systems. With the arms sale, which would maintain Taiwan’s Patriot missile air-defense system, the US is honoring its commitment to ensure that Taiwan has the capability to defend itself, as stated in the US’ Taiwan Relations Act and “six assurances,” the ministry said in a statement, expressing its “sincere gratitude” for the deal. Washington’s latest defensive arms sale shows its determination to enhance Taiwan’s self-defense capabilities, it said, pledging