The EU and China are planning to hold a summit in late March, EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Josep Borrell said on Friday amid concerns over a Chinese blockade of Lithuania’s exports.
“An EU-China summit is planned, at first glance for the end of March. It will give me a chance to travel to China to prepare for it,” Borrell announced after an informal meeting of EU foreign ministers in Brest, France.
The last EU-China summit took place via videoconference in June 2020 between the presidents of the EU institutions and Chinese leaders.
Photo: Reuters
European Council President Charles Michel, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and Borrell spoke at the time with Chinese Premier Li Keqiang (李克強) before holding an exchange of views with Chinese President Xi Jinping (習近平).
The summit “will be an important moment to see where we are in our relations with China. There are things that are going well, others less well,” Borrell said.
During the meeting in Brest, the foreign affairs ministers discussed the Chinese actions against Lithuania and their impact on other EU member states, he said.
The ministers expressed complete solidarity with Lithuania and talks are under way to “pursue de-escalation in this crisis,” he said.
In November, China downgraded diplomatic ties with Lithuania and stopped issuing visas there in protest at Vilnius’ decision to allow Taiwan to open a representative office under its own name.
China balks at any official use of the word Taiwan, which it considers part of its territory.
Several Lithuanian companies and business leaders complained last month that China was blocking their exports as their goods were not clearing customs in the country.
EU Trade Commissioner Valdis Dombrovskis told a German newspaper that Chinese customs was also not processing goods from other EU countries that contain parts from Lithuania.
The EU is discussing a draft regulation against what it considers coercive and intimidating measures — a tool aimed at punishing quickly any country using economic sanctions to exert pressure against the EU or one of its members.
STRATEGY TWEAK: Arrivals to Taiwan testing positive for COVID-19 are to be escorted to an ambulance via a special exit and hospitalized, the health minister said Starting today, arrivals on long-haul flights must wait for the results of COVID-19 tests before finishing airport entry procedures, the Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) said yesterday. The center also reported six locally transmitted cases of COVID-19, possibly linked to the airport cluster, and 26 imported cases. As more than two dozen local COVID-19 cases have since Monday last week been reported among workers at Taiwan Taoyuan International Airport and their close contacts, as well as a few people likely linked to them, the center on Sunday said that entry quarantine procedures would be revised. Minister of Health and Welfare Chen Shih-chung (陳時中),
SEARCH CONTINUES: The fighter jet disappeared from radar screens at 3:23pm, about 30 minutes after it took off, air force Major General Liu Hui-chien said Search-and-rescue teams yesterday searched for an air force pilot after his F-16V Block 20 jet went missing during an afternoon bombing exercise near the coastline of Chiayi County’s Dongshih Township (東石鄉), the air force said. The search continued as of press time last evening. The single-seat jet (serial number 6650) disappeared from radar screens at 3:23pm, about 30 minutes after it took off from Chiayi Air Base, air force Inspector General Major General Liu Hui-chien (柳惠千) told a news conference in Taipei. All F-16Vs are temporarily suspended from exercises pending the completion of emergency checks on the fleet, he said. The fighter piloted by
TAOYUAN CLUSTER: Two of the cases are airport janitors and two are related to another janitor, while a suspected cluster of six is likely to have also originated at the airport The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) yesterday reported 11 locally transmitted COVID-19 cases, including 10 linked to the Taiwan Taoyuan International Airport cluster, and 49 imported cases. Minister of Health and Welfare Chen Shih-chung (陳時中), who heads the center, said two of the new local infections are janitors at Taoyuan airport. The two tested negative in a first round of expanded testing, but both later experienced symptoms and were confirmed positive yesterday, he said. Two other local infections are family members of a previously confirmed case, another airport janitor, Chen said, adding that they also tested negative when first tested, but developed symptoms
A level 2 COVID-19 alert has been extended until Jan. 24, while a mask mandate and other measures have been tightened in response to an increase in local transmissions of the Omicron variant of SARS-CoV-2, the Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) said yesterday. Minister of Health and Welfare Chen Shih-chung (陳時中), who heads the center, said that the main rule to be revised under the level 2 alert is the mask mandate: The circumstances under which the mask mandate was previously eased are no longer exempted. “The wearing of masks will once again be required when exercising, singing, taking photos, broadcasting live,