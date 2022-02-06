Dutch reporter on-air incident was isolated case: IOC

Reuters, BEIJING





An incident involving a Dutch reporter in the middle of a live broadcast who was dragged away by Chinese security officials was an isolated event and would not affect foreign media’s reporting at the Beijing Games, the International Olympic Committee (IOC) said yesterday.

The journalist, Sjoerd den Daas, was delivering his live report to public broadcaster NOS on Friday evening during the Games’ opening ceremony in the Chinese capital when several security officials surrounded him and one of them forcefully dragged him away.

Another security officer attempted to hold his hand in front of the camera as the reporter tried to continue speaking.

Taiwan’s Lin Sin-rong slides during a luge training run at the Beijing Winter Olympics yesterday. Photo: AP

The broadcaster had to interrupt the link with the reporter, leaving the studio anchor in the Netherlands confused.

“Obviously we have been in touch with the NOS, the state broadcaster, and it was an unfortunate circumstance,” IOC spokesman Mark Adams said. “I think someone was being overzealous. He [the reporter] was able to, very quickly afterward with the help of officials there, do his piece to camera.”

Games participants, including media, are restricted to a “closed loop,” which includes the venues, the media center and accommodations.

All participants must remain in that loop for the entire duration of the Games as part of China’s measures to minimize the risk of any COVID-19 spread during the Games until Feb. 20.

There have been concerns over whether visiting media would be allowed to freely do their job in China during the Olympics.

However, the IOC has repeatedly assured them that the contract signed with the Chinese hosts would allow every participant, including athletes and media, to speak freely within the loop.

“These things do happen, and I think it’s a one-off. I hope it’s a one-off, and we will assure you that within the closed loop you will be able to carry on your work,” Adams said.