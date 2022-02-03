Russian President Vladimir Putin on Tuesday lambasted the US and its allies for “deceiving” Russia over the expansion of NATO, but suggested further talks might yield a resolution that address Moscow’s security concerns.
“I hope that dialogue will continue,” Putin said in his first detailed public comments since December on the tensions.
Western officials say Russia has built up more than 100,000 troops near the border with Ukraine and warned of punishing economic sanctions if Moscow invades, something the Kremlin says it does not plan to do.
Putin reiterated that US responses delivered last week to Moscow’s security proposals “ignored” Moscow’s key demands: binding commitments not to expand NATO further in the east and not to deploy offensive weapons near Russia’s borders, as well as to roll back alliance military infrastructure in eastern Europe.
However, he said he hoped a diplomatic resolution could yet be found.
“We realize it won’t be easy and of course I’m not ready today to say what that will be,” Putin said at a Kremlin press conference with Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban.
Although Moscow has so far ignored Western calls to pull its troops back from the border with Ukraine, Putin’s comments suggested the Kremlin is willing to continue talks, even though the US and its allies have rejected his main demands outright.
The US says NATO is a defensive alliance and not a threat to Russia.
To help address Russian concerns, Washington has offered to discuss limits on missile deployments and military maneuvers in Europe. Russian Minister of Foreign Affairs Sergei Lavrov called those “secondary issues” after a telephone call on Tuesday with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, but also suggested diplomacy would continue.
Russia is still deciding on its formal response to the latest US proposals and will present it to Putin for a decision on how to proceed, Lavrov said.
In his comments, Putin repeated accusations that NATO reneged on assurances made in the early 1990s that the alliance would not expand in the east.
He added that US missile defense systems in Romania and Poland are a threat to Russia, as they could be used to launch cruise missiles.
The US says no binding assurances were given on alliance expansion and insists it has no plans to deploy such weapons in those countries.
Putin accused the US of using Ukraine as a tool to “contain” Russia.
He detailed his fears about possible NATO membership for Ukraine, saying that once part of the alliance, Kiev could use Western cover to undertake a military move to retake Crimea, which Russia annexed in 2014.
DBS Bank Taiwan (星展台灣) is planning to purchase Citibank Taiwan Ltd’s (花旗台灣) consumer banking business for its net assets plus a premium of NT$19.8 billion (US$711.51 million) in cash, the local unit of Singapore-based DBS Group Holdings Ltd said yesterday. It would acquire the consumer banking business via a transfer of assets and liabilities, DBS Taiwan general manger Lim Him-chuan (林鑫川) told a news conference in Taipei. With a capital injection of S$2.2 billion (US$1.6 billion) from the parent company, DBS Bank Taiwan would pay Citibank NT$19.8 billion as a premium and acquire Citibank Taiwan’s net assets, for which the price has
Taiwanese supermodel and actress Lin Chi-ling (林志玲) and her husband have welcomed a son, Lin announced yesterday on Facebook, sharing the news with her fans on the eve of the Lunar New Year. While the birth date of the baby was not disclosed, Lin, 47, said that she and her husband were grateful for the addition of the new family member. “Thank you for coming into our family,” Lin wrote in English. After waiting for a long time, an “angel” had been born to her family, the model-turned-actress said. Her family wants to share their joy with loved ones, Lin said, expressing the hope
‘HAND IN HAND’: William Lai is in Honduras to attend the inauguration of Xiomara Castro, who said that her country hopes to maintain its relationship with Taiwan Honduras is grateful for the support Taiwan has provided and hopes to maintain their relationship, Honduran president-elect Xiomara Castro said on Wednesday after meeting Vice President William Lai (賴清德), who is in the country to shore up shaky ties. Honduras is one of 14 countries with formal diplomatic relations with Taipei. Castro floated the idea of ditching Taipei for Beijing in her election campaign. China has ramped up pressure to reduce Taiwan’s international footprint. In comments to Taiwanese media after meeting Lai, who is in Honduras for the presidential inauguration yesterday, Castro thanked Taiwan. “The people of Honduras are always grateful to the people
MEDIA CRACKDOWN: Beijing’s intimidation of foreign journalists include physical assaults, online trolling, hacking, visa denials, threats and lawsuits, a report said The Chinese government is finding new ways to intimidate foreign journalists, their Chinese colleagues and their sources, and harassment has reached such a high level that at least six have left the country, a key report said yesterday. The methods include online trolling, physical assaults, hacking and visa denials, as well as what appears to be official encouragement of lawsuits or threats of legal action against journalists, “typically filed by sources long after they have explicitly agreed to be interviewed.” The report, compiled by the Foreign Correspondents’ Club of China (FCCC), said: “The FCCC highlights this development with alarm, as foreigners involved