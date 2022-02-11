The US remains focused long-term on the Indo-Pacific region, despite concerns over Russian aggression toward Ukraine, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said yesterday.
Blinken is in Melbourne, Australia, for a meeting today with his counterparts from Australia, India and Japan.
The four nations form the Quadrilateral Security Dialogue, a bloc of Indo-Pacific democracies that was created to counter China’s regional influence.
Photo: AFP
“There are a few other things going on in the world right now, some of you may have noticed,” Blinken said in his first public address since arriving in Australia on Wednesday.
“We have a bit of a challenge with Ukraine and Russian aggression,” he said. “We’re working 24/7 on that, but we know, the [US] president [Joe Biden] knows better than anyone else, that so much of this century is going to be shaped by what happens here in the Indo-Pacific region.”
The Indo-Pacific is the fastest-growing region in the world, accounting for two-thirds of global economic growth over the past five years and home to half of the world’s population, Blinken said.
What matters in the region matters around the world, and challenges such as climate change and the COVID-19 pandemic cannot be tackled by any nation alone, he said.
“More than ever before, we need partnerships, we need alliances, we need coalitions of countries willing to put their efforts, their resources, their minds into tackling these problems,” Blinken said.
“What really drives us is a shared vision” of a “free and open society,” he added.
Blinken’s trip is designed to reinforce Washington’s interests in Asia and its intent to push back against increasing Chinese assertiveness in the region.
He is also to visit Fiji, and discuss concerns about North Korea with his Japanese and South Korean counterparts in Hawaii.
Australian Minister for Foreign Affairs Marise Payne, who is to chair today’s meeting, said that the agenda would include COVID-19 vaccine distribution, cyber and critical technologies, countering disinformation, terrorism, maritime security and climate change.
An incident involving a Dutch reporter in the middle of a live broadcast who was dragged away by Chinese security officials was an isolated event and would not affect foreign media’s reporting at the Beijing Games, the International Olympic Committee (IOC) said yesterday. The journalist, Sjoerd den Daas, was delivering his live report to public broadcaster NOS on Friday evening during the Games’ opening ceremony in the Chinese capital when several security officials surrounded him and one of them forcefully dragged him away. Another security officer attempted to hold his hand in front of the camera as the reporter tried to continue
‘CHINA’S CLAIM BASELESS’: The renaming might embolden smaller nations to make similar moves, despite Beijing pressuring Vilnius to reverse course on closer Taiwan ties A bipartisan group of US lawmakers on Thursday proposed matching bills in the US Senate and US House of Representatives that would require the US to negotiate the renaming of Taiwan’s de facto embassy in Washington as the “Taiwan Representative Office.” The mission is currently called the Taipei Economic and Cultural Representative Office (TECRO). Should the measures become law, any change in the office’s name could provide cover to smaller countries to take similar steps to boost engagement with Taiwan. It might also create a new rift in US-China relations, which are at their lowest point in decades, as Washington is seeking
PROPAGANDA TOOL: The council said Beijing is using the idea of a democratic consultation to deceive and reach its goal of uniting Taiwan with China The so-called “democratic consultation” is a tactic China uses to cheat Taiwanese into accepting its “one country, two systems” policy and destroy Taiwan, the Mainland Affairs Council (MAC) said yesterday, adding that the government would not agree to such a proposal. The consultation proposal was first advocated by Chinese President Xi Jinping (習近平) in a 2019 speech to commemorate the 40th anniversary of the “Message to Compatriots in Taiwan.” The “democratic consultation” should be conducted through representatives recommended by political parties and all sectors on both sides of the Taiwan Strait, and proceed on the common political foundation of upholding the
‘TAIWANESE MODEL’: The CECC aims to find a fitting balance of openness and prevention following the 228 Peace Memorial Day holiday, the health minister said The second phase of a program to bring migrant workers to Taiwan is to start on Tuesday next week, after the first phase of the Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC)-approved program was launched on Nov. 11 last year, Workforce Development Agency Director-General Tsai Meng-liang (蔡孟良) has said. While phase one allowed entry to workers from Indonesia and Thailand, phase two would allow entry to those from the Philippines and Vietnam, Tsai said. Migrant workers — all of whom must be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 — are required to register on the Ministry of Labor’s airport service Web site for foreign labor (fwas.wda.gov.tw),