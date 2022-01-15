The nine years spanning 2013 to last year all rank among the 10 hottest on record, an annual US agency report released on Thursday showed, the latest data underscoring the global climate crisis.
The average temperature across global surfaces last year was 0.84°C higher than the 20th-century average, making the year the sixth-hottest in the overall record, which goes back to 1880.
“Of course, all this is driven by increasing concentrations of heat-trapping gases like carbon dioxide,” US National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) senior climatologist Russell Vose told reporters.
Photo: AFP
“There’s probably a 99 percent chance that 2022 will rank in the top 10, a 50-50 chance, maybe a little less, it’ll rank in the top five, and a 10 percent chance it’ll rank first” barring an unforeseen event such as a major volcanic eruption or a large comet hitting Earth, he said.
The NOAA uses the 21-year span from 1880 to 1900 as a surrogate to assess pre-industrial conditions, and found that last year global land and ocean temperature was 1.04°C above the average.
A separate analysis of global temperature released by NASA had last year tying with 2018 as the sixth-warmest on record.
Both data sets vary slightly from the EU’s Copernicus Climate Change Service in their assessment, which had last year as the fifth-warmest in records tracking back to the mid-19th century.
The overall convergence of trends increases scientists’ confidence in their conclusions.
Increases in abundance of atmospheric greenhouse gases since the industrial revolution are mainly the result of human activity and are largely responsible for the observed increases.
Climate scientists say it is crucial to hold end-of-century warming to within a 1.5°C rise to avert the worst impacts — from mega-storms to mass die-offs in coral reefs and the destruction of coastal communities.
At the present rate of heating, the planet might hit 1.5°C in the 2030s.
“But it’s not the case that at 1.4 everything is hunky dory and at 1.6 all hell has broken loose,” NASA climate expert Gavin Schmidt said.
STRATEGY TWEAK: Arrivals to Taiwan testing positive for COVID-19 are to be escorted to an ambulance via a special exit and hospitalized, the health minister said Starting today, arrivals on long-haul flights must wait for the results of COVID-19 tests before finishing airport entry procedures, the Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) said yesterday. The center also reported six locally transmitted cases of COVID-19, possibly linked to the airport cluster, and 26 imported cases. As more than two dozen local COVID-19 cases have since Monday last week been reported among workers at Taiwan Taoyuan International Airport and their close contacts, as well as a few people likely linked to them, the center on Sunday said that entry quarantine procedures would be revised. Minister of Health and Welfare Chen Shih-chung (陳時中),
SEARCH CONTINUES: The fighter jet disappeared from radar screens at 3:23pm, about 30 minutes after it took off, air force Major General Liu Hui-chien said Search-and-rescue teams yesterday searched for an air force pilot after his F-16V Block 20 jet went missing during an afternoon bombing exercise near the coastline of Chiayi County’s Dongshih Township (東石鄉), the air force said. The search continued as of press time last evening. The single-seat jet (serial number 6650) disappeared from radar screens at 3:23pm, about 30 minutes after it took off from Chiayi Air Base, air force Inspector General Major General Liu Hui-chien (柳惠千) told a news conference in Taipei. All F-16Vs are temporarily suspended from exercises pending the completion of emergency checks on the fleet, he said. The fighter piloted by
TAOYUAN CLUSTER: Two of the cases are airport janitors and two are related to another janitor, while a suspected cluster of six is likely to have also originated at the airport The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) yesterday reported 11 locally transmitted COVID-19 cases, including 10 linked to the Taiwan Taoyuan International Airport cluster, and 49 imported cases. Minister of Health and Welfare Chen Shih-chung (陳時中), who heads the center, said two of the new local infections are janitors at Taoyuan airport. The two tested negative in a first round of expanded testing, but both later experienced symptoms and were confirmed positive yesterday, he said. Two other local infections are family members of a previously confirmed case, another airport janitor, Chen said, adding that they also tested negative when first tested, but developed symptoms
A level 2 COVID-19 alert has been extended until Jan. 24, while a mask mandate and other measures have been tightened in response to an increase in local transmissions of the Omicron variant of SARS-CoV-2, the Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) said yesterday. Minister of Health and Welfare Chen Shih-chung (陳時中), who heads the center, said that the main rule to be revised under the level 2 alert is the mask mandate: The circumstances under which the mask mandate was previously eased are no longer exempted. “The wearing of masks will once again be required when exercising, singing, taking photos, broadcasting live,