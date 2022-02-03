The International Olympic Committee (IOC) is responsible for ensuring the equal treatment of all delegations, including the assurance that Taiwan would not be belittled at the opening and closing ceremonies of the Beijing Winter Olympics, Executive Yuan spokesman Lo Ping-cheng (羅秉成) said yesterday.
The comment came in response to backlash following an announcement on Monday that Taiwan’s delegation would be attending the ceremonies tomorrow and on Feb. 20, despite initially saying it would not participate.
Explaining its sudden reversal, the Chinese Taipei Olympic Committee (CTOC) said that the IOC sent notices on Saturday requiring all delegations to the Games to cooperate.
Photo: CNA
The delegation was initially not to participate due to flight schedule conflicts and COVID-19 prevention measures.
In a statement on Tuesday condemning the decision, the Taiwan Association for Human Rights and other groups accused the CTOC and Sports Administration of going against the official consensus.
They also called on the athletes and other representatives not to participate, as doing so would be “tantamount to endorsing China’s human rights violations.”
Photo: EPA-EFE
Taiwan Association for China Human Rights chairman Yang Sen-hong (楊憲宏), who has long protested Taiwan’s participation in the Beijing Games, said the IOC is basically doing China’s bidding, meaning that the CTOC is to some extent also conforming to China’s wishes.
It also chose Lunar New Year’s Eve to make its announcement to minimize the immediate backlash, Yang said.
The entire situation smacks of fraud, with the CTOC going back on its word after the IOC allegedly warned that not attending would affect Taiwan’s membership, he added.
The government must fully explain its decision, as under the current international climate, it seems unlikely that failure to attend would affect a nation’s Olympic status, he said.
Lo yesterday said the decision was made after the IOC in discussions with the CTOC expressed the wish that it could cooperate with its policy.
Little political interference is expected and the situation does not merit excessive speculation or interpretation, he added.
The IOC is responsible for implementing the Olympic Charter, which guarantees equal treatment for all participants in the Games, Lo said, adding that China, as the host country, shares this responsibility.
If a situation arises in which the nation’s sovereignty is minimized, then the Executive Yuan would respond, he added.
Additional reporting by Wu Su-wei
DBS Bank Taiwan (星展台灣) is planning to purchase Citibank Taiwan Ltd’s (花旗台灣) consumer banking business for its net assets plus a premium of NT$19.8 billion (US$711.51 million) in cash, the local unit of Singapore-based DBS Group Holdings Ltd said yesterday. It would acquire the consumer banking business via a transfer of assets and liabilities, DBS Taiwan general manger Lim Him-chuan (林鑫川) told a news conference in Taipei. With a capital injection of S$2.2 billion (US$1.6 billion) from the parent company, DBS Bank Taiwan would pay Citibank NT$19.8 billion as a premium and acquire Citibank Taiwan’s net assets, for which the price has
Taiwanese supermodel and actress Lin Chi-ling (林志玲) and her husband have welcomed a son, Lin announced yesterday on Facebook, sharing the news with her fans on the eve of the Lunar New Year. While the birth date of the baby was not disclosed, Lin, 47, said that she and her husband were grateful for the addition of the new family member. “Thank you for coming into our family,” Lin wrote in English. After waiting for a long time, an “angel” had been born to her family, the model-turned-actress said. Her family wants to share their joy with loved ones, Lin said, expressing the hope
‘HAND IN HAND’: William Lai is in Honduras to attend the inauguration of Xiomara Castro, who said that her country hopes to maintain its relationship with Taiwan Honduras is grateful for the support Taiwan has provided and hopes to maintain their relationship, Honduran president-elect Xiomara Castro said on Wednesday after meeting Vice President William Lai (賴清德), who is in the country to shore up shaky ties. Honduras is one of 14 countries with formal diplomatic relations with Taipei. Castro floated the idea of ditching Taipei for Beijing in her election campaign. China has ramped up pressure to reduce Taiwan’s international footprint. In comments to Taiwanese media after meeting Lai, who is in Honduras for the presidential inauguration yesterday, Castro thanked Taiwan. “The people of Honduras are always grateful to the people
MEDIA CRACKDOWN: Beijing’s intimidation of foreign journalists include physical assaults, online trolling, hacking, visa denials, threats and lawsuits, a report said The Chinese government is finding new ways to intimidate foreign journalists, their Chinese colleagues and their sources, and harassment has reached such a high level that at least six have left the country, a key report said yesterday. The methods include online trolling, physical assaults, hacking and visa denials, as well as what appears to be official encouragement of lawsuits or threats of legal action against journalists, “typically filed by sources long after they have explicitly agreed to be interviewed.” The report, compiled by the Foreign Correspondents’ Club of China (FCCC), said: “The FCCC highlights this development with alarm, as foreigners involved