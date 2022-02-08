COVID-19: Unvaccinated older people ‘more likely to die’

By Lee I-chia / Staff reporter





A program has been launched to encourage elderly people to get vaccinated against COVID-19, given that infection with the Omicron variant of SARS-CoV-2 is eight times more likely to result in death among unvaccinated older people, the Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) said yesterday.

Minister of Health and Welfare Chen Shih-chung (陳時中), who heads the center, yesterday reported that Taiwan’s first-dose vaccination rate has reached 81.83 percent, while the full vaccination rate is 74.87 percent and the booster vaccination rate is 23.57 percent.

“However, while older people are at higher risk of having severe COVID-19, the group’s vaccination rate has stopped rising for quite a while, and we think it can be increased,” he said. “We are offering incentives to encourage them to get vaccinated.”

People line up outside a temporary COVID-19 vaccination center in Taipei’s Shilin District yesterday. Photo: CNA

A British study has found that the fatality rate is about 8.6 percent among unvaccinated people aged 60 or older who contract Omicron, but it is only about 1 percent for those in the same age group who have received a booster vaccine, said Centers for Disease Control Deputy Director-General Chuang Jen-hsiang (莊人祥), the CECC’s spokesman.

“Also, the fatality rate for unvaccinated people who are 80 or older and infected with Omicron is 25.5 percent, while the rate in those who have received a booster dose is about 4.07 percent,” he said. “So we encourage unvaccinated older people to get vaccinated as soon as possible.”

The first-dose vaccination rate for those aged 75 or older is 75.5 percent, while the full vaccination rate is 68.8 percent, Chuang said.

The center recently agreed with local governments to aim to increase the first-dose and full vaccination rates to at least 80 and 75 percent respectively, he said.

The local governments are to inform eligible recipients by creating a list of names, Chuang said, adding that older people would also be encouraged to get vaccinated when they visit community care centers, dementia care centers or meal-sharing events.

Vaccination services would also be provided at long-term care facilities and dialysis facilities, he said.

Older people can be accompanied by a personal care aide instead of a family member to get vaccinated, and if they are worried about side effects from the second dose, local governments can arrange for doctors to visit the facilities to consult with them before they select a vaccine, he said.

Chuang said that older people with disabilities can also apply to be vaccinated at home or use designated free transportation services to get to a vaccination center.

The Ministry of Health and Welfare is offering an extra subsidy this month and next month for personal care aides to accompany elderly individuals with a disability to get vaccinated, he said.

Personal care aides could receive NT$200 in addition to a payment for “accompanying individuals with a disability to go out,” but not for “accompanying individuals with a disability to receive medical treatment,” he said.

Chuang said the NT$200 cash certificate or gift encouraging adults aged 18 or older to get a first or second COVID-19 vaccine dose would be extended until Feb. 28.

The 22nd round of bookings, this time for booster doses, begins tomorrow from 10am for eligible recipients aged 65 or older, 12pm for those aged 50 to 64 and 2pm for those aged 18 to 49, he said, adding that it ends at 12pm on Friday.

The booster shots are being administered from Monday through Sunday next week, while eligibility can be checked on 1922.gov.tw from 2pm today, he said.