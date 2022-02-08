A program has been launched to encourage elderly people to get vaccinated against COVID-19, given that infection with the Omicron variant of SARS-CoV-2 is eight times more likely to result in death among unvaccinated older people, the Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) said yesterday.
Minister of Health and Welfare Chen Shih-chung (陳時中), who heads the center, yesterday reported that Taiwan’s first-dose vaccination rate has reached 81.83 percent, while the full vaccination rate is 74.87 percent and the booster vaccination rate is 23.57 percent.
“However, while older people are at higher risk of having severe COVID-19, the group’s vaccination rate has stopped rising for quite a while, and we think it can be increased,” he said. “We are offering incentives to encourage them to get vaccinated.”
Photo: CNA
A British study has found that the fatality rate is about 8.6 percent among unvaccinated people aged 60 or older who contract Omicron, but it is only about 1 percent for those in the same age group who have received a booster vaccine, said Centers for Disease Control Deputy Director-General Chuang Jen-hsiang (莊人祥), the CECC’s spokesman.
“Also, the fatality rate for unvaccinated people who are 80 or older and infected with Omicron is 25.5 percent, while the rate in those who have received a booster dose is about 4.07 percent,” he said. “So we encourage unvaccinated older people to get vaccinated as soon as possible.”
The first-dose vaccination rate for those aged 75 or older is 75.5 percent, while the full vaccination rate is 68.8 percent, Chuang said.
The center recently agreed with local governments to aim to increase the first-dose and full vaccination rates to at least 80 and 75 percent respectively, he said.
The local governments are to inform eligible recipients by creating a list of names, Chuang said, adding that older people would also be encouraged to get vaccinated when they visit community care centers, dementia care centers or meal-sharing events.
Vaccination services would also be provided at long-term care facilities and dialysis facilities, he said.
Older people can be accompanied by a personal care aide instead of a family member to get vaccinated, and if they are worried about side effects from the second dose, local governments can arrange for doctors to visit the facilities to consult with them before they select a vaccine, he said.
Chuang said that older people with disabilities can also apply to be vaccinated at home or use designated free transportation services to get to a vaccination center.
The Ministry of Health and Welfare is offering an extra subsidy this month and next month for personal care aides to accompany elderly individuals with a disability to get vaccinated, he said.
Personal care aides could receive NT$200 in addition to a payment for “accompanying individuals with a disability to go out,” but not for “accompanying individuals with a disability to receive medical treatment,” he said.
Chuang said the NT$200 cash certificate or gift encouraging adults aged 18 or older to get a first or second COVID-19 vaccine dose would be extended until Feb. 28.
The 22nd round of bookings, this time for booster doses, begins tomorrow from 10am for eligible recipients aged 65 or older, 12pm for those aged 50 to 64 and 2pm for those aged 18 to 49, he said, adding that it ends at 12pm on Friday.
The booster shots are being administered from Monday through Sunday next week, while eligibility can be checked on 1922.gov.tw from 2pm today, he said.
‘SPORT IS SPORT’: The Sports Administration accepted Huang Yu-ting’s apology for wearing a Chinese national team uniform that she said she got from a friend Taiwanese speedskater Huang Yu-ting (黃郁婷) drew criticism after posting an Instagram video showing her wearing the Chinese speedskating team’s uniform during practice ahead of the Winter Olympics in Beijing. The incident happened two days after the Chinese Taipei Olympic Committee (CTOC) and the Sports Administration announced that a Taiwanese delegation would attend the opening and closing ceremonies of the Games, despite initially saying the delegation would not attend either event. Huang late on Wednesday said on Facebook that she removed the video after “receiving too many unnecessary comments as well as messages sent to her privately.” “Sport is sport. There is
An incident involving a Dutch reporter in the middle of a live broadcast who was dragged away by Chinese security officials was an isolated event and would not affect foreign media’s reporting at the Beijing Games, the International Olympic Committee (IOC) said yesterday. The journalist, Sjoerd den Daas, was delivering his live report to public broadcaster NOS on Friday evening during the Games’ opening ceremony in the Chinese capital when several security officials surrounded him and one of them forcefully dragged him away. Another security officer attempted to hold his hand in front of the camera as the reporter tried to continue
‘CHINA’S CLAIM BASELESS’: The renaming might embolden smaller nations to make similar moves, despite Beijing pressuring Vilnius to reverse course on closer Taiwan ties A bipartisan group of US lawmakers on Thursday proposed matching bills in the US Senate and US House of Representatives that would require the US to negotiate the renaming of Taiwan’s de facto embassy in Washington as the “Taiwan Representative Office.” The mission is currently called the Taipei Economic and Cultural Representative Office (TECRO). Should the measures become law, any change in the office’s name could provide cover to smaller countries to take similar steps to boost engagement with Taiwan. It might also create a new rift in US-China relations, which are at their lowest point in decades, as Washington is seeking
HOTEL CLUSTER SUSPICION: The CECC is to ask 198 people who quarantined at three sites in Kaohsiung to re-enter quarantine and get tested again, the health minister said The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) yesterday reported 40 local COVID-19 cases, but said that the increased case count did not correspond with higher infection risk, as 33 of them tested positive during isolation. The Taoyuan and Kaohsiung city governments yesterday announced that all preschools in the two municipalities would postpone their reopenings until after the Lunar New Year holiday to Feb. 14. Minister of Health and Welfare Chen Shih-chung (陳時中), who heads the center, said that all new local cases were in the two municipalities — 30 in Taoyuan and 10 in Kaohsiung — and as 33 of them tested positive