China would likely ramp up pressure on Taiwan next year, British historian Niall Ferguson said on Saturday, adding that deterrence is key to warding off Beijing’s threats.
Ferguson made the remarks at a talk organized by the Taipei School of Economics and Political Science Foundation.
Attending the event virtually, Ferguson, the Milbank Family Senior Fellow at Stanford University’s Hoover Institution, said that Beijing would likely increase pressure on Taiwan after the Chinese Communist Party’s (CCP) 20th National Congress concludes in the autumn, when Chinese President Xi Jinping (習近平) is expected to secure a third term as leader.
Photo: CNA
Xi sees bringing Taiwan under Chinese control as the ultimate goal of his leadership, Ferguson said, adding that domestic problems in China, such as a slowing economy and a growing debt problem, has threatened the legitimacy of the CCP’s rule.
In the meantime, China has been facing a backlash from the international community over accusations that it covered up the initial outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic in Wuhan in late 2019, as well as its practice of “wolf-warrior” diplomacy, he added.
The US and its allies should be committed to a credible deterrence strategy that could prevent “China from acting recklessly with respect to Taiwan,” Ferguson said. “Deterrence is key here.”
“And it’s not just the United States that can deter China. It’s the United States and [its] allies,” he said, alluding to countries such as Japan, which has expressed concerns over security and stability in the Taiwan Strait.
Ferguson said that a “cold war II” is happening between Washington and Beijing, and that if it “turns hot,” Taiwan would be a hotspot.
Washington could trigger a conflict if it pursues a policy of verbal commitment to Taiwan while continuing its confrontational strategy in its dealings with Beijing, Ferguson said.
It would be a “nightmare scenario” for Taiwan, as the nation would end up “being a battlefield in a battle that the United States is not actually properly prepared to fight,” he added.
“Ultimately in a cold war, there are two superpowers and your relationship with those superpowers is the most important decision you have to make in terms of a foreign policy,” Ferguson said, adding that he believed “Taiwan has an easy choice” to make on the issue.
While commending Taiwan’s efforts to fight off China’s information warfare campaign, Ferguson said that Taiwan “does not really have a particularly compelling self-defense strategy at this point” to counter growing military threats from China, citing his recent discussions at the Hoover Institution with Taiwanese military experts.
“It [Taiwan] is far from being a porcupine,” he said, a reference to reports by Western media last year that Taiwanese and US policymakers had been pursuing a “porcupine strategy” of increased coastal defenses and cruise missiles.
STRATEGY TWEAK: Arrivals to Taiwan testing positive for COVID-19 are to be escorted to an ambulance via a special exit and hospitalized, the health minister said Starting today, arrivals on long-haul flights must wait for the results of COVID-19 tests before finishing airport entry procedures, the Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) said yesterday. The center also reported six locally transmitted cases of COVID-19, possibly linked to the airport cluster, and 26 imported cases. As more than two dozen local COVID-19 cases have since Monday last week been reported among workers at Taiwan Taoyuan International Airport and their close contacts, as well as a few people likely linked to them, the center on Sunday said that entry quarantine procedures would be revised. Minister of Health and Welfare Chen Shih-chung (陳時中),
SEARCH CONTINUES: The fighter jet disappeared from radar screens at 3:23pm, about 30 minutes after it took off, air force Major General Liu Hui-chien said Search-and-rescue teams yesterday searched for an air force pilot after his F-16V Block 20 jet went missing during an afternoon bombing exercise near the coastline of Chiayi County’s Dongshih Township (東石鄉), the air force said. The search continued as of press time last evening. The single-seat jet (serial number 6650) disappeared from radar screens at 3:23pm, about 30 minutes after it took off from Chiayi Air Base, air force Inspector General Major General Liu Hui-chien (柳惠千) told a news conference in Taipei. All F-16Vs are temporarily suspended from exercises pending the completion of emergency checks on the fleet, he said. The fighter piloted by
LUNAR NEW YEAR: The nation is expecting 4,200 international travelers to arrive today and 3,900 tomorrow, as people return home for the holidays, the CECC said The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) yesterday said it expects imported cases of COVID-19 to further increase today and tomorrow — the peak period for international arrivals before the Lunar New Year holiday. The nation has seen more imported cases of COVID-19 since it implemented a new policy on Tuesday requiring travelers on long-haul flights to undergo a polymerase chain reaction (PCR) test upon arrival. Those who test positive are taken directly to hospitals from airports. Most of the recent confirmed cases of COVID-19 were travelers arriving from the US, CECC data showed. On Tuesday, 58 of the 625 travelers arriving at Taiwan
TRACEABLE: The expansion of a cluster infection appears to be slowing, as genome sequencing results show a clearer link among confirmed cases, Chen Shih-chung said The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) yesterday reported 96 COVID-19 infections: four domestic and 92 imported cases. Three of the domestically transmitted cases are bank workers likely linked to previously reported airport clusters, it added. Minister of Health and Welfare Chen Shih-chung (陳時中), who heads the center, attributed the high number of imported cases in part to the implementation on Tuesday of a tighter entry policy. Travelers arriving on long-haul flights are immediately tested for COVID-19 upon arrival and must wait for results of their rapid polymerase chain reaction (PCR) tests on site. Those who test negative are allowed to proceed with normal