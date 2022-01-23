The death toll from an airstrike by Saudi Arabian-led coalition forces that hit a prison run by Yemen’s Houthi rebels climbed to at least 82 detainees, the rebels and an aid group said yesterday.
Internet access in the Arab world’s poorest country remained largely down.
The airstrike in northern Saada Governorate on Friday was part of an intense air and ground offensive that marked an escalation in the years-long civil war. The conflict pits the internationally recognized Yemeni government, aided by the Riyadh-led coalition, against the Iranian-backed rebels.
Photo: EPA-EFE
The escalation comes after the Houthis claimed a drone and missile attack that struck the United Arab Emirates’ (UAE) capital earlier in the week.
It also comes as government forces, aided by UAE-backed troops and airstrikes from the coalition, have reclaimed the entire Shabwa Governorate from the rebels and pressured them in the central governorate of Marib.
Houthis forces there have for a year attempted to take control of its provincial capital.
Ahmed Mahat, who heads Doctors Without Borders’ Yemen mission, told The Associated Press that his team counted at least 82 dead and more than 265 injured in the airstrike.
The Houthis’ media office said that rescuers were still searching for survivors and bodies in the rubble of the prison site on the border with Saudi Arabia.
Saudi Arabian military spokesman Turki al-Malki said that the rebels had not reported the site as needing protection from airstrikes to the UN or the International Committee of the Red Cross.
He said that the Houthis’ failure to do so represented the militia’s “usual deceptive approach” in the conflict.
The Houthis used the prison complex to hold detained migrants, mostly Africans attempting to cross through the war-torn country into Saudi Arabia, humanitarian organization Save the Children said.
However, Mahat said the airstrike hit a different part of the facility housing other types of detainees.
“The migrants there are safe,” he said.
The attack followed another coalition airstrike on Friday at the Red Sea port city of Hodeida, which hit a telecommunications center key to Yemen’s connection to the Internet.
Access to the Internet has remained “largely down for more than 24 hours” in the country, advocacy group NetBlocks.org said yesterday.
The Saada attack, one of the deadliest of the war, was not the first to hit a Houthi-run prison. In 2019, an airstrike hit a detention center in southwestern Dhamar Governorate, killing more than 100 people and injuring dozens.
Rights groups have documented that the Houthis used civilian detainees as human shields by placing them in detention centers next to military barracks under constant threat of airstrikes.
Friday’s airstrikes in Saada and Hodeida have renewed criticism of the coalition from the UN, and international aid and rights groups.
Coalition airstrikes have hit schools, hospitals and wedding parties, killing thousands of civilians.
PAPERS, PLEASE: A digital certificate or a printout would return one of three results: green for ‘pass,’ red for ‘not passed’ or yellow for ‘to be determined,’ the CECC said Starting today, people can download a Digital COVID-19 Certificate, with the government now requiring people at night clubs, karaoke bars and other businesses in “eight major special establishment categories” to be fully vaccinated and present a vaccination certificate. The eight categories include dance venues, massage parlors, hostess bars and saunas. Customers and service personnel at the venues have a higher risk of contracting COVID-19, as they can neither avoid contact with people nor strictly observe distancing guidelines, the Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) said. As such, both groups are required to be fully vaccinated, meaning that they must have had at least a
PROTECTION: The New Taipei City mayor said a pass could cover stores, but not eateries, while Ko Wen-je said vaccinated people could be exempted from some rules Taipei Mayor Ko Wen-je (柯文哲) and New Taipei City Mayor Hou You-yi (侯友宜) on Saturday proposed implementing a “COVID-19 pass” regulation that would allow only vaccinated people into certain areas. New Taipei City is planning to require a “COVID-19 pass” for entry to “vulnerable spaces” to prevent the spread of COVID-19, Hou said. Non-students entering elementary schools in New Taipei City are required to show their COVID-19 vaccination cards or proof of a recent negative COVID-19 test. This is for the protection of students under the age of 12, who are not eligible to receive a COVID-19 vaccine, city officials have said. The
LAWMAKERS RALLY: Beijing’s unlegislated actions breach international and WTO trade rules, and affect the basic principles of the EU single market, the letter said A group of 41 EU lawmakers on Tuesday condemned China for its political and economic coercion of Lithuania, and called on leaders of the bloc to demonstrate solidarity with Vilnius. The letter was initiated by Slovakian Member of the European Parliament (MEP) Miriam Lexmann, who is cochair of the Inter-Parliamentary Alliance on China. “We, the undersigned members of the European Parliament, resolutely condemn political and economic coercion of the People’s Republic of China’s (PRC) against Lithuania,” the letter said. The letter addressed European Council President Charles Michel, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, High Representative of the EU for Foreign Affairs and
‘GOOD FRIEND’: The Slovenian prime minister said he had visited Taiwan four or five times, and that Taiwanese should have the right to determine their future The Ministry of Foreign Affairs yesterday welcomed Slovenia’s plan to establish a representative office in Taiwan, after Slovenian Prime Minister Janez Jansa revealed the plan in an interview with Indian TV station Doordarshan on Monday. Taiwan is a democratic country that respects international democratic standards and international laws, the Slovenian prime minister said in the interview. Slovenia and Taiwan are working on “exchanging representatives,” he said. “Of course, this will not be on the level of embassies. It will be on the same level as many of the EU member countries.” “When I spoke with our businessmen who are trading with Taiwan, they